Trump tries to stop hush-money sentencing as Congress meets to certify his election victory: Live updates
President-elect tries to stave off hush money conviction sentencing as Congress meets to formally recognize Trump’s November victory over Kamala Harris, four years on from attempted insurrection by his supporters
Donald Trump is attempting to stave off the sentencing for his criminal hush-money case conviction, currently scheduled for January 10, just ten days before his inauguration and the start of this second term in the White House.
The president-elect’s legal team filed a motion to stay the scheduled sentencing date on Monday morning. Steven Cheung, Trump’s spokesperson, said: “The Supreme Court’s historic decision on Immunity, the state constitution of New York, and other established legal precedent mandate that this meritless hoax be immediately dismissed.”
In May 2024, a jury convicted the president-elect on 34 counts based on the evidence presented during a lengthy trial.
Meanwhile, Trump’s victory over Kamala Harris in November’s presidential election will be formally certified by a joint session of Congress today, coinciding with the fourth anniversary of the Capitol riot of January 6, 2021,
Given that the duty of presiding over the process falls to the vice president, Harris will have to formalize her own defeat.
Finally, Joe Biden has moved to ban new offshore oil and gas development along most US coastlines, a decision that Donald Trump, who has vowed to boost domestic energy production, may find difficult to reverse.
Pelosi: ‘Scars’ and ‘trauma’ of Jan 6 on congressional community endure to this day
Speaker Emeritus Nancy Pelosi, who led the House of Representatives on January 6, 2021, says the “scars” and “emotional trauma” of January 6 inflicted on the Congressional community endure to this day, and that Congress is forever grateful to law enforcement for protecting the Capitol and the Constitution, adding their valor “ensured that democracy survived on that dark day.”
Here is her statement in full:
Four years ago today, our nation watched in horror as a terrorist mob stormed the Capitol grounds and desecrated our Temple of Democracy in a violent attempt to subvert the peaceful transfer of power.
The January 6th insurrection shook our Republic to its core — and left behind physical scars and emotional trauma on members of our Congressional community and our Country that endure to this day.
We must never forget the extraordinary courage of law enforcement officers on January 6th who stood in the breach and stared down the insurrectionists to protect the Capitol, the Congress and the Constitution.
We are forever grateful to these heroes whose valor ensured that democracy survived on that dark day — and we continue to pray for the fallen, the afflicted and their families.
The parable of January 6th reminds us that our precious democratic institutions are only as strong as the courage and commitment of those entrusted with their care.
On January 6th, we gave proof through the night that our Flag was still there by returning to the Capitol to certify the election results and demonstrate to America and the world that our Democracy prevailed.
As we gather today under President Lincoln’s dome to uphold our oath and peacefully certify the will of the people, we all share a responsibility to preserve American democracy — which Lincoln called, “the last best hope of earth.”
Trump transition team falling short on hiring goals, report says
Donald Trump’s transition team had set a goal of bringing on as many as 2,000 political appointees on day one of the administration, but is falling short of that target, CBS News reports, citing two sources.
A number of formal employment offer letters are expected to go out to candidates today, just two weeks ahead of the inauguration on January 20.
There are approximately 4,000 political appointees currently servicing across the federal government.
When Trump assumed office in 2017, approximately 1,200 appointees were in place.
Biden levels two-sentence jab at Trump ahead of election certification
President Joe Biden reflected on the anniversary of the January 6 attack on the Capitol and took a jab at President-elect Donald Trump’s role in it, hours before Congress certifies the election results.
Speaking with reporters on Sunday in the East Room, Biden maintained that he believes Trump’s actions after the 2020 presidential election threatened democracy by inspiring a mob of angry supporters to storm the Capitol on election certification day.
Ariana Baio reports.
Incoming Trump chief of staff will not tolerate drama in West Wing
Susie Wiles, soon to become Donald Trump’s fifth chief of staff and the first woman to hold the position, has told Axios in an interview that her intention is to keep the West Wing free of the drama and backbiting that characterized Trump’s first term.
“I don't welcome people who want to work solo or be a star,” Wiles, whose boss calls her the Ice Maiden, said by email. “My team and I will not tolerate backbiting, second-guessing inappropriately, or drama. These are counterproductive to the mission.”
She further told the outlet:
"I have every hope that the 47 administration will not have the same number of attempts to put sand in the gears," she told us. "We are off to a fast start with congressional work, hiring the best people, preliminary discussion with heads of state, fine-tuning his policy agenda, and planning for the first 100 days."
Trudeau announces resignation as Canadian PM once new leader selected
Justin Trudeau has announced he will resign as Canadian prime minister and as leader of the Liberal Party, once the party selects a new leader.
“It has become clear to me that if I’m having to fight internal battles, I cannot be the best option in that election.”
Biden awkwardly scolds reporters after being asked about age
President Joe Biden snapped at several reporters Sunday when asked about his age during a White House event to celebrate the signing of the Social Security Fairness Act.
“My being the oldest president, I know more world leaders than any one of you ever met in your whole goddamn life,” Biden, 82, told the press.
It’s not the first time he’s taken a jab at journalists.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
In pictures: D.C. slammed by winter storm as Congress meets to certify 2024 election
Watch: Trump favors one bill reconciliation approach to initial goals, but is open to other routes
Can Trump reverse Biden’s offshore drilling ban?
Donald Trump is adamant he will “unban” offshore drilling immediately after becoming president, as he told Hugh Hewitt this morning:
It won’t be that simple, as Fox News’s Jacqui Heinrich notes: “This may not be *immediately* possible. Biden took action under the 1953 Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act — which does not provide authority for presidents to reverse it. Trump will likely have to work to undo Biden’s ban through Congress or the courts.”
Trump spokesperson calls hush-money sentencing ‘unlawful’
Donald Trump’s spokesperson Steven Cheung released the following statement regarding the attempt to stay the sentencing of the president-elect in following his 34-count hush-money conviction:
“Today, President Trump’s legal team moved to stop the unlawful sentencing in the Manhattan D.A.’s Witch Hunt. The Supreme Court’s historic decision on Immunity, the state constitution of New York, and other established legal precedent mandate that this meritless hoax be immediately dismissed. The American People elected President Trump with an overwhelming mandate that demands an immediate end to the political weaponization of our justice system and all of the remaining Witch Hunts. We look forward to uniting our country in the new administration as President Trump makes America great again.”
A jury convicted the president-elect in May 2024 based on the evidence presented during a lengthy trial.
