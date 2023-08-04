✕ Close Persecution’: Watch Trump’s reaction after leaving DC court after arrest

Donald Trump pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday after being arrested and arraigned for conspiring to overturn the 2020 presidential election, the latest in his third – and potentially most serious – criminal case.

The former president was indicted Monday on four charges as part of special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the alleged conspiracy and the January 6 Capitol riot. The indictment also described six unnamed co-conspirators, though observers have credibly guessed most of their identities.

The former president has railed against the indictment, calling for the “fake” case to be moved out of Washington DC where he claims it is “IMPOSSIBLE to get a fair trial”.

The case has been assigned to US district judge Tanya Chutkan, a Barack Obama appointee. The next hearing is scheduled for 28 August.

Read Trump’s full indictment from the January 6 grand jury