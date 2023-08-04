Live updates: Trump pleads not guilty at arraignment in 2020 election case
Donald Trump pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday after being arrested and arraigned for conspiring to overturn the 2020 presidential election, the latest in his third – and potentially most serious – criminal case.
The former president was indicted Monday on four charges as part of special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the alleged conspiracy and the January 6 Capitol riot. The indictment also described six unnamed co-conspirators, though observers have credibly guessed most of their identities.
The former president has railed against the indictment, calling for the “fake” case to be moved out of Washington DC where he claims it is “IMPOSSIBLE to get a fair trial”.
The case has been assigned to US district judge Tanya Chutkan, a Barack Obama appointee. The next hearing is scheduled for 28 August.
Alex Woodward reports how a sprawling Justice Department probe into the former president and his allies yielded four criminal charges in a stunning indictment outlining a path to power at whatever cost.
DeSantis slammed for using ‘dangerous language’ on the campaign trail
Governor Ron DeSantis is facing some backlash after he described a violent means of handling those he believes to be part of the “deep state” should he be elected president.
While campaigning in New Hampshire over the weekend, Mr DeSantis spoke to a group of supporters in the backyard of former Massachusettes Senator Scott Brown who hosted a barbecue for Mr DeSantis.
While there, the Florida governor addressed how he would handle problems that he sees in the federal government.
Ariana Baio reports on what he said.
Poll: Massive majority of GOP voters don’t believe Biden is a legitimate president
Nearly 70 per cent of Republicans believe that President Joe Biden is not a legitimately elected president, according to a new CNN poll.
The survey showed that 69 per cent of Republicans and Republican-leaning voters do not think Mr Biden is a legitimately elected president, up six points from earlier this year. This comes despite the fact that no evidence of significant voter fraud has proven that Mr Biden’s election was anything other than legitimate.
Eric Garcia reports.
Trump lawyer Alina Habba rants about Hunter Biden’s laptop as arraignment gets underway
A lawyer for former President Donald Trump, Alina Habba, attempted to deflect the news cycle to focus on Hunter Biden as her client was about to be arraigned earlier this afternoon.
Kelly Rissman reports on what she said outside the DC federal courthouse where the former president appeared this afternoon.
Dramatic courtroom sketch shows Trump arraignment
It was a scene both unprecedented and, in a wild year, increasingly familiar: Donald Trump arriving in a courtroom to enter a plea on serious charges of misconduct.
On Thursday, he appeared at the E Barrett Prettyman Courthouse, where he pleaded not guilty to four charges accusing him and conspirators of attempting to overturn the 2020 election.
Read more about the plea and the special counsel investigation that launched it with this report from Andrew Feinberg and Alex Woodward.
Trump pleaded not guilty. The stakes couldn’t be higher
Donald Trump just faced his third arraignment in four months over his most consequential indictment yet. Trump stood in the same DC courthouse where over 1,000 January 6 rioters have appeared. Trump pleaded not guilty to charges alleging he led a multifaceted criminal conspiracy that sought to overturn American democracy. The same Constitution that Trump tried to undermine is now protecting him with due process rights. And now, Trump is shamelessly exploiting this process to bolster his campaign in his desperate re-election bid to keep himself out of prison.
If Donald Trump is the Republican nominee for president, the 2024 election will be a referendum on his criminality. He now faces 78 felony charges between his three indictments and his road to potential re-election is paved with trials. The Trump Organization fraud case is in October 2023, the second E Jean Carroll defamation trial is in January 2024, the hush money trial is in March 2024, and the classified documents trial is in May 2024. And soon, there will be a trial scheduled for this new 2020 election conspiracy. Trump could theoretically face 641 years in prison given his charges.
The legal defenses Trump has attempted are flimsy at best. Trump knows his legal troubles are overwhelming and the chances of conviction are increasing with each indictment. This is too big to ignore, so he’s trying to flip the script and make his indictments a key part of his campaign message. Rather than engaging in a serious legal defense, it appears Trump and his team are prioritizing a political defense.
Read Ahmed Baba’s full column for Independent Voices.
WATCH: Donald Trump's January 6 arraignment: As it happened
Thursday marked the third time Donald Trump has appeared in court since leaving the White House to face serious criminal or civil charges.
Watch what happened below.
Trump angrily rails against ‘filth’ in Washington DC
Before departing from Washington DC after being arraigned on four federal charges, ex-president Donald Trump gave quick remarks in which he claimed the capitol had “filth”, “decay” and “broken buildings”.
Ariana Baio reports.
Several federal judges were spotted at Trump arraignment
Kyle Cheney, senior legal affairs reporter for Politico, was in the courtroom and noted that several of the federal judges of the district court filled the back row — including Chief Judge James Boasberg, Amy Berman Jackson, and Randy Moss.
New poll: About half of US Republicans could spurn Trump if he is convicted
About half of Republicans would not vote for Donald Trump if he were convicted of a felony, a sign of the severe risks his legal problems pose for his 2024 US presidential bid, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll that closed on Thursday.
...
The two-day Reuters/Ipsos poll asked respondents if they would vote for Trump for president next year if he were "convicted of a felony crime by a jury." Among Republicans, 45% said they would not vote for him, more than the 35% who said they would. The rest said they didn't know.
Asked if they would vote for Trump if he were "currently serving time in prison," 52% of Republicans said they would not, compared to 28% who said they would.
...
The new poll showed that Republicans broadly sympathize with Trump's accusations of political persecution. Seventy-five percent of Republican respondents agreed with a statement that the charges against Trump were "politically motivated." Twenty percent disagreed and the rest said they didn't know.
About two-thirds of Republicans - 66% - described as "not believable" the accusation in Trump's latest indictment that he solicited election fraud. Twenty-nine percent said it was believable and the rest were not sure.
Republican respondents also described themselves as more likely to withhold their votes on Election Day from an unnamed convicted felon than one named Donald Trump. When asked how a felony conviction would affect their voting in an abstract sense, 71% of Republicans said they would not vote for the convict, compared to 52% if it were Trump.
Trump has capitalized on his indictments since the first charges were filed in April, increasing his lead in the Republican nomination contest over his closest rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
The new poll showed Trump's dominance only growing in that contest, holding onto the 47% of Republican support he also had in a July poll, while DeSantis' share slipped six percentage points to 13%.
The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted nationwide, gathering responses online from 1,005 U.S. adults. It had a credibility interval, a measure of precision, of about four percentage points.
