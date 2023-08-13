Trump ignores indictments in Iowa speech as Georgia grand jury confirmed to hear testimony next week - latest
The latest developments from Trumpworld as the Republican front-runner faces myriad legal challenges that threaten to derail his latest presidential bid
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in Georgia has notified at least two witnesses to appear on Tuesday before the grand jury investigating Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in the state.
Presenting a case to jurors early next week is the strongest indication yet that prosecutors are preparing to issue indictments in the coming days.
Meanwhile, the former president has again lashed out at Ms Willis on Truth Social accusing her of using the expected indictment as a “campaign and fundraising CON JOB”.
This latest outburst comes after the first hearing in the federal criminal case against Mr Trump arising from his efforts to interfere in the presidential election, brought against him by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith.
US District Judge Tanya Chutkan ruled that only evidence considered “sensitive” by the government would be subject to a protective order while also imposing strict rules on Mr Trump concerning his access to such documents and what he can say publicly.
She warned: “I will take whatever measures are necessary to safeguard the integrity of these proceedings” including bringing the case to trial quickly.
Prosecutors have requested the trial begin on 2 January 2024.
Fani Willis tells staff to ignore Trump’s ‘derogatory and false’ attacks
The district attorney of Fulton County issued a memorandum to her office staff denouncing a new lie being told about her by Donald Trump and his allies while instructing them to not comment publicly on the matter.
Fani Willis issued the memo after the Trump campaign began running an ad spot in the state suggesting falsely that she had been engaged in an extramarital affair with a rapper who was the target of a racketeering probe launched by Ms Willis’s office, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC) reported on Wednesday.
There’s zero evidence for such an affair occurring, and neither of the parties alleged to have been involved have claimed as much.
John Bowden reports.
Trump mocked for sarcastic response to 2020 election interference question
During a walkabout at the Iowa State Fair on Saturday, Donald Trump was asked by a reporter if he had intended to overturn the 2020 election.
He did not say no, and there were two other “saying the quiet thing out loud” moments of note too.
Read on...
Gaetz suggests he wants to be America’s next attorney general
Wow.
One of the wilder Covid conspiracies made a return to the airwaves, courtesy of Fox Business
Republican Senator Ron Johnson amplified a number of Covid-19 conspiracy theories in a Fox Business Network segment bloated with false claims about the disease amid a growing number of hospitalisations and infections.
While public health officials are urging Americans to stay up to date with vaccinations, the Wisconsin senator and Fox personality Maria Bartiromo falsely refuted vaccine efficacy and safety while wrongly stating that ivermectin is an approved treatment.
Alex Woodward reports on the wild segment.
Democrats call for Clarence Thomas probe over corruption claims
A host of House Democrats, led by Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, are urging the Justice Department to launch a probe into Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas “for consistently failing to report significant gifts he received from Harlan Crow and other billionaires for nearly two decades in defiance of his duty under federal law.”
In the 11 August letter addressed to US Attorney General Merrick Garland, the Democrats cited the bombshell reports by ProPublica, alleging that Justice Thomas did not disclose luxurious trips and gifts from his billionaire friend Harlan Crow.
Kelly Rissman reports.
Failed Ohio amendment reflects GOP efforts nationally to restrict direct democracy
After Ohio voters repealed a law pushed by Republicans that would have limited unions’ collective bargaining rights in 2011, then-GOP Gov. John Kasich was contrite.
“I’ve heard their voices, I understand their decision and, frankly, I respect what people have to say in an effort like this,” he told reporters after the defeat.
The tone from Ohio Republicans was much different this past week after voters resoundingly rejected their attempt to impose hurdles on passing amendments to the state constitution — a proposal that would have made it much more difficult to pass an abortion rights measure in November.
Read more...
How Vivek Ramaswamy is trying to win over Trump supporters
You wouldn’t be wrong to ask if it was with rap performances.
However, per the Associated Press:
With the first Republican primary debate in just over a week and the leadoff Iowa caucus five months away, he is delicately working to convince more voters that he could be their nominee and — as much as he says he respects Trump — would be a better 2024 candidate and president.
Read on...
Trump lashes out at Fulton County DA as potential ‘CON JOB’ indictment nears
Former president Donald Trump has again lashed out at Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Truth Social, ahead of a week in which it is expected he will be indicted for 2020 election interference in the Atlanta, Georgia area.
Read more...
As 2024 election looms, rising political threats take US into uncharted territory
This week’s confrontation that ended with FBI agents fatally shooting a 74-year-old Utah man who threatened to assassinate President Joe Biden was just the latest example of how violent rhetoric has created a more perilous political environment across the U.S.
Six days earlier, a 52-year-old Texas man was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison for threatening to kill Arizona election workers. Four days before that, prosecutors charged a 56-year-old Michigan woman for lying to buy guns for her mentally ill adult son, who threatened to use them against Biden and that state’s Democratic governor.
Threats against public officials have been steadily climbing in recent years, creating new challenges for law enforcement, civil rights and the health of American democracy.
Read more...
After special counsel appointment Biden's reelection bid faces vulnerabilities
As he gears up for reelection, President Joe Biden is already facing questions about his ability to convince voters that the economy is performing well. There’s skepticism about the 80-year-old president’s ability to manage a second term. And on Friday, Biden faced a fresh setback when Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to probe his son, Hunter.
Read more...
