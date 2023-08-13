✕ Close Trump claims Georgia DA had an affair with a gang member

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in Georgia has notified at least two witnesses to appear on Tuesday before the grand jury investigating Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in the state.

Presenting a case to jurors early next week is the strongest indication yet that prosecutors are preparing to issue indictments in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the former president has again lashed out at Ms Willis on Truth Social accusing her of using the expected indictment as a “campaign and fundraising CON JOB”.

This latest outburst comes after the first hearing in the federal criminal case against Mr Trump arising from his efforts to interfere in the presidential election, brought against him by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith.

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan ruled that only evidence considered “sensitive” by the government would be subject to a protective order while also imposing strict rules on Mr Trump concerning his access to such documents and what he can say publicly.

She warned: “I will take whatever measures are necessary to safeguard the integrity of these proceedings” including bringing the case to trial quickly.

Prosecutors have requested the trial begin on 2 January 2024.