Donald Trump’s son-in-law and former White House adviser Jared Kushner has appeared virtually before the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot. His testimony is said to have been “really valuable”.

The meeting comes as White House records turned over to the committee by the National Archives and Records Administration do not include any calls made or received by Mr Trump through the White House switchboard for eight hours that day. The panel is now probing whether Mr Trump or his advisers used untraceable “burner phones” to evade official record-keeping systems.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s bespoke social media platform Truth Social is reportedly in poor shape, with downloads falling by 93 per cent and user engagement low. The platform has been promoted as a censorship-free environment where his supporters can consort with each other free from sanctions imposed by of “big tech”, but the president has yet to post on it and is said to have complained about its problems to his advisers.

In other news, the former president has invited controversial Congressman Madison Cawthorn to speak at his upcoming rally in the representative’s home state of North Carolina, despite his recent admonishment by party leadership over comments about cocaine and orgies.

Finally, Mr Trump may face a day in court thanks to reggae singer Eddy Grant as the discovery phase of a copyright infringement lawsuit is extended. The former president has failed to get the case dismissed.