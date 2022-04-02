Trump news – live: White House record-keepers reportedly ‘iced out’ in days before Capitol rally
Follow for the latest developments
Donald Trump’s son-in-law and former White House adviser Jared Kushner has appeared virtually before the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot. His testimony is said to have been “really valuable”.
The meeting comes as White House records turned over to the committee by the National Archives and Records Administration do not include any calls made or received by Mr Trump through the White House switchboard for eight hours that day. The panel is now probing whether Mr Trump or his advisers used untraceable “burner phones” to evade official record-keeping systems.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s bespoke social media platform Truth Social is reportedly in poor shape, with downloads falling by 93 per cent and user engagement low. The platform has been promoted as a censorship-free environment where his supporters can consort with each other free from sanctions imposed by of “big tech”, but the president has yet to post on it and is said to have complained about its problems to his advisers.
In other news, the former president has invited controversial Congressman Madison Cawthorn to speak at his upcoming rally in the representative’s home state of North Carolina, despite his recent admonishment by party leadership over comments about cocaine and orgies.
Finally, Mr Trump may face a day in court thanks to reggae singer Eddy Grant as the discovery phase of a copyright infringement lawsuit is extended. The former president has failed to get the case dismissed.
Mike Lindell says he has spent $35m trying to prove Trump won election
The businessman, who has been one of the biggest supporters of Mr Trump’s false claim that he beat Joe Biden, attended a rally forthe one-term former president at the Michigan Stars Sports Center in Washington Township, Michigan, on Saturday.
Mr Trump is giving a rally speech in Michigan later on Saturday night.
Mr Lindell told CNBC in December that he had spent $25m trying to prove Mr Trump won, meaning he has shelled out a further $10m so far in 2022.
Mr Trump and his allies have lost more than 60 election challenge lawsuits filed in state and federal courts across the country, and the Supreme Court, which has three Trump appointees also refused to look at it.
Biden has privately said Trump should be prosecuted: Report
US President Joe Biden has said privately that he believes Donald Trump should be prosecuted over the 6 January attack on the US Capitol, according to a report.
Mr Biden told members of his inner circle late last year that the one-term president was a threat to democracy and action against him should be taken, according to The New York Times.
But the president has reportedly never told that directly to Attorney General Merrick Garland, who is in charge of the Department of Justice and is overseeing cases related to the attempt by Mr Trump’s supporters to prevent certification of Mr Biden’s election victory.
Biden has privately said Trump should be prosecuted, report claims
But the president has not made feelings clear to AG Merrick Garland, according to insiders
CNN: White House record-keepers ‘iced out’ ahead of Capitol riot
CNN reports that record-keepers in the White House were receiving fewer details about Donald Trump’s schedule and calls in the days leading up to the 6 January Capitol riot. A source described how they seemed to be “iced out”.
Will Trump be charged for January 6?
The Senate acquitted former President Donald Trump last year of inciting the Capitol insurrection. But neither Trump nor any of his top advisers have faced charges over the attack in a court of law, and it’s uncertain if they ever will.
But increasingly, lawmakers on the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault are pressing Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate Trump and his associates. They’ve been laying out possible crimes in at least one court filing and openly discussing others, all related to that day’s violent attack by Trump supporters looking to disrupt Congress’ formal certification of his reelection defeat.
Here’s a look at some of the suggested crimes floated by the House panel:
Will Trump be charged for Jan. 6? Committee floats crimes
The Senate acquitted former President Donald Trump last year of inciting the Capitol insurrection
GOP Senator says colleagues grilled Ketanji Brown Jackson for TV exposure
Senior Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley, a longtime member of the Judiciary Committee, has been recorded agreeing with a constituent at a town hall that the way some of his colleagues treated Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson was “appalling” – and mainly fuelled by a desire to generate clips that would be heavily played on right-wing outlets.
Senator admits grilling of Ketanji Brown Jackson was all about getting on Fox
‘The main thing they did this for is so they can get TV time’
ICYMI: Jared Kushner’s testimony welcomed by Jan 6 committee
The select committee investigating the 6 January riot at the US Capitol yesterday sat for six hours for a virtual session with Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner – and according to Congresswoman Elaine Luria, one of the panel’s members, their conversation was positive and helpful:
Johanna Chisholm reports.
Jared Kushner gave ‘valuable’ details to Capitol riot committee
Kushner appeared voluntarily in front of the Jan 6 panel from morning till early afternoon
Analysis: How Mitt Romney became the most useful Republican senator
Of all the Republicans in the Senate, none has been a thorn in Donald Trump’s side like Mitt Romney – but despite his sometimes iconoclastic behaviour relative to his party, the relatively moderate Utah senator and former GOP presidential nominee has now become a crucial go-between on major legislation to get money allocated for the Covid-19 response.
Here, Eric Garcia explains how Mr Romney became so relevant again.
How Mitt Romney became the most useful Republican Senator
The Senator from Utah has been playing a smart game of politics this week
More Jan 6 defendants added to civil suit in DC
Washington, DC Attorney General Karl Racine has announced that his team are adding new defendants to a civil lawsuit brought by the city against extremist groups allegedly involved in the 6 January 2021 attack on the US Capitol. He promises to “bankrupt” the groups in question, many of whose members have already been arrested and/or indicted in connection with the riot.
Analysis: What Madison Cawthorn “coke orgies” saga says about the GOP
As the Republican Party turns on Madison Cawthorn over his bizarre claims that he has been offered cocaine and invited to orgies by other members of Congress, The Independent’s Eric Garcia has penned this analysis of the affair – and what it says about the future of the congressional GOP.
Madison Cawthorn’s ‘cocaine and orgy’ claims point to a bigger issue for GOP Senators
Kevin McCarthy is ‘disappointed’ in the Congressman and other Senators are embarrassed. But the truth is that they’re about to become the people they’re worried about
House Republicans reject cap on price of insulin
The House of Representatives yesterday passed a bill capping the cost of insulin at $35 a month, a move that will make a dramatic difference to Americans whose lives depend on access to the medication. More than 37 million Americans live with diabetes of one type or another, and a quarter of them
The majority of House Republicans, however, took a dim view of the measure, with only a dozen joining Democrats to vote it through.
For more on why, see below:
Most House Republicans vote against lowering the price of insulin
The US consists of 15 percent of the global insulin market but accounts for nearly half of the pharmaceutical industry’s revenue
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies