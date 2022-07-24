Jump to content
Liveupdated1658691014

Trump news – live: Ex-president claims to be ‘most persecuted person’ in US history at TPUSA summit

Follow live for latest news and updates on January 6 hearings in Congress

Oliver O'Connell,Arpan Rai
Sunday 24 July 2022 20:30
Donald Trump says if he didn't run for office the 'persecution would stop'

Donald Trump gave two speeches this weekend bemoaning his “persecution” by the January 6 committee investigation into the Capitol riot and denouncing the witnesses who have testified about his actions.

Speaking at a rally in Arizona on Friday night, the former president told the crowd: “They want to damage me in any form so I can no longer represent you.” At the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit, he claimed to be “the most persecuted person in the history of the country”, while rattling through a list of gripes and supposed triumphs from his time in office.

At the latest hearing of the House committee, amid damning details of Mr Trump’s inaction during the attacks on Congress, the panel screened outtakes from a speech he gave the day after, and two administration staffers testified in person.

Vice-chair Liz Cheney said at the close of the hearing that the committee would hold further sessions in September to unveil further evidence it is still receiving. “Doors have opened, new subpoenas have been issued, and the dam has begun to break,” she said.

1658691014

Cheney says ‘no question’ work on committee is most important thing she has ever done

Asked by CNN’s Jake Tapper if her work on the January 6 committee will have been worth it if she loses her seat in Congress, Rep Liz Cheney is firm in her answer that there is no question it will have been.

Watch here:

Oliver O'Connell24 July 2022 20:30
1658689214

17.7 million TV viewers tuned in to second prime-time Capitol riot hearing

More than 17 million television viewers across 10 broadcast and cable networks watched the second prime-time hearing for the House select committee’s investigation into the US Capitol attack on 21 July.

The ratings provided by Nielson reflect a roughly 11 per cent drop from the more than 20 million viewers who tuned into the committee’s first prime-time hearing on 9 June, but the eight hearings on Donald Trump’s attempts to subvert the outcome of the 2020 presidential election and their violent aftermath have averaged more than 13 million viewers, including more than 11 million viewers during daytime hearings, on broadcast networks.

The viewership does not count streaming figures from online broadcasts and social media.

Alex Woodward reports.

Nearly 17.7 million TV viewers watched second prime-time Jan 6 hearing

Eight committee hearings have averaged more than 13 million television viewers

Oliver O'Connell24 July 2022 20:00
1658687414

‘You are being abused’ by leaders who know election wasn’t stolen, Kinzinger tells GOP voters

Congressman Adam Kinzinger pleaded with voters in his party on Sunday to stop letting leaders of the GOP use them for money while pushing false claims about the 2020 election.

The retiring Illinois Republican, one of two members of his party on the January 6 committee in the House, was interviewed Sunday on ABC’s This Week following the end of the first round of public hearings held by the panel’s members. A second round is set to begin in September.

John Bowden reports.

Kinzinger says GOP voters ‘being abused’ by leaders who know election wasn’t stolen

Retiring congressman begs party to stop letting Trump’s allies use them for money

Oliver O'Connell24 July 2022 19:30
1658686735

Neo-Nazi group stages small rally outside Turning Point USA summit

The speakers and hosts at this weekend’s Turning Point USA conference found themselves confronted with accusations of ties to anti-Semitic beliefs once again on Saturday after a group of neo-Nazis held a small rally outside of the conservative group’s conference in Florida.

Video taken on Saturday and published online by Stop Anti-Semitism showed a small group of roughly a dozen individuals carrying flags and signs with neo-Nazi imagery including swastikas outside of the convention center in Tampa Bay, Florida, where inside leaders of the Republican Party including Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis spoke to the crowd of far-right students and other devotees.

John Bowden reports.

Neo-Nazi group stages rally outside Turning Point USA summit headlined by Trump

Far-right conference is major draw for Trump wing of GOP

Oliver O'Connell24 July 2022 19:18
1658685614

Cheney: ‘Dereliction of duty’ to not investigate worst attack on Capitol since 1812

Republican Rep Liz Cheney, vice chair of the January 6 committee, explains to Fox News’ Bret Baier why criticisms of the committee from her colleagues in the GOP are not valid.

Oliver O'Connell24 July 2022 19:00
1658683814

Jan 6 committee considering subpoena for Ginni Thomas

The Jan 6 committee isn’t planning on taking “no” for an answer from Ginni Thomas, the conservative activist whose role in trying to help Donald Trump overturn the election has come into new focus in recent weeks thanks in no small part due to her marriage to a Supreme Court justice.

John Bowden reports.

Liz Cheney says Jan 6 committee is considering subpoena for Ginni Thomas

Role of Thomas in Jan 6 has thrown her husband’s work at Supreme Court into doubt

Oliver O'Connell24 July 2022 18:30
1658682014

Trump says he wanted to give himself Medal of Honor

Donald Trump said he was dissuaded from awarding himself the Congressional Medal of Honor — the highest award for military valor in action — as he headlined the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit.

“As President, I wanted to give myself the Congressional Medal of Honor but they wouldn’t let me do it... They said that would be inappropriate,” Mr Trump told a crowd of right-wing student activists in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday night.

Trump wanted to give himself Medal of Honor but was told it was ‘inappropriate’

‘They wouldn’t let me do it’

Oliver O'Connell24 July 2022 18:00
1658680220

Oliver O'Connell24 July 2022 17:30
1658679314

Murdoch editorial boards slam ‘unworthy’ Trump who ‘utterly failed’ on Jan 6

The editorial boards of both The Wall Street Journal and The New York Post, stalwart conservative publications owned by Rupert Murdoch, have published blistering critiques of former President Donald Trump following Thursday’s eighth January 6 committee hearing.

They variously described the former president as having “utterly failed” by not defending the Capitol from the mob, and said he had proved “himself unworthy to be this country’s chief executive again”, withdrawing any support for another White House run.

Murdoch newspaper editorials slam ‘unworthy’ Trump who ‘utterly failed’ on Jan 6

Liz Cheney cites blistering critiques as she calls Trump ‘unfit’ for office

Oliver O'Connell24 July 2022 17:15
1658678420

Biden ‘much, much better’ three days after Covid diagnosis

US President Joe Biden is “doing just fine” with a “mild respiratory illness” following his Covid-19 diagnosis, according to the White House Covid-19 response coordinator, who told news networks on Sunday that the president is “feeling well” three days after testing positive with mild symptoms.

Alex Woodward reports.

Biden ‘much, much better’ three days after Covid diagnosis

Alex Woodward reports.

Oliver O'Connell24 July 2022 17:00

