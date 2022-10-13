Trump news – live: Jan 6 hearing to reveal new evidence as ex-president denies raping E Jean Carroll
Panel’s first session since the summer is likely to be its last before midterm elections
US representative promises ‘surprising’ new material at Jan 6 hearing
At a hearing today, the January 6 House committee is expected to unveil “surprising” new details about the US Capitol attack.
Among the revelations expected are insights from the former president’s secret service detail and new information regarding the actions of longtime Trump associate Roger Stone. The session will be streamed live at 1pm ET, and is likely to be the panel’s last public hearing before the midterm elections.
Meanwhile, a judge has ruled that Donald Trump must give a deposition in a defamation lawsuit lodged by columnist E Jean Carroll, who accuses him of raping her in New York’s Bergdorf Goodman store in 1996.
Mr Trump, who has several times dismissed Ms Carroll’s allegations, issued a furious denying that any encounter ever took place, adding that “she’s not my type”.
“I don’t know this woman, have no idea who she is,” wrote the former president. “She completely made up a story that I met her at the doors of this crowded New York City Department Store and, within minutes, ‘swooned’ her. It is a hoax and a lie.”
Donald Trump’s attempt to delay a defamation lawsuit brought by a woman who alleges he raped her has failed.
The former president will have to sit for a deposition on 19 October and answer questions under oath, US District Judge Lewis A Kaplan ruled on Wednesday (12 October).
Mr Trump’s legal team had asked for the testimony to be delayed – a request now denied by the judge.
Roberta Kaplan, Ms Carroll’s attorney, said in a statement: “We are pleased that Judge Kaplan agreed with our position not to stay discovery in this case.”
Mr Trump has denied Carroll’s allegations. Alina Habba, his attorney, told The Associated Press in a statement: “We look forward to establishing on the record that this case is, and always has been, entirely without merit.”
Here’s what we know about the case so far...
Truth Social hits the Google store
Google has added former US president Donald Trump’s Truth Social app to Play Store nearly two months after it banned the social media platform due to a violation of its content moderation policies.
In August, Google had said Truth Social was being kept from Android phones due to content moderation problems the platform hadn’t addressed then.
“On 19 August we notified Truth Social of several violations of standard policies in their current app submission and reiterated that having effective systems for moderating user-generated content is a condition of our terms of service for any app to go live on Google Play,” a Google spokesperson had said.
On Wednesday, Axios reported that Google had approved the app, which then soon went live for download on the Play Store.
Google adds Trump’s Truth Social app to Play Store
Google had blocked the app from Play Store in August for violating moderation guidelines
What time is the Jan 6 hearing today and how can you watch?
In what could be the panel’s final public event, the House January 6 committee is holding a hearing at 1pm ET today. In a break from previous proceedings, each committee member will have a chance to speak. The panel has promised new documentary evidence and is seeking to use this final hearing as a chance to tie together the committee’s work over the past several months.
What will today’s Jan 6 hearing reveal?
The last House January 6 committee hearing before the midterm elections will reveal as-yet-unseen evidence about former president Donald Trump’s state of mind before the Capitol riot.
A select committee aide said the panel will “revisit a lot of the themes that we discussed in June and July, but with new information to shine additional light on our findings ... to help tell the story that we’ve told more completely”.
“What you’re going to see is a synthesis of some evidence we’ve already presented with new, never before seen information to illustrate Donald Trump’s centrality in the scheme from the time prior to the election,” the aide said.
Next January 6 hearing will feature ‘new documentary evidence’
Select committee aides say Thursday’s hearing will feature ‘new, never before seen information’ that shows ‘Donald Trump's centrality’ in schemes to overturn the 2020 election
Analysis: The next coup attempt is on the ballot
In today’s Inside Washington dispatch, Eric Garcia writes that while voters’ attention may be elsewhere, the midterm elections are being used by hardcore right-wingers to lay the groundwork for the next large-scale election subversion attempt:
The US’s next coup is on the ballot this November
Even as hardcore Trumpists campaign to take over the country’s electoral machinery, other issues are at the front of voters’ minds
Arizona: 2020 election defender defends 2020 election denier
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey was one of several key Republicans across the US who refused to endorse Donald Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen, or to exploit the power of their offices to try and throw key states his way after he lost them.
But Mr Ducey now finds himself in an awkward position: his putative successor as governor, Kari Lake, is one of the loudest and most popular election conspiracy theorists in the country. And discouragingly for those who hope the GOP might at some point move away from the so-called “big lie”, he seems inclined to overlook her endorsement of Mr Trump’s claims.
Watch: Michael Cohen on Trump’s legal team
Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, who served a custodial sentence over the funnelling of campaign funds to Stormy Daniels, appeared on MSNBC last night to deliver a harsh assessment of his former boss’s current legal team and their performance defending him as the Mar-a-Lago scandal deepens.
In particular, Mr Cohen points out that Mr Trump’s troubles mean he is now only able to recruit legal representatives from “the bottom of the barrel”.
Report identifies Trump aide who “moved boxes” at Mar-a-Lago
A report this week revealed that a Trump aide was instructed to transport boxes of records between rooms at the former president’s Florida residence – and now, a New York Times scoop has come up with a name: Walt Nauta, whom the paper reports “was captured on security camera footage moving boxes out of a storage room at Mar-a-Lago, Mr. Trump’s residence in Florida, both before and after the Justice Department issued a subpoena in May demanding the return of all classified documents”.
Intriguingly, as the Times’s Ken Bensinger points out, Mr Nauta shares a lawyer with a member of the extremist Oath Keepers currently facing trial over his part in the events of 6 January 2021:
Trump's Truth Social approved for Play Store
Donald Trump's social media app 'Truth Social' has been approved for the Google Play Store.
Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), which operates Truth Social, is expected to make the app available in the Play Store shortly, Google said.
Truth Social, which was launched in the US in the Apple App Store in February, had not previously been available in the Play Store due to insufficient content moderation, according to a Google spokesperson.
Google had expressed concerns to Truth Social about violations of its Play Store policies prohibiting content like physical threats and incitement to violence.
