Trump news: Ex-president ‘responsible’ for Jan 6 says Bill Barr
Follow latest updates here
Former Attorney General Bill Barr told NBC News he does think former President Donald Trump was “responsible” for the January 6 Capitol riot.
In an interview with anchor Lester Holt, Mr Barr said: “I do think he was responsible in the broad sense of that word.”
“It appears that part of the plan was to send this group up to the Hill,” with the former president’s goal to “intimidate Congress”.
This week, a court filing from the Capitol riot House investigation alleges Mr Trump and a lawyer who assisted with his re-election campaign were part of a “criminal conspiracy” to overturn the 2020 election.
“The facts we’ve gathered strongly suggest that Dr [John] Eastman’s emails may show that he helped Donald Trump advance a corrupt scheme to obstruct the counting of electoral college ballots and a conspiracy to impede the transfer of power,” representatives Bennie Thompson and Liz Cheney, who chair the 6 January investigation committee, said in a statement.
On Thursday, the former president unleashed a 415-word rambling tirade against the committee, repeating his allegations of a “rigged” election.
Meanwhile, lawyers for Mr Trump and the New York attorney general have reached an agreement to postpone depositions in the civil investigation, giving the former president at least a few months before he has to testify as part of an investigation into his business.
Outrage continues at Carlson’s ‘racist’ Brown Jackson comments
Andrew Feinberg takes a look at the fallout from Tucker Carlson’s tirade last night against Ketanji Brown Jackson, Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee, in which the increasingly caustic Fox News host questioned why she had not surrendered the results of her law school entry exam.
“Is Ketanji Brown Jackson – a name that even Joe Biden has trouble pronouncing -- one of the top legal minds in the entire country?” he asked. “We certainly hope so … so it might be time for Joe Biden to let us know what Ketanji Brown Jackson’s LSAT score was”.
Read more below:
‘Patently racist’: Tucker Carlson slammed for Ketanji Brown Jackson’s LSAT fixation
The Fox News host’s call for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s LSAT score is ‘patently racist,’ says one Harvard Law School graduate
Nancy Pelosi on hecklers: “Shut up"
Speaking at her weekly press conference, Nancy Pelosi has weighed in on Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene’s heckling of Joe Biden at the State of the Union.
“Let me just say this,” she said. “I agree with what Senator Lindsey Graham said, shut up. That’s what he said to them, I think they should just shut up.”
Pelosi hammers Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘They should just shut up’
The two Georgia congresswomen are under fire for interrupting and heckling President Joe Biden during his first State of the Union address
Jan 6: Member of Oath Keepers pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy
Many of the hundreds of people arrested for their part in the Capitol riot have faced only minor misdemeanour charges, but at the other end of the scale, some have been charged with seditious conspiracy. Now, for the first time, a member of the Oath Keepers – a self-proclaimed “militia” movement – has pleaded guilty to the charge and begun co-operating with the FBI as it investigates his group’s role in the riot.
Bevan Hurley reports on the case of Joshua James, who authorities said moved through the crowd with other Oath Keepers in a military-style “stack” formation and used force to gain entry to the Capitol.
Oath Keeper becomes first to plead guilty to seditious conspiracy over Capitol riot
Army veteran Joshua James said militia were prepared to ‘answer the call’ to take up arms to prevent transfer of power to Biden
Attorney for Trump lawyer responds to Jan 6 committee criminal conspiracy allegation
Charles Burnham, the attorney for Trump lawyer John Eastman responds to Capitol riot committee alleging in a court filing last night that Dr Eastman and former President Donald Trump were part of a criminal conspiracy to overturn 2020 election.
“Like all attorneys, Dr John Eastman has a responsibility to protect client confidences, even at great personal risk and expense. The Select Committee has responded to Dr Eastman’s efforts to discharge this responsibility by accusing him of criminal activity,” Mr Burnham writes.
“Because this is a civil matter, Dr Eastman will not have the benefit of the Constitutional protections normally afforded to those accused by their government of criminal conduct. Nonetheless, we look forward to responding in due course.”
Boebert votes against burn pits legislation
Rachel Sharp reports on the latest turn in the story of Lauren Boebert heckling Joe Biden as he talked about his deceased son: the far-right Colorado Congresswoman has now voted against the Honoring our PACT act, the most comprehensive legislation put forward to date to help veterans impacted by burn pits while serving their country.
Lauren Boebert votes against bill for veterans sick and dying from burn pits
The Republican congresswoman voted against the approval of the Honoring Our PACT Act on Thursday morning - saying no to supporting veterans returning from war sick and dying from toxic exposure
Rachel has also written in depth about burn pits and whether there is about to be a final reckoning for them.
Beau Biden and the real crime of Boebert’s heckling. Is this it for burn pits?
The issue of burn pits was given more airtime than voting rights, gun violence and abortion in Biden’s SOTU address. Two days later, the House passed sweeping burn pits legislation. Rachel Sharp hears from veterans, lawmakers and advocates about whether America’s sick and dying soldiers are finally being heard
Trump claims credit for weapons used by Ukrainians
In an interview with Fox Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo, Donald Trump took credit for the effectiveness of the Ukrainian response to the Russian invasion, claiming it could be chalked up to the weapons his administration sent to the country.
Speaking over the phone to Ms Bartiromo, who is one of his most devoted sympathisers on the Fox roster, Mr Trump – who declined to criticise Vladimir Putin directly even when prompted – claimed that it was American supplies that led to Russia coming up short in its assault.
Andrew Naughtie has the story.
Trump now claiming credit for weapons used ‘so well’ by Ukrainians
Former president has repeatedly made false claim that Obama administration sent Ukraine blankets instead of military aid
Trump releases 415-word rambling response to accusation of criminal conspiracy
President Donald Trump released a 415-word meandering rant in response to the House select committee investigating the January 6 riot on the Capitol accusing him of criminal conspiracy.
Mr Trump’s statement comes after he and his attorney John Eastman, who helped lead Mr Trump’s “war room” to challenge President Joe Biden’s election win, were charged with criminal conspiracy to overturn the election.
Eric Garcia unpacks the mammoth list of grievances and allegations.
Trump ‘s 415-word rambling response to Jan 6 committee criminal conspiracy claim
Says the goal of the investigation is to prevent him from running for president again.
How bad could things get for the ex-president?
The January 6 committee has made its boldest move yet.
In a court filing, the panel’s lawmakers have alleged that there is enough evidence to suggest that Donald Trump and his attorney, John Eastman, were engaged in a criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States with their attempts to overturn the 2020 election.
Such an accusation is still a long way away from actually resulting in a criminal charge. But the late-Wednesday development is no doubt the most significant development of the January 6 committee’s work to hold those responsible for the attack on Congress accountable.
John Bowden explains how things might shape up.
Trump accused of criminal attempt to overturn election – how bad is it for ex-POTUS?
January 6 committee’s court filing lays out path ahead for riot investigation
Kimberly Guilfoyle receives Jan 6 subpoena
The House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection has issued a subpoena for documents and testimony to Kimberly Guilfoyle, the former Fox News host and ex-Trump campaign fundraiser who is also the fiancee of Donald Trump Jr.
In a letter to Ms Guilfoyle, select committee chairman Bennie Thompson the committee’s investigation “has revealed credible evidence” of her involvement in “events within the scope of the select committee’s inquiry”.
Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC.
Jan 6 select committee subpoenas Kimberly Guilfoyle
Ms Guilfoyle is a former Fox News host and the fiancee of Donald Trump Jr
Trump got ‘very angry’ after hearing election fraud claims were ‘bulls***’
Former Attorney General Bill Barr has said that former President Donald Trump became “very angry” when he was told that his election fraud claims were “bulls***”.
“I told him that all this stuff was bulls***... about election fraud. And, you know, it was wrong to be shovelling it out the way his team was,” Mr Barr told NBC News.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Trump got ‘very angry’ after hearing election fraud claims were ‘bulls***’ ex-AG says
‘I told him that all this stuff was bulls***... about election fraud. And, you know, it was wrong to be shovelling it out the way his team was’
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies