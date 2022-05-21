✕ Close Donald Trump is supposedly writing a book on how presidency was stolen from him

As the 6 January select committee prepares for a summer of what promise to be shocking and disturbing hearings about the Capitol riot, a new court filing from notorious lawyer John Eastman has revealed that the former president handwrote notes about strategies to overturn the 2020 election.

Mr Eastman is trying to shield hundreds of documents from the panel’s investigation, claiming they fall under attorney-client privilege. Among those he is withholding are emailed copies of handwritten notes from the then-president “about information that he thought might be useful for the anticipated litigation” over the result.

On another front, the panel is reportedly in talks with Donald Trump’s former attorney general, Bill Barr, who is said to be considering co-operating with the investigation. The select committee has also written to a Republican member of Congress seeking answers about a Capitol tour he allegedly gave the day before the attack.

The congressman in question, Georgia Republican Barry Loudermilk, has previously denied that he or any other members gave so-called “reconnaissance tours” before the riot, but in their letter to him, panel leaders Bennie Thompson and Liz Cheney wrote that their “review of evidence directly contradicts that denial”.