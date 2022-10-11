✕ Close Tim Ryan calls JD Vance an ‘ass-kisser’ after Trump remarks

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Department of Justice has asked the Supreme Court to refrain from intervening in an ongoing dispute between the government and former president Donald Trump over classified documents found during the 8 August search of his Mar-a-Lago property.

In a brief filed with the high court on Tuesday, the US Solicitor General said Justice Clarence Thomas — the justice responsible for reviewing 11th Circuit Court of Appeals decisions — should keep in place a three-judge panel’s order allowing the government to block “highly sensitive” documents from a special master and use them to further the criminal probe into the twice-impeached ex-president.

Meanwhile, a report in The Washington Post reveals that half of the money raised by MrTrump’s Save America political action committees has been spent on his legal bills and two nonprofits employing former members of his administration rather than Republican congressional campaigns.

The group has contributed about $8.4m so far directly to Republican campaigns and committees while devoting $7m to the former president’s lawyers and another $2m to the two nonprofits.