Trump news – live: DoJ asks Supreme Court to stay out of Mar-a-Lago classified documents case
Tim Ryan calls JD Vance an ‘ass-kisser’ after Trump remarks
The Department of Justice has asked the Supreme Court to refrain from intervening in an ongoing dispute between the government and former president Donald Trump over classified documents found during the 8 August search of his Mar-a-Lago property.
In a brief filed with the high court on Tuesday, the US Solicitor General said Justice Clarence Thomas — the justice responsible for reviewing 11th Circuit Court of Appeals decisions — should keep in place a three-judge panel’s order allowing the government to block “highly sensitive” documents from a special master and use them to further the criminal probe into the twice-impeached ex-president.
Meanwhile, a report in The Washington Post reveals that half of the money raised by MrTrump’s Save America political action committees has been spent on his legal bills and two nonprofits employing former members of his administration rather than Republican congressional campaigns.
The group has contributed about $8.4m so far directly to Republican campaigns and committees while devoting $7m to the former president’s lawyers and another $2m to the two nonprofits.
Data shows Trump legal fees eat up money that could be spent on other GOP candidates
The nearly 20 major lawsuits and investigations facing Donald Trump are draining millions of dollars away from supporting other GOP candidates, according to campaign filings.
Josh Marcus reports.
Trump legal fees eat up money that could be spent on other GOP candidates, data shows
Former president has spent millions of political action committee funds on personal legal fees
New poll shows Raphael Warnock gaining on Herschel Walker in Georgia senate race
Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock took the lead in Georgia in his race against Republican Herschel Walker, a new Emerson College poll showed.
The poll showed that 48 per cent of likely supporters would cast their vote for Mr Warnock, compared to 46 per cent who said they would vote for Mr Walker, a former running back for the University of Georgia. The survey showed that Mr Warnock’s support increased by four points while Mr Walker’s support declined by about two points.
Eric Garcia reports.
Georgia poll shows support for Herschel Walker dips as Democrat Raphael Warnock gains
Warnock and Walker will debate on Friday
Andrew Feinberg has the latest.
Where in the world is Madison Cawthorn?
Madison Cawthorn appears to be done with Congress, both in the electoral and literal senses.
The first-term House member from North Carolina lost his primary to Chuck Edwards, a member of the state’s Senate, after a series of embarrassing videos leaked and Mr Cawthorn lost the support of his party’s leaders in the House and Senate thanks to comments he made about his colleagues supposedly using drugs and having sex parties.
Now, The Washington Post reports that Mr Cawthorn has virtually ceased operations in his district office, which is described as no longer being regularly staffed, including vital constituent work which includes the more mundane but still important duties like helping residents of his district obtain federal services or report problems in the area.
John Bowden reports.
Madison Cawthorn goes AWOL. Where is the GOP rep as his term in Congress ends?
Washington Post report details how congressman’s office has virtually shuttered following primary defeat
Jared Kushner suggested Kanye West-led White House ‘healing church service’ after George Floyd killing
Former president Donald Trump‘s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, reportedly suggested having a “healing church service” led by Kanye West to ease tensions after the killing of George Floyd, a new book claims.
The New York Times‘ Maggie Haberman details the strange suggestion in her book “Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America.”
The exchange happened in the weeks after Mr Floyd was murdered by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.
Graig Graziosi has the details.
Jared Kushner suggested ‘healing church service’ after George Floyd killing
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows reportedly nixed the idea
Everything you need to know about the January 6 hearings so far
With the next House select committee hearing on the 6 January 2021 attack on the US Capitol scheduled for Thursday lunchtime, here is everything you need to know about what has transpired so far.
The Jan 6 hearings so far: Everything you need to know
Committee has so far held nine hearings – one in the summer of 2021 and eight in 2022
Ahead of Eagles NFL matchup, Fetterman needles Dr Oz over Dallas Cowboys fandom
Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman is not backing down from his meme offensive.
Even as the race tightens and Mr Fetterman faces a surge of attacks from Fox News hosts and other GOP-aligned sources, the brash lieutenant governor is pressing on with his efforts to paint his opponent as a carpetbagging New Jerseyan.
The latest salvo from Mr Fetterman comes in the form of a billboard placed outside of Lincoln Financial Field in south Philadelphia. The message, viewable from I-95, declares that his opponent Dr Mehmet Oz is a fan of the Dallas Cowboys (rivals of Philadelphia’s Eagles) and urges voters to “elect a real Pennsylvanian”.
John Bowden has the story.
Fetterman needles Dr Oz over Dallas Cowboys fandom ahead of Eagles NFL matchup
Candidate’s ribbings have delighted social media users while race tightens
John Bolton claims US could assassinate Putin if nuclear weapon used
The United States could assassinate Vladimir Putin if Russia uses a nuclear weapon in its conflict with Ukraine, former National Security Adviser John Bolton has claimed.
Mr Bolton, a Republican who served under Donald Trump, made the claims during an interview with Andrew Marr on UK radio station LBC News.
Graeme Massie has the story.
US could assassinate Putin if Russia uses nuclear weapon in Ukraine, says John Bolton
‘You can ask Qasem Soleimani in Iran what happens when we decide somebody is a threat to the US’
Trump shares bizarre nature documentary voiceover video of himself
Donald Trump has shared a bizarre video clip of himself during his presidential days – but with a voiceover imitating a nature documentary valorising the lion.
The clip, roughly one minute and 20 seconds long, was posted on his Truth Social account late on Monday and shows him waving to people while the narrator can be heard saying, “This lion, he’s the king of the jungle... huge mane, he’s so big, he’s so hot”.
Maroosha Muzaffar reports.
Trump shares bizarre nature documentary video about himself
‘This lion, he’s the king of the jungle ... huge mane, he’s so big, he’s so hot’
