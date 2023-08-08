Trump judge demands court hearing as Jack Smith and ex-president spar over protective order – latest
The judge overseeing Donald Trump’s federal criminal case into his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election has ordered that a court hearing will take place this week over the issue of a protective order in the case.
Last week, special counsel Jack Smith’s office requested a protective order in the case limiting what Mr Trump can publicise about the case.
On Monday, Mr Trump’s defence team filed a motion claiming it would make Judge Tanya Chutkan a “censor” who would impose “content-based restrictions” on his “political speech”.
Mr Smith’s office quickly filed a motion in response, accusing the former president of trying to “litigate this case in the media”.
Now, Judge Chutkan is demanding both parties give her two proposed dates and times by 3pm ET on Tuesday when a hearing can be held over the matter. The hearing must take place by Friday, she said.
This came the same day that the judge in one of Mr Trump’s other criminal cases sided with him in a court ruling.
Judge Aileen Cannon, who was appointed by Mr Trump himself and is overseeing the classified documents case, rejected Mr Smith’s bid to preserve “grand jury secrecy” in the case.
Trump isn’t happy about Biden’s ‘Dark Brandon’ social media post
Despite Donald Trump’s penchant for attacking his political rivals on social media, the former president has taken issue with a tweet where Joe Biden is seen sipping coffee from a “Dark Brandon” themed mug.
In a court document filed in Washington DC on Monday, Mr Trump’s attorneys complained that Mr Biden is capitalising on the former president’s legal troubles with the meme post.
“President Biden has likewise capitalized on the indictment, posting a thinly veiled reference to his administration’s prosecution of President Trump just hours before arraignment,” his attorneys wrote in the filing.
The court document then included a photo of the offending image, showing Mr Biden’s video post on his personal account on X – formerly known as Twitter.
In the video, the president is seen drinking a cup of coffee from a mug featuring an image of Mr Biden with lasers coming out of his eyes – also known as “Dark Brandon”.
Mr Trump’s complaint about the ‘Dark Brandon’ meme post came in a court document arguing against a protective order in the criminal case
DeSantis won’t rule out national abortion ban but suggests there’s no ‘mileage’ left in Congress
Ron DeSantis has not ruled out enacting a national abortion “ban” if elected president, after the Florida governor implemented state restrictions on abortion access at 15 weeks and six weeks of pregnancy within the last two years.
But he suggested that there is no “consensus” in the US for members of Congress to implement a national ban, as abortion restrictions and the US Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v Wade remain overwhelmingly unpopular.
The Florida governor pledges to be a ‘pro-life president’ after signing two anti-abortion bills into law
WATCH: Ron DeSantis finally admits Trump lost 2020 presidential election
Trump lawyer says Jack Smith is ‘afraid’ and playing ‘victim’ over protective order
An attorney and spokesperson for former president Donald Trump on Monday claimed the Department of Justice is seeking a protective order to prevent the ex-president from publicising discovery materials because he’s “afraid” and accused the prosecutor overseeing the case of playing “victim” over the dispute.
Alina Habba, a civil attorney who currently serves as a spokesperson for Mr Trump through his political action committee, said during an appearance on Fox and Friends that the dispute between Mr Trump’s defence team and Special Counsel Jack Smith over a proposed protective order is different from other cases and said the ex-president’s team hasn’t objected to other protective orders in the different court cases against him.
Ms Habba claims Mr Smith is seeking an order preventing Mr Trump from disclosing discovery materials because the prosecutor is ‘afraid’
Trump-appointed Judge Aileen Cannon sides with Trump again in classified documents case
The Donald Trump-appointed judge overseeing the criminal case into his handling of classified documents has sided with the former president once again – dealing mutliple blows to special counsel Jack Smith.
Judge Aileen Cannon, who was appointed to the bench during Mr Trump’s final days in office, on Monday struck down two of Mr Smith’s court filings and gave him a dressing down over his use of grand juries in the case.
In the ruled filed in south Florida, the judge rejected the Justice Department’s request for sealed filings in order to preserve the “grand jury secrecy” in the case where Mr Trump is currently facing 40 charges.
“The Special Counsel states in conclusory terms that the supplement should be sealed from public view ‘to comport with grand jury secrecy,’ but the motion for leave and the supplement plainly fail to satisfy the burden of establishing a sufficient legal or factual basis to warrant sealing the motion and supplement,” she wrote in the brief.
Judge Aileen Cannon was appointed to the bench during Mr Trump’s final days in office
VOICES: Trump’s rabid attack on the World Cup team is as transparent as it is absurd
The US Women’s World Cup Soccer team lost in an unexpected early round defeat to Sweden this weekend – and Donald Trump, as he is wont to do, decided to make it all about him and his relentlessly bleak vision of an America in decline. Most presidents try to offer a message of optimism and uplift. They look for US victories to cheer on, in sports and most other realms. Trump, in contrast, revels in evidence of failure, loss, and despair. He is a politician who thrives in misery, like an orange dung beetle wallowing in filth.
Trump shared his joy at the athlete’s defeat by posting a rabid attack on the women’s team, claiming that their loss was “emblematic of what is happening to the our [sic] once great Nation under Crooked Joe Biden” and attacking the players for being supposedly “openly hostile to America.” He concluded, “WOKE EQUALS FAILURE. Nice shot Megan, the USA is going to Hell!!! MAGA”.
It’s hardly surprising that Donald Trump singled out Megan Rapinoe
Judge demands court hearing as Jack Smith and Trump spar over protective order
The judge overseeing Donald Trump’s federal criminal case into his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election has ordered that a court hearing will take place this week over the issue of a protective order in the case.
Last week, special counsel Jack Smith’s office requested a protective order in the case limiting what Mr Trump can publicise about the case – over a seemingly threatening Truth Social post where he wrote: “IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I’M COMING AFTER YOU!”
On Monday, Mr Trump’s defence team filed a motion claiming it would make Judge Tanya Chutkan a “censor” who would impose “content-based restrictions” on his “political speech”.
Mr Smith’s office quickly filed a motion in response, accusing the former president of trying to “litigate this case in the media”.
Now, Judge Chutkan is demanding both parties give her two proposed dates and times by 3pm ET on Tuesday when a hearing can be held over the matter. The hearing must take place by Friday, she said.
Mr Trump is not required to attend.
Trump rages against protective order sought by special prosecutor
Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social on Monday morning that he “shouldn’t have a protective order placed on me because it would impinge upon my right to FREE SPEECH”.
“Deranged Jack Smith and the Department of Injustice should, however, because they are illegally “leaking” all over the place!” he added.
The twice-impeached, thrice-indicted former president was referring to a series of court filings in which Mr Smith is seeking a standard protective order to prevent Mr Trump from disclosing information that the government is set to turn over to him and his defence team as part of the pre-trial discovery process.
Prosecutors, citing Mr Trump’s penchant for “public statements on social media regarding witnesses, judges, attorneys, and others associated with legal matters pending against him,” asked Judge Tanya Chutkan to impose an order barring the former president from disclosing discovery materials “directly or indirectly to any person or entity other than persons employed to assist in the defense, persons who are interviewed as potential witnesses, counsel for potential witnesses, and other persons to whom the Court may authorize disclosure”.
Trump says Pence ‘has gone to the Dark Side'
Mr Trump went after Mr Pence again on Monday morning, adding in a second post: “WOW, it’s finally happened! Liddle’ Mike Pence, a man who was about to be ousted as Governor Indiana until I came along and made him V.P., has gone to the Dark Side.”
“I never told a newly emboldened (not based on his 2% poll numbers!) Pence to put me above the Constitution, or that Mike was ‘too honest.’ He’s delusional, and now he wants to show he’s a tough guy. I once read a major magazine article on Mike. It said he was not a very good person. I was surprised, but the article was right. Sad!” he added.
