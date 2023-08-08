✕ Close Watch Trump’s reaction after leaving DC court after arrest

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The judge overseeing Donald Trump’s federal criminal case into his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election has ordered that a court hearing will take place this week over the issue of a protective order in the case.

Last week, special counsel Jack Smith’s office requested a protective order in the case limiting what Mr Trump can publicise about the case.

On Monday, Mr Trump’s defence team filed a motion claiming it would make Judge Tanya Chutkan a “censor” who would impose “content-based restrictions” on his “political speech”.

Mr Smith’s office quickly filed a motion in response, accusing the former president of trying to “litigate this case in the media”.

Now, Judge Chutkan is demanding both parties give her two proposed dates and times by 3pm ET on Tuesday when a hearing can be held over the matter. The hearing must take place by Friday, she said.

This came the same day that the judge in one of Mr Trump’s other criminal cases sided with him in a court ruling.

Judge Aileen Cannon, who was appointed by Mr Trump himself and is overseeing the classified documents case, rejected Mr Smith’s bid to preserve “grand jury secrecy” in the case.