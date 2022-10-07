Trump news - live: FBI want to know if Trump hid secret documents at other homes in NY and NJ
Republican senators scrambled to support former president and allegedly exclaimed: ‘We’re f******’
Former US president Donald Trump claims he can declassify top secret documents just ‘by thinking about it’
FBI special agents have reportedly interviewed multiple witnesses regarding whether former president Donald Trump has hidden classified or sensitive government documents at his Trump Tower home and office or his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Rolling Stone says that agents want to know if the one-term president moved documents from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida to his other properties.
Earlier the woman whom Herschel Walker paid for an abortion told The New York Times that the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia, a close friend of Mr Trump, urged her to have a second abortion.
Mr Walker’s campaign also fired its political director amid the fallout after reports broke that the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia paid for a girlfriend’s abortion in 2009, CNN reported
Republican senators believed the party and its then president, Donald Trump, were “f****” during the first impeachment trial against the former president, a new book has alleged.
Claims made by the authors of Unchecked: The Untold Story Behind Congress’s Botched Impeachments of Donald Trump, also included Texas senator Ted Cruz seeming to admit that Mr Trump was guilty.
As the book’s authors, Politico’s Rachael Bade and The Washington Post’s Karoun Demirjian claim in an excerpt shared with HuffPost on Friday, Republican senator Mr Cruz told his colleagues: “Out of one hundred senators, you have zero who believe you that there was no quid pro quo. None. There’s not a single one”.
FBI special agents have reportedly interviewed multiple witnesses regarding whether former president Donald Trump has hidden classified or sensitive government documents at his Trump Tower home and office or the Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club where he has spent most summers since 2017.
Andrew Feinberg has the story.
Dr Oz fundraiser mocked for fundraiser featuring one of Hitler’s cars
Dr Mehmet Oz has been slammed for headlining a fundraiser featuring a car used by Adolf Hitler, which cost attendees $5,000 a plate. It was hosted in California by the in-laws of Florida Representative Matt Gaetz.
Gustaf Kilander has the story.
Herschel Walker’s campaign fires political director amid allegations of paying for an abortion
Herschel Walker’s campaign fired its political director amid the fallout after reports broke that the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia paid for a girlfriend’s abortion in 2009, CNN reported.
The campaign has parted ways with Taylor Crowe, who previously worked on former Senator David Perdue’s failed primary challenge against incumbent Republican Governor Brian Kemp.
Eric Garcia has the story.
DeSantis dodges question on climate crisis after Biden’s Hurricane Ian visit
President Biden specifically noted the impact of the climate crisis during a visit to Florida this week.
Ethan Freedman has the story.
Cheney warns of risk to democracy in Arizona race
Congresswoman Liz Cheney said on Wednesday said the Republican candidates for Arizona governor and secretary of state pose a huge risk for democracy because both say they will refuse to certify election results if they don’t like the results.
Ms Cheney, a prominent critic of former president Donald Trump,, made the comments at an event organised by the McCain Institute at Arizona State University.
She failed to win her primary in Wyoming to a Trump-backed Republican candidate.
Woman says Herschel Walker urged her to have second abortion
The woman whom Herschel Walker paid for an abortion told The New York Times that Herschel Walker, the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia, urged her to have a second abortion.
Eric Garcia has the details.
Trump shares video mocking Kamala Harris slip-up
Donald Trump appeared to mock Kamala Harris on Thursday night as he shared a video of the vice president slipping-up last week while in the Korean peninsula.
Ms Harris made a diplomatic blunder as she mistakenly praised the US alliance “with the Republic of North Korea” during her trip to the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), instead of South Korea’s name, the Republic of Korea.
Mr Trump shared a clip of the gaffe which ended with a clip of North Korean dictator Kim Jung-un laughing and clappging, in what was not his first attack on Ms Harris
Grame Massie had the original report:
‘He’s like Ralph Lauren’, says Kanye West of Trump
Asked by Fox News host Tucker Carlsonon Thursday if his feelings for the 45th president have altered in the years that have passed since he left office, Kanye West paused and even eked out a smile as he seemed to reflect on the question and his feelings about the man he once called “superman”.
“Come on man, Trump’s the s**t. What do you mean? He has his own buildings. What are you talking about? He’s like Ralph Lauren. He made Ivanka,” he said to a giggling Mr Carlson.
Johanna Chisholm has more on that interview here:
Trump predicated how GOP would respond to Herschel Walker allegations
Former president Donald Trump accurately predicted how top Republicans would have no problem with recent reports which revealed that Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker paid for a woman to have an abortion.
In her book Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America, reporter Maggie Haberman writes about raising questions about Mr Walker’s checkered personal history, including allegations that he had committed domestic violence against his ex-wife, during a conversation with the ex-president in September 2021.
Mr Trump, writes the New York Times reporter, was nonplussed about what she described as Mr Walker’s “complicated personal history,” and replied to her that it was a “personal history that, ten years ago, maybe it would have been a prob- lem”.
Andrew Feinberg has more:
New book says GOP senators fumed at Trump impeachment lawyers’ incompetence: ‘We are f**ked’
The bumbling, slapdash efforts of former president Donald Trump’s defence team during his first impeachment trial left Republican senators aghast and scrambling to prevent them from leading Mr Trump into disaster, a new book reveals.
Andrew Feinberg has the story.
