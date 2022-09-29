Trump news - live: Lara Trump under fire for parenting as bizarre details from Maggie Haberman’s book surface
Latest on former president’s legal woes as January 6 committee hearing delayed
Former US president Donald Trump claims he can declassify top secret documents just ‘by thinking about it’
Donald Trump took to Truth Social to predict that “war” could be on the horizon after unusual leaks were discovered on Nord Stream I and II, two natural gas pipelines running underwater from Russia to Germany. “This could lead to major escalation, or War!” the former president raged.
Meanwhile, his daughter-in-law Lara Trump has come under fire for posting a video of her son outside on a toy car as Hurricane Ian hits Florida. The storm system has hit the state as a category four and federal and state officials have come together in response.
The hurricane also caused the Jan 6 House select committee to postpone Wednesday’s supposed final public hearing allowing committee member Rep Stephanie Murphy to respond to matters in her Florida district.
On Tuesday, a Capitol rioter was sentenced to seven years in prison for providing the taser used in the attack on police officer Michael Fanone. Reading his victim statement at the sentencing, Mr Fanone said Kyle Young deserved a cell with his co-conspirator, Mr Trump.
Golf magazine trolled for naming Trump the best presidential golfer
A golf magazine was mocked for awarding the top position to Donald Trump in a list ranking American presidents by their handicap.
Golf Digest awarded the 45th president the top score of 2.8, while allotting current president Joe Biden the number two slot with a 6.7 score.
John F Kennedy bagged third place with a score of 7 and 27th American president William Howard Taft was left with the lowest number of 20, according to a tweet by the magazine.
Alisha Rahaman Sarkar reports on the reaction to the rankings.
Joe Biden is ranked second with a 6.7 score
McConnell: GOP has ‘50:50 shot' of taking Senate
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday that he believes his party now has a “50-50 shot” of getting the chamber back less than six weeks away from the midterm elections.
“We are in a bunch of close races,” McConnell told reporters during a press conference. “It’s going to be really, really close either way, in my view.”
Doug Mastriano calls for 40 days of fasting to save flailing campaign
Doug Mastriano, the Trump-endorsed Republican gubernatorial nominee in Pennsylvania, called for 40 days of fasting and prayer as his campaign significantly lags behind Democratic nominee Josh Shaprio.
The call comes after Mr Mastriano’s rally in Harrisburg was poorly attended and his campaign fails to gain traction, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
Eric Garcia reports.
Gavin Newsom believes Democrats have failed to make clear GOP states have worse gun crime
California Governor Gavin Newsom, in the midst of a re-election campaign and reportedly weighing a future run for president, again hit out at fellow Democrats over what he claims is a messaging failure on the party’s handling of crime.
Abe Asher has the story.
Tucker Carlson suggests US blew up Nord Stream pipeline
A Tucker Carlson segment focused on the purported “sabotage” of the Nord Stream gas pipelines connecting Russia and Europe, which the Fox News anchor appeared to blame on the US.
Speaking following reports of leaks in the Nord Stream pipeline on Tuesday, Mr Carlson suggested that the Biden administration was behind the “sabotage” and act of “environmental terrorism” and warned of a Russian counter-response.
Gin Spocchia reports on why the Fox News opinion host believes the US is now at war with Russia.
Lara Trump sparks anger after sharing video of son driving toy car outside in hurricane
Lara Trump has sparked anger and concern after posting a video of her five-year-old son driving his toy car outside in the midst of heavy rain from Hurricane Ian.
The 39-year-old TV producer, who lives in Florida with her husband Eric Trump, shared the video to her Instagram on Wednesday of the couple’s son Eric Luke Trump. Trump and her spouse also share three-year-old daughter Carolina Dorothy Trump.
Amber Raiken reports.
Democrat believes Trump called her impersonating a journalist after insulting her dead husband
Another bizarre tale about the former president from Maggie Haberman’s latest book involves him allegedly calling a Democratic lawmaker while pretending to be a journalist...
Graig Graziosi reports.
Top takeaways from new book on Jan 6 probe
Former Virginia GOP congressman Denver Riggleman appeared on CBS News’ 60 Minutes this week to promote his book on the January 6 select committee investigation.
Mr Riggleman, who served as a staffer for the probe but left its employ in April, wrote The Breach prior to the committee drawing together its findings. Nevertheless, he observed how the investigation functioned.
Andrew Feinberg has three key takeaways from the book:
Family of Capitol rioter called DC police office attacked on Jan 6 a ‘piece of s***t’
A Washington DC police officer who was tasered as he defended the US Capitol on January 6 has said the mother of the rioter involved in the attack called him a “piece of s***” after her son was sentenced.
Speaking on CNN’s Don Lemon Tonight after Kyle Young was sentenced on Tuesday, Michael Fanone recounted how he was insulted by the rioter’s mother when leaving the court.
Andrea Blanco reports.
White House struggles to explain why Biden called on deceased congresswoman at event
The White House struggled to respond on Wednesday after Joe Biden committed an embarrassing error at an anti-hunger event on Wednesday and appeared to forget the recent death of an Indiana congresswoman.
The president was speaking at the White House conference on hunger, nutrition and health when he called out the name of Jackie Walorski, a Republican member of the House who died in a car crash earlier this year. Speaking as if he was searching for her in the was in the room, Mr Biden then suggested that she must have missed the event.
John Bowden reports on the cringeworthy gaffe.
