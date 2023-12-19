Appeals court rejects Mark Meadows’ bid to move Georgia case to federal court: Live
Former Trump chief of staff attempted to move his election interference to federal court in the hope that it would benefit his case
Related video: Trump says there are ‘bird cemeteries’ under windmills
A US Appeals Court has ruled that the Georgia case of former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows must remain in state court.
Mr Meadows had hoped to move his election interference case to federal court in the hope that it would benefit his case.
Chief Judge William Pryor of the US Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit wrote in a ruling that “The district court held an evidentiary hearing and then remanded because Meadows’s charged conduct was not performed under color of his federal office. Because federal-officer removal ... does not apply to former federal officers, and even if it did, the events giving rise to this criminal action were not related to Meadows’s official duties, we affirm”.
Meanwhile, Donald Trump has been branded “disgusting” and “worse by the day” by Republican rival Chris Christie after claiming during a rally address in New Hampshire on Saturday night that immigrants were “poisoning the blood of the country” and quoting favourably remarks made by Vladimir Putin and Viktor Orban.
Mr Trump was also rebuked by the White House for “echoing the grotesque rhetoric of fascists and violent white supremacists” and “threatening to oppress those who disagree with the government.”
VIDEO: Trump Falsely Claims Electric Cars Have to Be Recharged “Every Two Minutes”
US president Joe Biden ditches trade deal talks with Britain over fears of job losses
Joe Biden has dashed hopes of a post-Brexit Transatlantic trade deal with the UK as the US president looks to bolster American industry as part of his bid for re-election.
The talks that were set to start in October have been abandoned over opposition from members of Mr Biden’s Democratic Party in the US Senate, according to Politico. There was also a failure to agree on how big such a deal should be.
But ministers have not given up, according to Whitehall sources speaking to The Telegraph, who say the agreement could be revived under a second Trump administration following the US election in November.
The negotiations over a post-Brexit trade agreement have, at least in theory, been ongoing since 16 October 2018, when then-president Donald Trump’s trade envoy, Robert Lighthizer, sent notification to Congress of the administration’s intent to open talks after the UK exited the European Union in March 2019.
The talks were officially launched at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic but not much of the way in progress occurred between then and when Mr Biden’s administration took power following Mr Trump’s ouster in the 2020 presidential election.
VOICES: We need to talk about Trump’s antisemitism
It’s been a busy and bizarre Christmas season for the former president and Republican frontrunner, Donald Trump. His civil fraud trial, in which he was accused of misstating the value of his properties for tax purposes, finally ended with Trump (who has repeatedly attacked the judge in the case) abruptly deciding not to testify in his own defence. Then, in a rally on Sunday in Reno, Nevada, Trump boasted about having been indicted more times than “the great Alphonse Capone, Al Capone, great, great head of the mafia.” Trump rambled on, “He had a scar that went from here to here, and he didn’t mind at all. But he was a rough guy.”
Trump’s stream-of-consciousness clownishness can make it hard to take him seriously, even at this point in his political career. But he also this weekend reminded marginalised people, including Jews like me, why he’s one of the most frightening figures in American public life.
In a speech in New Hampshire, the former president said immigrants are “poisoning the blood of the country.” He went on: “They poison mental institutions and prisons all over the world. Not just in South America. Not just the three or four countries we think about. But all over the world, they’re coming into our country, from Africa, from Asia.”
Why some QAnon believers think JFK Jr is still alive – and about to become vice president
Conspiracy theorist group QAnon hit a bizarre milestone in November 2021, when its supporters gathered for what they hoped would be the return of the late JFK Jr – who, they believed, would be running on an imagined 2024 ticket with former president Donald Trump.
John Fitzgerald Kennedy Jr’s plane was pulled out of the Atlantic Ocean more than 24 years ago in a crash that killed him, his wife Carolyn and his sister-in-law, Lauren Bessette.
For some QAnon true believers, however, the son of the 35th president of the United States not only survived the tragedy but is poised to make a dramatic return to public life.
A bizarre theory duly emerged suggesting that the accident had just been a ruse to fake his death and that he will re-emerge to join a reinstated President Trump as his VP.
And those devotees gathered in November 2021 for what they expected would be a dramatic revelation at the AT&T Discovery Plaza in Dallas – but was in fact more of a damp squib.
When JFK Jr, unsurprisingly, failed to make an appearance, people in the crowd suggested he would in fact make an appearance at a Rolling Stones concert later that day.
Of course, he also failed to attend that event.
VIDEO: Trump’s Lawyer Complains Media Is Not Reporting on Her Legal Failures
Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out at Lindsey Graham for doubting Biden impeachment evidence
Senator Lindsey Graham admitted the Republicans had no “smoking gun” with which to tie Joe Biden to his son, Hunter’s, business dealings.
That didn’t sit well with Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who called for another conservative to primary the senator during his next election.
“I think somebody else better run for senator in South Carolina,” she said during a Turning Points USA (TPUSA) Action event.
Mr Graham made his remarks during an appearance on “Meet the Press”, where he largely dismissed the GOP’s efforts to impeach Mr Biden.
“You know, I haven’t really been paying that much attention to it. They have to prove that President Biden somehow financially benefited from the business enterprises of Hunter Biden. We’ll see,” Mr Graham said on Sunday. “If there were a smoking gun, I think we’d be talking about it.”
VIDEO: Trump continues his lead in GOP presidential race
Melania Trump’s former adviser slams her immigration speech as ‘repulsive’
A former senior adviser to First Lady Melania Trump blasted her ex-boss’s citizenship ceremony speech as “repulsive.”
The former first lady made a rare public appearance on Friday, speaking at the National Archives at a citizenship ceremony, celebrating 25 new citizens. Ms Trump, who is from Slovenia, described her own immigration journey as “arduous,” adding that the process turned her life “into a labyrinth of organising paperwork.”
Speaking on CNN, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff called the speech “deceptive, almost deceitful” and said she found her words “lacking of any real meaning.”
Ms Wolkoff continued, “It’s unfortunate because she had an opportunity as the first lady of the United States to make a difference, and she didn’t at all.”
The former senior adviser pointed out that Ms Trump was “the second first lady of the United States of America to ever be an immigrant” and at one point, she “had the opportunity to make such a difference in the lives of so many,” especially because her husband, Donald Trump, “is so against” immigration.
As president and afterwards, Mr Trump has pushed an anti-immigration agenda and has emphasised tighter migration protocols, like building a wall at the southern border. Just days after his wife’s citizenship ceremony speech, Mr Trump told New Hampshire rally attendees that immigrants are “poisoning the blood of the country”.
So, underscoring his agenda, Ms Wolkoff added that for Ms Trump to “be there under the guise that she cares about America and democracy is untruthful.” She called her former boss’s speech a publicity stunt: “I find it to be really quite repulsive.”
Hillary Clinton brings back 2016 insult to roast Donald Trump
Hillary Clinton mocked Donald Trump for his deference to Russian President Vladimir Putin, using the same word she used to get under his skin in their final presidential debate in 2016.
Mr Trump quoted Mr Putin criticizing the prosecutions of the former president during a rally in Durham, New Hampshire on Saturday.
“It shows the rottenness of the American political system, which cannot pretend to teach others about democracy,” Mr Trump said, quoting the Russian autocrat.
“They’re all laughing at us,” Mr Trump added.
Democracy and rhetoric researcher at Texas A&M University Jennifer Mercieca told The Washington Post “Donald Trump sees American democracy as a sham and he wants to convince his followers to see it that way too”.
“Putin hates Western values like democracy and the rule of law, so does Trump,” she added.
Meanwhile, Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung said the former president “gave a great speech and knocked it out of the park”.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies