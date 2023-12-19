Appeals court rejects Mark Meadows’ bid to move Georgia case to federal court: Live

✕ Close Related video: Trump says there are ‘bird cemeteries’ under windmills

A US Appeals Court has ruled that the Georgia case of former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows must remain in state court.

Mr Meadows had hoped to move his election interference case to federal court in the hope that it would benefit his case.

Chief Judge William Pryor of the US Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit wrote in a ruling that “The district court held an evidentiary hearing and then remanded because Meadows’s charged conduct was not performed under color of his federal office. Because federal-officer removal ... does not apply to former federal officers, and even if it did, the events giving rise to this criminal action were not related to Meadows’s official duties, we affirm”.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has been branded “disgusting” and “worse by the day” by Republican rival Chris Christie after claiming during a rally address in New Hampshire on Saturday night that immigrants were “poisoning the blood of the country” and quoting favourably remarks made by Vladimir Putin and Viktor Orban.

Mr Trump was also rebuked by the White House for “echoing the grotesque rhetoric of fascists and violent white supremacists” and “threatening to oppress those who disagree with the government.”