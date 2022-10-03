✕ Close Former US president Donald Trump claims he can declassify top secret documents just ‘by thinking about it’

Lawyers for Donald Trump are seeking to delay a hearing in the case of classified documents recovered from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home.

After the US Justice Department appealed a recent ruling appointing a so-called “special master” to review the documents seized from the former president’s property, Mr Trump’s lawyers want to push back a hearing on the matter to January 2023.

Meanwhile, Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared silent days after his wife and Mr Trump’s former transportation secretary was subjected to “racist” comments from the former president.

Mr Trump said Elaine Chao was “China loving” in a Truth Social post and that her husband, the most senior GOP figure in Congress, had made “a DEATH WISH” by agreeing to a spending plan that would see the government funded until 16 December and after the midterm elections.