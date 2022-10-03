Trump news - live: Trump pushes to delay special master classified documents case until 2023
Trump legal team seeks to delay proceedings in classified documents case
Former US president Donald Trump claims he can declassify top secret documents just ‘by thinking about it’
Lawyers for Donald Trump are seeking to delay a hearing in the case of classified documents recovered from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home.
After the US Justice Department appealed a recent ruling appointing a so-called “special master” to review the documents seized from the former president’s property, Mr Trump’s lawyers want to push back a hearing on the matter to January 2023.
Meanwhile, Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell appeared silent days after his wife and Mr Trump’s former transportation secretary was subjected to “racist” comments from the former president.
Mr Trump said Elaine Chao was “China loving” in a Truth Social post and that her husband, the most senior GOP figure in Congress, had made “a DEATH WISH” by agreeing to a spending plan that would see the government funded until 16 December and after the midterm elections.
Anger mounts over Trump’s McConnell ‘death wish’ but Republicans stay quiet
Few Republicans are speaking out — publicly — after Donald Trump’s latest unhinged attack on Mitch McConnell, including a racist jab at his wife.
The former president criticised Mr McConnell on his Truth Social account for supporting Democratic-led legislation after Mr McConnell voted for a continuing resolution to keep the government open.
Read more about this developing intra-party feud from Eric Garcia:
Anger mounts over Trump’s McConnell ‘death wish’ but Republicans stay quiet
Few elected officials spoke out about the former president’s threat.
Trump attacks Kamala Harris for not entering North Korea
Donald Trump attacked Kamala Harris in a Truth Social post on Monday for not physically entering North Korean soil (at Kim Jong Un’s invitation) as he had done.
A video posted by the ex-president on Monday depicted Ms Harris viewing the Demilitarized Zone through binoculars while next to it in a second clip Mr Trump is seen talking with the North Korean leader.
Mr Trump’s overtures towards North Korea during his presidency famously ended long before he left office after he failed to achieve a meaningful agreement with Pyongyang.
Trump sent staffer to buy Superman shirt for planned dramatic reveal while in hospital with Covid
In another intriguing piece of reporting from Maggie Haberman’s upcoming book on Donald Trump, Confidence Man, the New York Times reporter reveals that the former president planned a made-for-TV return to the White House as he lay sick from Covid at Walter Reed Hospital.
According to Haberman, Mr Trump planned to rip his dress shirt open as he returned to the presidential residence to reveal Superman’s iconic logo — even going as far as sending a campaign staffer on a shopping trip in search of a Superman t-shirt.
Read more in The Independent:
Trump sent staffer to buy Superman shirt for him while in hospital with Covid
Inspiration for the stunt was drawn from Mr Trump’s recollection of watching singer James Brown throw his capes while onstage
Trump nicknames Maggie Haberman ‘Maggot’ after serving as source for her book
Donald Trump has coined a new nickname for New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman after serving as a source for her book.
The former president has furiously claimed that much of the book’s reporting is false, particularly one reported anecdote in which he supposedly considered firing both his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner from the White House.
Read more from Gustaf Kilander:
Trump nicknames Maggie Haberman ‘Maggot’ after serving as source for her book
‘Here we go again! Another Fake book is out, this one, supposedly very boring and stale’
Journalist Maggie Haberman says Trump is driven to run again by desire for ‘revenge’ on Biden
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, author of a forthcoming book about Donald Trump, says Mr Trump misses the “pomp” of the presidency and wants revenge against Joe Biden.
Haberman remains one of the best-sourced correspondents following the former president and his closest allies. In a new interview about her upcoming book, she described the president’s primary motivations which have emerged following his 2020 loss.
“I ... think he wants revenge on Biden, and on the media, and on a whole range of people,” she said.
Read more in The Independent:
Maggie Haberman says Trump is driven to run again by desire for revenge on Biden
In new book journalist quotes ex-president refering to her as his ‘psychiatrist’
Trump asks appeals court to delay classified documents case until 2023
Attorneys for former president Donald Trump have asked the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals to deny a Department of Justice request to expedite its appeal of a Trump-appointed judge’s decision which has effectively blocked the criminal investigation into whether the ex-president broke the law by hoarding government-owned records at his Florida beach club.
Mr Trump’s legal team has argued in court documents that it would be “appropriate” for a three-judge panel to hear oral arguments in the case in January 2023 at earliest.
Read more from Andrew Feinberg:
Trump asks appeals court to delay classified documents case until 2023
Mr Trump’s legal team has argued that it would be ‘appropriate’ for a three-judge panel to hear oral arguments in the case in January 2023 at earliest
Former DC police officer Michael Fanone blasts Kevin McCarthy as a ‘f**king weasel b***h’
Michael Fanone, the former Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer who was critically injured in the Capitol riots, has offered a stunningly harsh rebuke of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.
In a new profile for Rolling Stone, he criticises the leader of the Republicans in the House of Representatives and accuses him of lying his way through his meeting with Mr Fanone and the mother of Officer Brian Sicknick, who died after the riot.
Read more in The Independent:
Michael Fanone blasts Kevin McCarthy as a ‘f**king weasel b***h’
The former Washington Metropolitan police officer unloaded on Republicans in an interview with Rolling Stone
Donald Trump pushes to delay special master classified documents case until 2023
Former President Donald Trump wants a federal judge to wait until 2023 to procede further with a case examining whether he illegally retained documents, including classified materials, at his Florida estate.
That’s from a new court filing on Monday from the Trump team, who are asking for several months to review tens of thousands of pages of documents seized by the FBI for potential attorney-client privilege protections.
It’s unclear if the former president will get his way, but the new filing comes shortly after the Trump-appointed judge overseeing the case threw out the special master’s proposed timeline for a speedy review of the documents.
Trump makes bizarre claim about Bolsonaro
Donald Trump took to Truth Social around noon on Monday and issues his first reaction to Jair Bolsonaro being forced into a runoff with Lula De Silva, his top opponent in Brazil’s presidential election.
In his post, the US president attempted to portray Mr Bolsonaro as an underdog — a perplexing label to slap on an incumbent president who has held rallies with thousands of people.
“So happy to have helped a great person and leader get into the difficult to achieve, with other Conservative candidates and certain difficult rules and regulations, run off for President of Brazil. The Voters made a great decision in giving such strong backing to the brilliant and very hard working current President, Jair Bolsonaro. Now, for the sake of Brazil and its future greatness, they have to get Jair over the finish line, against a Radical Left Socialist, on October 30th. Go Bolsonaro!!!” Mr Trump wrote on his site.
‘They went to attack’: Prosecutors say Oath Keepers planned ‘armed rebellion’ on Jan 6 as seditious conspiracy trial begins
The trial of Stewart Rhodes, leader of a far-right anti-government militia group known as the Oath Keepers, begins today.
The militia leader is charged with seditious conspiracy, with prosecutors arguing in opening statements today that Mr Rhodes and four other members planned to “attack” the Capitol and prevent the certification of Joe Biden’s victory. He has plead not guilty.
Read more on the beginning of one of the most important January 6 trials thus far from Alex Woodward:
Oath Keepers planned ‘armed rebellion’ on Jan 6, according to federal prosecutors
Opening arguments begin in the trial of Stewart Rhodes and members of the far-right militia group
