Trump news — live: ‘Snitch’ fears grow in Mar-a-Lago papers probe as Biden laughs off possible Trump pardon
As the probe into whether former President Donald Trump or his advisers broke the law in their retention of documents including some potentially classified material from the White House nears its end, Mr Trump’s legal team is said to be fearing disloyalty.
The Daily Beast reported on Tuesday that the former president’s attorneys supposedly worry that some among them may decide to start talking to the Department of Justice, becoming witnesses in the case, as the attention of the agency turns to the actions of the legal team themselves.
The probe into Mr Trump’s handling of presidential records, including classified documents, exploded into the public eye last year when FBI agents raided Mar-a-Lago, Mr Trump’s home and resort in Florida.
In addition, one of Mr Trump’s attorneys said he was “waved off” from searching the former president’s office for classified documents in the weeks before the FBI court-authorised search.
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden was asked on Monday whether he would ever consider a pardon for the former president — as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he would having announced his 2024 campaign for the presidency.
Mr Biden laughed off the notion.
Voices: Fair-weather DeSantis’ climate change rejection is ‘politicization’ at its finest
David Callaway writes:
Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis wasted no time cementing his role as climate-denier-in-chief last week when on the first day of his campaign he boldly stated that he rejected the “politicization of weather.”
Stoking the culture wars that are certain to form the bedrock of his campaign, DeSantis fell back on the familiar denier’s claim that climate change is normal and that environmental actions are nothing more than a sinister, “woke,” political effort to slash American freedoms.
DeSantis and Trump poll closer on favourability
While Donald Trump still dominates the Republican field of primary candidates, Ron DeSantis is close behind him in favourability amongst Republican voters.
The former president has a 77 per cent to 17 per cent favourable to unfavourable rating, whereas the Florida governor is right behind him, rated as 73 per cent to 12 per cent.
They are both significantly ahead of Nikki Haley, Mike Pence and Tim Scott who are clustered together in the mid-forties range on favourable, but have quite divergent unfavourable ratings.
The poll, conducted nationally by Monmouth, took place between 18-24 May, ahead of the DeSantis 2024 announcement.
Trump still dominates in first 2024 GOP poll since DeSantis announcement
In the first Republican Party 2024 primary poll conducted since Ron DeSantis officially entered the race, Donald Trump still holds a commanding lead over the other candidates.
The former president has a substantial lead over the Florida governor, with Mr Trump ahead with 43 per cent of the vote and Mr DeSantis in second place with 18 per cent.
Commissioned by American Greatness, the poll of 500 likely South Carolina Republican primary voters was conducted by National Research Inc.
Ron DeSantis vows to ‘destroy leftism’ if he wins 2024 race
Ron DeSantis has made clear what he believes the purpose of his 2024 candidacy to be: The utter destruction of the Democratic Party and its ideology.
The Florida governor spoke on Fox & Friends on Monday and made the bold claim that not only would he win the general election should Republican voters nominate him in the primary, but added that he would “destroy leftism in this country” if allowed to serve in the White House.
John Bowden has the full story.
Asa Hutchinson says no pardon for Trump if he’s elected
Former Arkansas Governor and GOP presidential candidate Asa Hutchinson has said he would not offer former President Donald Trump a pardon if he was elected in 2024.
In an appearance on ABC’s The View on Tuesday morning, Mr Hutchinson was asked by co-host Joy Behar if there he would offer a pardon to Mr Trump as Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said he would.
“No,” Mr Hutchinson said, chuckling.
Earlier in the day during an appearance on Fox & Friends, Mr Hutchinson had avoided committing to a Trump pardon.
Mr Hutchinson also told The View : “I think you're defending the indefensible if you try to defend January 6. It was wrong, it was an attack on our democracy and it shouldn't have happened.”
Member of DeSantis’ Disney governing board quits role
A member of Gov Ron DeSantis’ Disney oversight board has resigned just three months into his tenure, Spectrum News 13 first reported.
Michael Sasso, an Orlando-based attorney, was one of five people Mr DeSantis appointed to the board of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District after the state seized control of Walt Disney World’s special tax district earlier this year.
Abe Asher has the story.
AOC threatens to leave Twitter over ‘disgusting’ account impersonating her
Alexia Ocasio-Cortez has threatened to quit Twitter after Elon Musk promoted a “sick” account impersonating the star Democratic politician.
The New York congresswoman said that she was “assessing” what to do after the billionaire interacted with the fake account on his social media platform.
Graeme Massie reports.
