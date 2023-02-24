Trump news – live: Trump suspected of classified documents ‘shell game’ with Mar-a-Lago probe
The US Department of Justice is reportedly investigating the contents and movements of a box that turned up at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property late last year, a puzzle that has allegedly grown central to a probe under special counsel Jack Smith into the former president’s mishandling of classified documents.
Federal investigators reportedly suspect Mr Trump or his associates of playing a “shell game” with sensitive documents, according to CNN.
The former president has meanwhile lambasted Emily Kohrs, the foreperson of the special grand jury in Georgia that investigated his election subversion attempts, accusing her on his Truth Social account of going on a “media rampage” as part of “a strictly political continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt of all time” and dismissing her interview tour as “ridiculous”.
His remarks follow his closely watched visit to East Palestine, Ohio in the wake of the rail disaster, a trip that has been criticised by his opponents as a political stunt for his 2024 campaign amid scrutiny into rail safety regulations that his administration worked to strike down.
Judge rejects media requests to unseal Trump Jan 6 documents
A federal judge has rejected a legal bid from The New York Times and Politico for access to documents to shed light on Trump’s attempts to block testimony from his aides to a grand jury probing the former president’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election.
A ruling from US District Court Judge Beryl Howell in Washington DC on Thursday said that a federal court rule protecting grand jury secrecy prohibited the release of filings about disputes that were ruled on behind closed doors.
“Accordingly, [the rule] does not permit such disclosure, at least for now and perhaps forever, and so petitioners’ applications are denied,” the judge wrote.
“The continued secrecy of certain details about that investigation is required for the sake of grand jury witnesses and the government’s investigation,” she added.
The request from the news outlets argued that the public interest in the grand jury investigation outweighed the need for secrecy. Their argument was opposed by the US Department of Justice amid the agency’s ongoing investigation into attempts to subvert the outcome of the 2020 election.
Mike Lindell wants to sue Kevin McCarthy over Jan 6 footage provided to Tucker Carlson
Pillow salesman and election fraud conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell says he wants to sue Kevin McCarthy after the Republican House Speaker announced plans to exclusively provide Fox News personality Tucker Carlson with footage from the attack on the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021.
During an appearance on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast on Thursday, Mr Lindell alleged that the congressman violated the First Amendment and Fourteenth Amendment.
Mr Lindell’s streaming service Lindell-TV is “injured by not having access” to the footage and providing it exclusively to another network amounts to unconstitutional discrimination, he claimed.
“We’re not gonna sit back and let that happen,” Mr Lindell said. “Why does just Fox get this? So they can cover it up even more? It’s disgusting. All of us, including War Room, we all need to see what’s on those tapes, and we need to see all of them.”
Judge tosses out ethics case against Sidney Powell
A judge in Texas has dismissed a petition from the state’s bar alleging that election-denying attorney Sidney Powell had violated legal ethics rules with her work to overturn 2020 presidential election results on behalf of Donald Trump.
Judge Andrea Bouressa said the commission had not met its burden to prove that Ms Powell had violated the state’s attorney code of conduct.
Similar proceedings have targeted other Trump-connected attorneys, including Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman, the latter of whom was hit with 11 charges stemming from his spurious legal efforts fuelled by the former president’s election lies.
Here’s how that case played out:
California state bar seeking to strip John Eastman’s law licence over election lies
Attorney was top member of Trump’s legal team during post-election bid to overturn his defeat
