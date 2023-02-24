✕ Close Trump accuses government of 'indifference' and 'betrayal' toward Ohio community

The US Department of Justice is reportedly investigating the contents and movements of a box that turned up at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property late last year, a puzzle that has allegedly grown central to a probe under special counsel Jack Smith into the former president’s mishandling of classified documents.

Federal investigators reportedly suspect Mr Trump or his associates of playing a “shell game” with sensitive documents, according to CNN.

The former president has meanwhile lambasted Emily Kohrs, the foreperson of the special grand jury in Georgia that investigated his election subversion attempts, accusing her on his Truth Social account of going on a “media rampage” as part of “a strictly political continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt of all time” and dismissing her interview tour as “ridiculous”.

His remarks follow his closely watched visit to East Palestine, Ohio in the wake of the rail disaster, a trip that has been criticised by his opponents as a political stunt for his 2024 campaign amid scrutiny into rail safety regulations that his administration worked to strike down.