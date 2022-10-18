Trump news – live: Trump gave Bob Woodward Kim Jong-un letters as Jan 6 probe targets Secret Service testimony
Former president allowed veteran reporter to read letters from North Korean leader
Related video: Trump blasts Jan. 6 committee subpoena in 14-page letter
Audio has been released revealing that Donald Trump allowed veteran journalist Bob Woodward access to letters between him and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. The then-president can be heard saying: “Don’t say I gave them to you, okay?”
Meanwhile, the January 6 committee is set on pursuing testimony from the Secret Service relating to the events surrounding the Capitol riot. Illinois Representative Adam Kinzinger on Monday suggested members of the agency charged with protecting presidents and their facilities may have engaged in misconduct.
In other news relating to the agency charged with protecting presidents, the House Oversight Committee has released new documents showing that Mr Trump often charged “exorbitant” fees to Secret Service agents staying in his hotels.
According to the panel, the charges included rates of more than $1,000 a night to stay in his former hotel just blocks from the White House – meaning that his organisation directly profited from public money.
In other news, the Department of Justice has recommended that former Trump advisor and far-right agitator Steve Bannon should be given a custodial sentence and a fine after being found guilty of contempt of Congress.
Trump boasted about ‘airtight NDAs with former aides, new audio reveals
Donald Trump has been heard on tape boasting about his “airtight” non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) with former aides and various other subjects in excerpts from a new audiobook.
Journalist Bob Woodward, one of the reporters behind the Watergate revealations in the 1970s, is publishing an audiobook that includes recordings of the former president, some of which have been shared with CNN ahead of the book’s release.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Trump heard on tape boasting about his ‘airtight’ non-disclosure agreements
‘I respect Putin. I think Putin likes me. I think I like him,’ former president says
Durham probe: Special counsel issues familiar statement after Danchenko acquittal
Special counsel John Durham issued the following statement following the acquittal of Igor Danchenko over his involvement in the Steele dossier : “While we are disappointed in the outcome, we respect the jury’s decision and thank them for their service. I also want to recognise and thank the investigators and the prosecution team for their dedicated efforts in seeking truth and justice in this case.”
Kyle Cheney, senior legal affairs analyst for Politico, notes that it is an identical statement to the one given after the Michael Sussman acquittal.
Defence attorney Stuart Sears told reporters outside the courthouse: “We’ve known all along that Mr. Danchenko was innocent. We’re happy now that the American public knows that as well.”
Trump lawyers accused of ‘judge shopping’
Donald Trump’s legal team got extremely lucky with the assignment of their case against the Justice Department to a judge appointed to the bench by Mr Trump who has made a name for herself with rulings that have baffled legal experts.
The former president’s legal team is now facing accusations from outside legal experts of “judge shopping” as the special master process to determine whether any of the documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate and resort were actually protected by attorney-client privilege.
It’s an accusation that, like most hurled at the former president, will not result in any consequences but illustrates the frustration with which Judge Aileen Cannon’s orders and rulings are being received by independent legal minds.
John Bowden reports for The Independent.
Trump legal team accused of ‘shopping’ to land friendly judge
Low chance of landing specific judge has some crying foul
Durham probe: ‘Great expectation here. It’s just fizzled’
Durham probe: Analyst acquitted at trial over discredited Trump dossier
A jury on Tuesday acquitted on all counts a think tank analyst accused of lying to the FBI about his role in the creation of a discredited dossier about former President Donald Trump.
The case against Igor Danchenko was the third and possibly final case brought by Special Counsel John Durham as part of his probe into how the FBI conducted its own investigation into allegations of collusion between the 2016 Trump campaign and the Kremlin.
The first two cases ended in an acquittal and a guilty plea with a sentence of probation.
Analyst acquitted at trial over discredited Trump dossier
A jury has acquitted on all counts a think tank analyst accused of lying to the FBI about his role in the creation of a discredited dossier about former President Donald Trump
Jury acquits Steele dossier Russian analyst over lying to FBI
In a big defeat for special counsel John Durham’s probe into the origins of the FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation, a federal jury has acquitted Russian analyst Igor Danchenko on four counts of lying to the FBI about how and where he obtained info that ended up in the infamous Steele dossier.
Voices: Trump shows the dangers of antisemitism directed at the diaspora
Noah Berlatsky writes:
Trump and his base think Jewish people don’t belong in the US. We remain, supposedly, on their sufferance, which means that they are entitled to our gratitude and our obeisance.
Donald Trump shows the dangers of antisemitism directed at the diaspora
Trump and his base think Jewish people don’t belong in the US. We remain, supposedly, on their sufferance, which means that they are entitled to our gratitude and our obeisance
Amidst deepening antisemitism controversy, Trump defends Kanye West
Donald Trump has defended Kanye West amid the rapper’s deepening antisemitism controversy, insisting that the rapper has always “been great to me.”
Mr Trump, whose daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and grandchildren are all Jewish, was asked by Salem News’s Larry O’Connor how he felt about West’s recent attacks.
Graeme Massie reports.
Donald Trump defends Kanye West amid deepening antisemitism controversy
“He was great, really, to MAGA, to the MAGA movement, which was very impressive.” Trump said this week.
‘I was touched’: Ghislaine Maxwell praises Trump for backing her
Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, the one-time girlfriend and confidant of infamous child abuser Jeffrey Epstein, told a filmmaker that the support of men including Donald Trump and Prince Andrew gave her a “big boost” in prison.
Graig Graziosi has the story.
Ghislaine Maxwell praises Trump for backing her in prison interview: ‘I was touched’
Maxwell said men who had associations with her and Epstein — including Donald Trump and Bill Clinton — were victims of ‘cancel culture’
'I would’ve gone to jail, and I would’ve been happy to do so for our country’
In an appearance on MSNBC with Andrea Mitchell on Tuesday, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was asked about her statement in the recently released video of her on 6 January 2021 that she would punch then-President Donald Trump for his role in the Capitol riot if he had come to Congress that day.
“I said I would’ve punched him out, I would’ve gone to jail, and I would’ve been happy to do so for our country,” said Ms Pelosi.
Watch below:
