Donald Trump’s plane had to make an emergency landing in New Orleans not long after taking off from the Louisiana city after the aircraft suffered an engine failure over the Gulf of Mexico, it has emerged.
The pilot immediately turned the plane around and landed just before 11pm on Saturday.
Meanwhile, in a new interview with Republican Party chair Ronna McDaniel, Donald Trump bragged about his supposed history of standing up to Russia, reiterating his recent claims that the invasion of Ukraine would have happened on his watch.
Claiming that his record has been distorted by the “corrupt media”, Mr Trump insisted that “there was never anyone tougher on Russia than I was, and I think Putin, if he was being honest, would say that”.
His remarks came after the Biden administration banned all Russian oil imports, a move Mr Trump said would leave the US to be “taken advantage of by Europe”.
Meanwhile, Stephanie Grisham, who served as Mr Trump’s White House press secretary, said she believed Mr Trump’s approach to the situation in Ukraine would be “completely hands off” and he would tell Vladimir Putin to “go on in there”, she said on ABC’s The View.
Fox News correspondent debunks network’s own Russia-friendly falsehoods
Fox News’s national security correspondent, Jennifer Griffin, has been valiantly explaining the reality of the war in Ukraine even as some of her network colleagues and their on-air guests indulge in sometimes bizarre alternate versions of reality.
Last night, she once again found herself having to correct some of her own network’s output, this time on a brewing conspiracy about “bio labs” in Ukraine that she says Russia may be pointing to as a prelude to a false flag attack.
‘Nothing savvy or genius about Putin’
House minority leader Kevin McCarthy rejected Donald Trump’s characterisation of Vladimir Putin as “savvy”calling the Russian dictator “evil”.
“I do not think anything’s savvy or genius about Putin,” Mr McCarthy told reporters during his weekly news conference on Wednesday. “I think Putin is evil. He’s a dictator. And I think he’s murdering people right now.”
Federal judge to review John Eastman emails
A federal judge said he will personally review the 2020 presidential elections emails exchanged between advocate John Eastman and former president Donald Trump before deciding on whether they are protected under attorney-client privilege or should be handed over to the panel probing 6 January Capitol insurrection.
“After reading the emails, the Court will determine for each document whether any privilege existed, whether that privilege was waived, and whether any exceptions apply,” judge David O Carter wrote.
‘Trump’s PAC fundraising for new jet after emergency landing’
Donald Trump is reportedly seeking to fundraise a new “Trump Force one” jet, according to a fundraising email sent by his Save America PAC email.
The email titled “Update: Trump Force One” was sent hours after the news reports of his emergency landing on Saturday following engine failure.
Urging the potential donors to remember how Mr Trump used to travel the country in his own “Trump Force One” before becoming the “greatest president of all time,” the mail asked “Do you want to see President Trump’s new plane?” reported Business Insider.
The link to “see” the new plane however, redirected to a donation page with the option of contributing upto $2,000.
Colorado Republican charged with election equipment tampering
A Colorado official who promoted Donald Trump’s election conspiracy theories has been charged with tampering with election equipment herself.
Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, one of the state’s top election administrators, has been indicted by a grand jury on 10 criminal counts, including seven felonies. The Mesa County District Attorney’s Office announced the charges on Wednesday.
“Peters is charged with three counts of attempting to influence a public servant, one count of conspiracy to commit attempting to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation, conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, identity theft, first-degree official misconduct, violation of duty, and failing to comply with the secretary of state,” the DA’s office said in a statement.
Read this report by Nathan Place for details:
Iowa governor launches campaign for second term
Iowa governor Kim Reynolds launched her campaign for a second full term on Wednesday at a rally in Des Moines, as she touted her conservative agenda of cutting taxes, personal freedom from mandates and school choice.
Ms Reynolds, a Republican who is leading in polls, kicked off her campaign in front of about 500 supporters at the state fairgrounds.
“As long as I am governor, Iowa will be a state where you can live your life freely, not have to wake up every morning worrying about the next thing the government will do to you, your business, or your children,” she said.
White House and Congress under pressure to support federal gas tax holiday as prices skyrocket
The surging price of gasoline in America is showing no signs of slowing or reversing, and President Joe Biden is facing pressure to take further steps to protect the US energy economy.
Gas prices surged past $4.20 a gallon on average nationwide this week; in California, which has higher local taxes on fuel, the average price is above $5.50 a gallon.
And there’s no sign the problem will abate any time soon; quite the opposite, actually, as Mr Biden said in a speech announcing his administration’s ban on Russian oil that prices would likely continue to rise.
That spells serious trouble for American consumers coming on the back of a pandemic-caused economic recession. It could also lead to a serious political problem for Democrats and the White House, who face the prospect of battling to maintain majorities in both houses of Congress amid rising inflation, painful fuel bills, and persistent frustration among some, particularly conservatives, regarding Covid-19 public health measures.
Reports John Bowden:
Russia may use chemical weapons, warns White House
The Biden administration publicly warned that Russia might use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, as it rejected Russia claims of illegal chemical weapons development in the country it has invaded.
Russia Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova had accused Ukraine of running chemical and biological weapons labs in its territory, without providing evidence for the same.
The US White House press secretary Jen Psaki called the claim “preposterous”, adding it could be part of an attempt by Russia to lay the groundwork for itself using such weapons of mass destruction against Ukraine.
Trump’s plane made emergency landing in New Orleans after engine failure
Donald Trump’s plane had to make an emergency landing in New Orleans not long after taking off from the Louisiana city after the aircraft suffered an engine failure over the Gulf of Mexico.
The pilot immediately turned the plane around and landed just before 11pm on Saturday, Politico first reported.
Gustaf Kilander has the details.
House approves ban on Russian oil to US
The House on Wednesday approved legislation banning Russian oil imports to the United States, an effort to put into law the restrictions announced by president Joe Biden in response to the Russian aggression on Ukraine.
The bill would also encourage a review of Russia’s status in World Trade Organisation, signalling US support for sanctions against the country over human rights violations.
