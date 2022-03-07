Trump news - live: Ex-president suggests ‘bombing the s*** out of Russia’ with US jets covered in Chinese flag
Former president Donald Trump has floated the idea that US should the cover the fighter planes with Chinese flag and “bomb the s*** out of Russia”.
During a speech to elite GOP donors on Saturday, Mr Trump said the country could “put the Chinese flag” on F-22 before attacking the country.
“And then we say, China did it, we didn’t do it, China did it and they start fighting with each other and we sit back and watch,” the former president said musing the audience, according to the Washington Post.
Days after the president came under fire for praising Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine as “savvy” and “brilliant”, Mr Trump said the Russian president would not have attacked the country under his presidency.
“I knew Putin very well. He would not have done it. He would have never done it,” Mr Trump added as he blamed president Joe Biden for the ongoing war between the European nations.
One person arrested over security breach at Joint Base Andrews
Officials at the Joint Base Andrews arrested one of the two intruders, one of them armed, who caused a security breach at the military base on Sunday shortly after vice president Kamala Harris and several cabinet members reached there.
“At approximately 9pm today, one vehicle drove through the security checkpoint and failed to adhere to commands of security personnel at the Main Gate on Joint Base Andrews, Maryland,” officials from the military base said in a statement.
Confirming the arrest of one of the intruders, officials said: “The 316 Security Forces Group immediately deployed the barriers and stopped the vehicle. Two individuals fled the vehicle, and one was apprehended by 316th SFG.”
Local news anchor shuts down Matt Gaetz’s false election claim
A local television anchor in Florida shut down Representative Matt Gaetz on Friday over his claims of electoral fraud during the 2020 presidential election.
“So you’re still maintaining the 2020 election was stolen? Are we still going with that?” WEAR ABC 3 anchor Bob Solarski asked the Republican on Friday, as their conversation was broadcast live.
“Listen,” Mr Gaetz replied. “I believe that Donald Trump won the 2020 election. I believe that he won the Electoral College.” Mr Solarski, standing directly in front of the congressman, interrupted him.
“You can’t say that without saying there was a gigantic conspiracy across this country in supervisor of elections’ offices to make this happen, and we haven’t still seen any evidence that proves that,” he said.
Mr Gaetz responded that there was evidence of voter fraud, but “judges just didn’t have the courage to take it up”.
Trump says Putin ‘was a friend of mine’
Donald Trump was recorded describing Vladimir Putin as his “friend” in a bizarre phone conversation with pro golfer John Daly. “You know, he was a friend of mine,” the former president told the athlete on speaker phone, as recorded in a viral video. “I got along great with him.”
Mr Trump during the phone conversation repeated a claim that he’s made frequently in recent weeks: that if he were still president, Russia’s leader wouldn’t dare invade Ukraine.
“I’d say, ‘Vladimir, if you do it, we’re hitting Moscow,’” the one-term president bragged to Mr Daly. “I said, ‘We’re gonna hit Moscow.’ And he sort of believed me, like five per cent, 10 per cent. That’s all you need. He never did it during my time, John.”
‘Mark Meadows may have committed a voter fraud’
Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows may have committed voter fraud, according to a report by the New Yorker.
The outlet reported that it has dug up Mr Meadows’ voter registration form, and found that he registered to vote at a Scaly Mountain, North Carolina, address – a mobile home he’s never owned.
‘Bomb the s*** out of Russia’
Musing the audience with a war between Russia and China, the former president Donald Trump said the US should “bomb the s*** out of Russia” with F-22 planes covered in Chinese flag and see the two nations go to war.
“And then we say, China did it, we didn’t do it, China did it and then they start fighting with each other and we sit back and watch,” the former president said while musing the GOP donors in New Orleans on Saturday.
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of US politics for Monday, 7 March 2022.
