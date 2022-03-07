Former US President Donald Trump gestures during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at The Rosen Shingle Creek on 26 February2022 (Getty Images)

Former president Donald Trump has floated the idea that US should the cover the fighter planes with Chinese flag and “bomb the s*** out of Russia”.

During a speech to elite GOP donors on Saturday, Mr Trump said the country could “put the Chinese flag” on F-22 before attacking the country.

“And then we say, China did it, we didn’t do it, China did it and they start fighting with each other and we sit back and watch,” the former president said musing the audience, according to the Washington Post.

Days after the president came under fire for praising Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine as “savvy” and “brilliant”, Mr Trump said the Russian president would not have attacked the country under his presidency.

“I knew Putin very well. He would not have done it. He would have never done it,” Mr Trump added as he blamed president Joe Biden for the ongoing war between the European nations.