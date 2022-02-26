Trump news – live: Ex-president’s intelligence chief ‘stunned’ by former boss’s praise for Putin
Donald Trump’s former director of national intelligence has voiced his dismay at the ex-president’s remarks praising Vladimir Putin as he mounts a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Speaking to The Daily Beast, Dan Coats said he was “stunned” by Mr Trump’s remarks. “I cannot think of any other US president that would in a situation like this say what he said,” he told the site.
Twice in two days, the former president hailed Mr Putin as “smart” and blamed Joe Biden for what is happening. “He [Mr Putin] was going to be satisfied with a piece and now he sees the weakness and the incompetence and the stupidity of this administration,” Mr Trump said while speaking with Fox News presenter Laura Ingraham. “As an American I am angry about it and I am saddened by it. And it all happened because of a rigged election.”
In another video clip from Wednesday night that was circulated on social media, Mr Trump can be heard saying: “Trump said Putin is smart. He’s taken over a country for $2 worth of sanctions. I’d say that’s pretty smart.”
Meanwhile, a House of Representatives committee investigating the handling of Trump administration records has asked the National Archives for more information on the documents the former president kept at Mar-a-Lago rather than transferring to the archives as required by law. In particular, the committee has asked for a rundown of the classification status of the documents after it became clear that the boxes may have contained sensitive material.
While Donald Trump has spent this week heaping praise on “savvy” Vladimir Putin for his “genius” initial moves on Ukraine preceding the invasion, one of the former president’s aides has come out against the stunning comments.
Ted Cruz dodges questions on Ukraine after trying to blame Biden
Texas senator Ted Cruz did not react well to being challenged on the timeline he was citing to assign blame for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to President Joe Biden.
Mr Cruz, who serves on the Senate’s foreign relations committee, spoke to The Independent on Thursday as he arrived to speak at the 2022 Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando.
Republicans at CPAC cast blame for Russia’s Ukraine invasion – but not on Vladimir Putin
Republicans are placing blame for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on a certain commander in chief – but not the one who gave the order to attack, Andrew Feinberg writes.
Ron DeSantis just turned into Trump’s worst nightmare
The speech given by DeSantis was at times ridiculous, yet also clearly a pitch for a presidential run in 2024 — and he delivered it convincingly, writes Holly Baxter.
Jan 5 rioter who carried Pelosi lectern sent to prison
A man who was photographed waving and smiling while carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern out of the US Capitol was sentenced to 75 days in prison, among the harshest misdemeanor sentences connected to the riots on 6 January, 2021.
Alex Woodward reports.
CDC: Most Americans no longer need to wear masks
Most Americans no longer need to wear face masks indoors after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its Covid-19 guidelines amid falling infections and hospitalisations across the US.
Rachel Sharp reports.
White House: Biden will sanction Putin and Lavrov
The White House announced that the United States would personally sanction Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki made the announcement on Friday amid Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine. Ms Psaki said that the decision came after Mr Biden had a conversation had with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
Eric Garcia reports.
ICYMI: CPAC Day 1
In case you haven’t been on the edge of your seat watching the Conservative Political Action Conference, anti-Trump Republican group The Lincoln Project has put together a compilation video of Thursday’s action.
And surprisingly, Ted Cruz found it funny.
“Even a stopped clock is right twice a day,” he tweeted. “This is pretty damn funny!”
January 6 Committee meeting with Kimberly Guilfoyle
The House select committee investigating the riot January 6 riot at the US Capitol is meeting with Kimberly Guilfoyle.
CNN reported the development on Friday. Ms Guilfoyle is currently engaged to former president Donald Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr and was involved in raising money for the “Stop the Steal” rally on 6 January 2021. While the committee had subpoenaed and obtained Ms Guilfoyle’s phone records, it had not subpoenaed her.
Barack Obama salutes Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson
Barack Obama has saluted Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, noting the judge has “already inspired young Black women like my daughters”.
The former US president reacted to the nomination on Twitter on Friday (25 February).
“I want to congratulate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on her nomination to the Supreme Court. Judge Jackson has already inspired young Black women like my daughters to set their sights higher, and her confirmation will help them believe they can be anything they want to be,” he wrote.
Clémence Michallon has the story.
