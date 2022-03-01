Trump news - live: Ex-president lashes out over Ukraine as former aide says he missed Putin’s nuclear warning
Trump praises Putin and denigrates US leaders at CPAC
Former White House aide and Russia expert Fiona Hill has claimed that Vladimir Putin once tried to make Donald Trump take notice of Russia’s nuclear deterrent, but that the ex-president didn’t understand what the Russian leader was telling him.
“Putin tried to warn Trump about this, but I don’t think Trump figured out what he was saying,” she told Politico, recounting one of the two men’s last meetings. “There was a menace in this exchange. Putin was putting us on notice that if push came to shove in some confrontational environment that the nuclear option would be on the table.”
The interview comes as Mr Trump faces a backlash for claiming to have saved Nato, despite the fact that he routinely denigrated it during his presidency and even reportedly considered pulling the US out of the alliance altogether.
“I hope everyone is able to remember that it was me, as President of the United States, that got delinquent Nato members to start paying their dues, which amounted to billions of dollars,” Mr Trump said in an emailed statement to reporters. “There would be no Nato if I didn’t act strongly and swiftly,” he added, also falsely implying that the Obama administration only sent Ukraine “blankets” in aid when in fact it sent tens of millions of dollars’ worth of non-lethal military equipment.
Meanwhile, Joe Biden has refused to extend the protection of executive privilege to key Trump aides wanted for questioning by the 6 January select committee. Among them is former trade adviser Peter Navarro, who has publicly spelled out a strategy put together to have Mike Pence overturn the election result in Congress.
Trump angrily repeats claim Ukraine war wouldn't happen if he was president
In a statement released by his spokesperson on Twitter, from which he is still banned, former president Donald Trump angrily repeated his claim that the Ukraine war wouldn’t have happened if he was still in the White House and hit out at the media for reporting on his comments about Vladimir Putin.
Here’s our coverage of his original comments from immediately before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Trump says Ukraine crisis would not happen during his presidency
Former president had been silent about Ukraine in recent weeks
Court hearing set for Friday in Oathkeepers founder case
A court hearing has been scheduled for Friday in the seditious conspiracy case of OathKeepers founder Stewart Rhodes.
His attorney says they expect to learn filing dates for pretrial motions and they anticipate a July trial date to be firmed-up.
Mr Rhodes has pleaded not guilty and is currently in pretrial detention.
The wife of former Lt Col Alexander Vindman blamed House Republican conference chair Rep Elise Stefanik for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and said she has “the blood of Ukrainians” on her hands and she should remember the mothers who will never see their children again.
Ms Stefanik had posted a message on Twitter saying that the US stands firmly with the Ukrainian people against the Russian attack.
Rachel Vindman shared the post, adding: “@RepStefanik You have the blood of Ukrainians on your hands. When you hold your new baby I want you to think of the mothers of @Ukraine who will never see their children again because you abdicated your responsibility to hold Trump accountable for his extortion.”
Former New Jersey governor takes a jab at Trump for praising Putin
Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie berated Donald Trump for praising Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“How can anyone with any understanding of the world call Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine ‘genius’ and ‘very savvy’ as we watch him unite the rest of the world against Russia in nearly an instant?” the former governor tweeted.
“Putin has two choices now: an unwinnable occupation of Ukraine after leveling the country and murdering its hero President (if that is even achievable) or a humiliating retreat. Yeah, that’s ‘genius’ and ‘very savvy’ alright. No walking that back. History is watching.”
Earlier last week, Mr Trump had said that the Russian president is “very savvy” and made a “genius” move by declaring two regions of eastern Ukraine as independent states and moving Russian armed forces to them.
McConnell won't condemn Trump comments on Putin
Trump 'barely knew where Ukraine was' says former ambassador
John Bolton, who served as Mr Trump’s national security adviser from 2018 to 2019 and previously as the US ambassador to the UN, told Newsmax in an interview that his former boss “barely knew where Ukraine was”.
“He once asked John Kelly, his second chief of staff, if Finland were a part of Russia,” the former ambassador said of the single-term US president on Monday. “The fact is that he barely knew where Ukraine was.”
Mr Bolton argued earlier in the interview that Russia had not been deterred from acting aggressively towards its neighbours, and in particular Ukraine, because of Mr Trump.
Graig Graziosi reports.
Former US ambassador to UN says Trump 'barely knew where Ukraine was'
‘Its just not accurate to say that Trump’s behaviour somehow deterred the Russians’
Jan 6 committee subpoenas disgraced ex-Kansas AG and OAN host among others
The House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection has issued subpoenas to six attorneys connected with former president Donald Trump’s failed 2020 campaign who promoted baseless claims of election fraud in the days leading up to the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814.
Two of the highest-profile recipients of these latest subooenas include one former elected official, ex-Kansas attorney General Phillip Kline, and a right-wing television host, Christina Bobb of One America News.
Andrew Feinberg has the latest.
Capitol riot committee subpoenas lawyers who pushed fake election fraud claims
The latest group to receive subpoenas includes a right-wing television host who aided Mr Trump’s legal efforts, and an ex-Kansas attorney general who lost his law license nearly a decade ago
Melania Trump appeals for Red Cross donations for Ukraine
Former First Lady Melania Trump tweeted this morning: “It is heartbreaking and horrific to see innocent people suffering. My thoughts and prayers are with the Ukrainian people. Please, if you can, donate to help them @ICRC.”
Obsessed: The GOP and Hillary Clinton
It’s been more than five years since her electoral defeat, but a long truism in American politics continues — nothing gets a Republican’s blood boiling like Hillary Rodham Clinton.
From the moment Ms Clinton stepped onto the national stage as the woman who would be first lady if the then Arkansas governor Bill Clinton were elected president, Ms Clinton has become an almost mythical figure in the cosmology of right-wing activists, who credit her with a whole host of alleged crimes, none of them credible.
Andrew Feinberg explains the GOP’s never-ending obsession.
Inside the GOP's never-ending obsession with Hillary Clinton
With the former secretary of state more than five years removed from her last campaign, it seems Republicans just can’t live without using her or other women in politics as foils to drum up outrage
Trump appeals ruling forcing him to testify in New York probe
Former President Donald Trump has appealed a judge’s decision requiring he answer questions under oath in New York state’s civil investigation into his business practices — a widely expected move that’s likely to prolong the fight over his testimony by months.
Lawyers for Trump and his two eldest children filed papers on Monday with the appellate division of the state’s trial court, seeking to overturn Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron’s 17 February ruling.
They argue ordering the Trumps to testify violates their constitutional rights because their answers could be used in a parallel criminal investigation.
Trump appeals ruling forcing him to testify in NY probe
Former President Donald Trump has appealed a judge’s decision requiring he answer questions under oath in New York state’s civil investigation into his business practices — a widely expected move that’s likely to prolong the fight over his testimony by months
