Trump news – live: Ex-president claims 'there was never anyone tougher on Russia than I was' in new interview
Related Video: Bill Barr says Donald Trump responsible for January 6 Capitol riot
In a new interview with Republican Party chair Ronna McDaniel, Donald Trump bragged about his supposed history of standing up to Russia, reiterating his recent claims that the invasion of Ukraine would have happened on his watch.
Claiming that his record has been distorted by the “corrupt media”, Mr Trump insisted that “there was never anyone tougher on Russia than I was, and I think Putin, if he was being honest, would say that”.
His remarks were released just after the Biden administration banned all Russian oil imports, a move Mr Trump said would leave the US to be “taken advantage of by Europe”.
Meanwhile, Stephanie Grisham, who served as Mr Trump’s White House press secretary and later as an aide to Melania Trump, said she believed Mr Trump’s approach to the situation in Ukraine would be “completely hands off” and he would tell Vladimir Putin to “go on in there”, she said on ABC’s The View.
Ms Grisham added that the former president was “afraid” of Mr Putin, but also “admired him greatly”.
“I think he wanted to be able to kill whoever spoke out against him. So I think it was a lot of that. In my experience with him, he loved the dictators, he loved the people who could kill anyone, including the press,” she said.
ICYMI: Congress reaches deal on $14bn emergency aid to Ukraine
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced a deal between the two parties to provide $14 bn in additional assistance to Ukraine on Tuesday while lashing out at Democrats over the speed of negotiations.
Speaking at a news conference, Mr McConnell announced the settled-upon figure before claiming it had been like “pulling teeth” negotiating a higher dollar-value with Democrats, whom he said were willing to block passage of the bill. Some progressives have raised questions about the scale of weapons shipments being sent to militia groups aligned with Ukraine’s government some of whom experts have warned have white nationalist ideologies.
John Bowden reports from Washington, DC.
US congress reaches deal on $14 billion emergency aid to Ukraine
Much of the assistance will be focused on humanitarian aid, lawmakers say
The launch of Truth Social was supposed to herald a new era in right-wing social media, providing a safe haven for pro-Trump users with a grievance against big tech platforms that banned the ex-president for helping incite the 6 January riot.
But for all the ballyhoo around its launch, the app has failed to make a splash – and as Politico reports, Mr Trump himself hasn’t done much to help.
Ted Cruz’s odd take on Russia
Speaking to Fox this morning, Ted Cruz shared an offbeat theory about why exactly Russia decided to invade Ukraine...
Ohio Republicans spend monster sums in must-win Senate race
The Ohio Senate seat opened up by Rob Portman’s retirement is a must-win for Republicans as they try to retake the upper chamber of Congress, and the wide-open GOP primary has become one of the country’s most expensive races. Medium Buying, which tracks campaign media spending, now reports that the candidates’ ad spending has now passed the $30m mark.
Among the candidates is JD Vance, author of Hillbilly Elegy, who has embraced a panoply of hardcore right-wing talking points as he moves away from his long history of statements condemning Donald Trump. As things stand, he is struggling to rise toward the top of the field.
RNC drops new Trump interview: “There was never anyone tougher on Russia than I was”
Posting on its official YouTube channel, the Republican Party has released a new 23-minute interview with Donald Trump and party chair Ronna McDaniel.
Among the various topics the two get into is Mr Trump’s relationship with Nato, Ukraine and Vladimir Putin, whom Ms McDaniel praises him for being “tough” on. After a rant against the “corrupt media”, Mr Trump claims “there was never anyone tougher on Russia than I was, and I think Putin, if he was being honest, would say that”.
He also claims falsely that he stopped the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia to Germany, and that nobody had heard of it until he came along.
Watch it below.
ICYMI: Bill Barr says he’ll still vote for Trump
Bill Barr’s book tour has infuriated his former boss, but despite all the unflattering things he’s written and said about Donald Trump, Mr Barr said this week that he still intends to vote for him in 2024 if he’s the Republican nominee. Apparently, the threat from the progressive left is too great to entertain the idea of a Democrat in office instead.
Ex-AG Bill Barr says he’d still vote for Trump in 2024
Former attorney general says Democrats are greater threat to nation than Trump and his attempt to overturn the election
Catch up: Trump rants about gas prices as Biden bans Russian oil
Just before Joe Biden told Americans that high gas prices were worth paying to protect democracy against Russian invasion, Donald Trump lashed out with an angry mini-statement about prices at the pump. Unfortunately for him, polling seems to indicate that Americans agree with Mr Biden’s rationale for banning Russian oil imports.
Trump tries to make Biden ban on Russian oil about himself
The ban comes as gas prices hit an all-time high
How the first Jan 6 trial ended in a guilty verdict
Capitol rioter and Trump supporter Guy Reffitt, who notoriously threatened his family with violence if they turned him in to law enforcement, was found guilty yesterday on multiple charges stemming from his activities on 6 January 2021. He was the first defendant from the riot to go to trial, and members of his family testified against him.
Justin Vallejo has this rundown of the story.
Texas man found guilty in first jury trial over US Capitol riot
Guy Reffitt was a member of ‘Three Percenters’, a militia group named after American colonists who defeated the British during the Revolutionary War.
Trump endorsee flailing in Georgia governor’s race
One of Donald Trump’s myriad post-2020 enemies in the Republican Party is Georgia governor Brian Kemp, who refused to endorse the false claim that his state had been stolen for Joe Biden.
Since then, Mr Trump has endorsed Mr Kemp’s primary challenger, ex-senator David Perdue – but according to polling for Fox News, Mr Perdue is struggling to catch up, and his severe fundraising deficit is matched by flaccid polling. Mr Trump has seen many of his preferred candidates already winning early primaries, but what’s happening in Georgia could become a corrective to the idea that what he says always goes.
ICYMI: Trump’s latest outbursts on Ukraine
After carping at the soaring gas prices in the US, Donald Trump yesterday released two statements accusing Joe Biden of being “taken advantage of by Europe” over the Russian oil boycott and claiming that the “fake news media” is misrepresenting his contributions to the security of Ukraine – whose government he tried to extort with a threat to withhold military aid.
