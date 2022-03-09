✕ Close Related Video: Bill Barr says Donald Trump responsible for January 6 Capitol riot

In a new interview with Republican Party chair Ronna McDaniel, Donald Trump bragged about his supposed history of standing up to Russia, reiterating his recent claims that the invasion of Ukraine would have happened on his watch.

Claiming that his record has been distorted by the “corrupt media”, Mr Trump insisted that “there was never anyone tougher on Russia than I was, and I think Putin, if he was being honest, would say that”.

His remarks were released just after the Biden administration banned all Russian oil imports, a move Mr Trump said would leave the US to be “taken advantage of by Europe”.

Meanwhile, Stephanie Grisham, who served as Mr Trump’s White House press secretary and later as an aide to Melania Trump, said she believed Mr Trump’s approach to the situation in Ukraine would be “completely hands off” and he would tell Vladimir Putin to “go on in there”, she said on ABC’s The View.

Ms Grisham added that the former president was “afraid” of Mr Putin, but also “admired him greatly”.

“I think he wanted to be able to kill whoever spoke out against him. So I think it was a lot of that. In my experience with him, he loved the dictators, he loved the people who could kill anyone, including the press,” she said.