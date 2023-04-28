✕ Close Trump sexual assault accuser takes the stand

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

E Jean Carroll returned to the stand on Thursday as her civil rape trial against Donald Trump continued at a Manhattan courthouse.

Speaking about her statement in an interview that “most people think of rape as being sexy,” Ms Carroll said that “rape is used in our culture in entertainment”.

Trump lawyer Joe Tacopina started his cross-examination later on Thursday. Ms Carroll shut down combative questioning by the attorney, saying: “He raped me, whether I screamed or not.”

Ms Carroll fought back tears on Wednesday as she described the alleged assault, going into vivid detail about the day she claims Mr Trump attacked her in a dressing room in the Bergdorf Goodman department store.

Meanwhile, in another legal blow for the former president, he has failed to block Mike Pence from testifying in a criminal investigation into his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

A judge denied his appeal to stop his former vice president from giving evidence to special counsel Jack Smith.