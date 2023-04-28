Trump trial news – latest: E Jean Carroll snaps back at Trump lawyer Joe Tacopina in tense cross-examination
Columnist E Jean Carroll claims Donald Trump raped her in Manhattan department store in 1990s
Trump sexual assault accuser takes the stand
E Jean Carroll returned to the stand on Thursday as her civil rape trial against Donald Trump continued at a Manhattan courthouse.
Speaking about her statement in an interview that “most people think of rape as being sexy,” Ms Carroll said that “rape is used in our culture in entertainment”.
Trump lawyer Joe Tacopina started his cross-examination later on Thursday. Ms Carroll shut down combative questioning by the attorney, saying: “He raped me, whether I screamed or not.”
Ms Carroll fought back tears on Wednesday as she described the alleged assault, going into vivid detail about the day she claims Mr Trump attacked her in a dressing room in the Bergdorf Goodman department store.
Meanwhile, in another legal blow for the former president, he has failed to block Mike Pence from testifying in a criminal investigation into his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
A judge denied his appeal to stop his former vice president from giving evidence to special counsel Jack Smith.
Trump rape case explained: How a chance department store meeting led to a court case decades later
Decades after she was allegedly raped by a New York real estate mogul who would go on to be the 45th President of the United States, E Jean Carroll is getting her day in court.
Ms Carroll, a writer and former advice columnist for Elle magazine, is the plaintiff in a pair of civil lawsuits against former president Donald Trump.
One of those lawsuits is now being presented in a New York City federal courtroom under the supervision of US District Judge Lewis Kaplan. The proceedings began on 25 April.
The jurors in the trial will remain anonymous on Judge Kaplan’s orders due to the risk of threats, intimidation or outright violence against anyone seen as an enemy by Mr Trump and his supporters as they hear evidence of allegations made by Ms Carroll against the twice-impeached and indicted ex-president.
Ms Carroll has claimed that Mr Trump raped her in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in the mid-1990s.
Read more:
Trump on trial: What to know about the E Jean Carroll rape case
Nearly three decades after E Jean Carroll claims Donald Trump raped her in a dressing room, the pair are facing off in court. Andrew Feinberg explains the case
What exactly has Trump said about E Jean Carroll as her civil rape trial begins?
Donald Trump’s lawyers entered court for yet another legal showdown in New York this week as the former president faces an accusation of rape from author E Jean Carroll.
It’s part of a long-brewing fight that has vexed the president for nearly a half decade, almost as long as the Stormy Daniels controversy which earlier this month resulted in Mr Trump being hit with 34 criminal counts by Manhattan prosecutors.
Ms Carroll alleges that the former president, then a business mogul known around New York, raped her in the fitting room of a department store in 1995 or 1996. According to news reports, she plans to corroborate her story with the testimony of individuals who will say that Ms Carroll told them shortly after the alleged attack, as well as testimony from other women who will reportedly testify about unwanted sexual advances from Mr Trump.
Read more:
What exactly has Trump said about E Jean Carroll as her civil rape trial begins?
Author’s allegation falls under new law allowing accusers to pursue civil lawsuits for old claims
Carroll stopped work on documentary because 'this case became more important’
Ms Carroll said she stopped filming a documentary because “this case became more important”.
“Donald Trump tweeted that the best example of injustice was my suing him,” she said, according to Inner City Press.
Her counsel brought up a Truth Social post by Mr Trump in which called her case a con job and the judicial system a disgrace in addition to comments about Ms Carroll not being his type.
“How did it impact your reputation?” her counsel asked.
“I thought I was back on my feet, had garnered some readers, then boom, he knocks me back down again,” she said.
“I was stunned,” she added.
Trump is fuming at a ‘liberal megadonor’ in the E Jean Carroll rape trial. Will his gripes affect the case?
Donald Trump tore into his rape accuser, E Jean Carroll, on Truth Social in a post that accused her of being bankrolled by a liberal megadonor.
It was a scorching attack that nonetheless had his own attorneys in the most trouble later in the day.
The president wrote in a pair of posts on Wednesday morning that the author and advice columnist was running a “made up scam” and had been “caught lying” about the funding for her legal effort, which is likely in the thousands of dollars (if not much higher) even as the trial is just beginning.
“They got caught lying! The Miss Bergdorf Goodman case is financed by a big political donor that they tried to hide,” he wrote in one post.
In another, he added: “The E. Jean Carroll case, Ms. Bergdorf Goodman, is a made up SCAM. Her lawyer is a political operative, financed by a big political donor that they said didn’t exist, only to get caught lying about that.”
Read more:
Why is Trump fuming at a ‘liberal megadonor’ in the E Jean Carroll rape trial?
A stunning exchange between the trial judge and Trump’s lawyer this week belied a larger issue in the case: Whether the funding of Ms Carroll’s legal expenses by a private nonprofit primarily funded by liberal megadonor Reid Hoffman has any bearing on the case. John Bowden reports
Carroll says she was mourning her mother’s passing during 2016 election
Mr Tacopina brought up that Ms Carroll said she didn’t share her story publically before the 2016 election because her mom was dying.
“She was on her deathbed and my sisters and brothers joined her,” she said.
Mr Tacopina noted that Ms Carroll’s mom passed away in October 2016, according to Law & Crime.
The attorney asked why she didn’t publicise her story shortly afterwards.
“I was in deep, incredibly painful mourning,” Ms Carroll replied. Her mom died at the age of 97.
Mr Tacopina suggested that she didn’t go ahead with the story because she wasn’t ready to publish her book.
“I hadn’t conceived of writing a book at that point,” Ms Carroll said.
Writer E Jean Carroll tells court her ‘rape’ by Trump left her incapable of finding love: ‘He’s vile’
Since 1996, when she alleges she was raped by Donald Trump, E Jean Carroll has been living a kind of dual existence, she said during harrowing testimony in a civil trial at the US Federal Courthouse in Manhattan on Wednesday.
There was the public persona; the successful writer, television host and Ask E Jean advice columnist who was always upbeat, optimistic and trying to help others.
“And then I have a private self, and that’s the one that can’t admit out loud that there has been any suffering,” she testified.
Ms Carroll described in graphic detail the alleged rape by the former president in a dressing room on the 6th floor of the luxury Manhattan department store Bergdorf Goodman.
The alleged incident caused her to suffer waves of crippling anxiety attacks, left her incapable of forming romantic relationships, and fearful of the flirtatious behaviour she and Mr Trump engaged in prior to the alleged assault, she said.
Read more:
Writer tells court her ‘rape’ by Trump left her incapable of finding love
Columnist breaks down in witness box after hours of testimony as she described how an alleged sexual assault by the former president had caused crippling anxiety attacks and left her with a fear of intimacy
‘You wrote that you thought Donald Trump was trying to kill you'
As he began cross-examining Ms Carroll on 27 April, Mr Tacopina brought up a draft of her book What Do We Need Men For? in which she writes about the episode involving the former president.
“You wrote that you thought Donald Trump was trying to kill you, to poison your water,” he said.
“That’s a draft. That was not published,” Ms Carroll responded.
Trump complains about length of John McCain’s funeral in shocking new attack
Donald Trump’s latest attack on John McCain is a review of the late Republican stalwart’s funeral in his new coffee table book.
Mr Trump’s forthcoming book Letters to Trump features embittered comments about the war veteran and the length of his funeral, where the former president was not welcome.
“I never warmed to him,” wrote the one-time president, “never felt good about anybody having anything to do with John McCain and never will, even despite the fact that at their request, I gave him the world’s longest funeral, 11 days. Much like his wars, it never ended.”
McCain’s funeral took place over five days across three different cities. There is no evidence to show it was “the world’s longest”.
The former naval officer who unsuccessfully ran for president died in 2018 at the age of 81 after a battle with brain cancer.
Read more:
Trump complains about length of John McCain’s funeral in shocking new attack
‘In his own very special way, he was a RINO’s RINO’
E Jean Carroll pushes back against sexist questions during rape trial
E Jean Carroll raised her voice in exasperation in a New York courtroom on Thursday as she was repeatedly asked why she didn’t scream while allegedly being raped by Donald Trump – before the judge admonished the ex-president’s lawyer for his line of questioning.
During hours of tense cross-examination, Mr Trump’s attorney Joe Tacopina peppered the 79-year-old former Elle advice columnist with questions about an alleged sexual assault in the dressing room of Manhattan department store Bergdorf Goodman in 1996.
Ms Carroll told how she was filled with adrenaline as she pushed and kicked back against the much larger man during the alleged three-minute encounter.
“I was in too much of a panic to scream, I was fighting,” she said.
Bevan Hurley reports.
E Jean Carroll fires back on why she didn’t scream during alleged Donald Trump rape
‘One of the reasons why women don’t come forward is they are asked ‘why didn’t you scream’. It keeps women silent’
‘It’s hard to wake up to that, people telling you you’re too ugly to go on living'
Ms Carroll said she’s “also suing him for assault, under the Adult Survivors Act passed by the NYS legislature. I had one year to sue”.
“Did you advocate for that law?” her counsel asked.
“Yes. Because I understand why women, and some men, do not come forward for years,” Ms Carroll said, according to Inner City Press.
After a post by Mr Trump on 12 October 2022, Ms Carroll said she was hit by “a wave of slime, people repeating what Donald Trump said, working for the Democrats, way too ugly. It’s hard to wake up to that, people telling you you’re too ugly to go on living, practically”.
