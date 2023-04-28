✕ Close Trump sexual assault accuser takes the stand

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump’s attorney Joe Tacopina was scolded by the judge during E Jean Carroll’s civil rape trial against the former president due to his “argumentative, repetitive, and inappropriate” questioning of the alleged victim.

Ms Carroll returned to the stand in a Manhattan courthouse on Thursday where she faced an intense cross-examination from Mr Trump’s legal team.

During the grilling, Mr Tacopina repeatedly questioned why she didn’t scream during the alleged rape in a dressing room in Manhattan’s Bergdorf Goodman department store.

“One of the reasons why women don’t come forward is they are asked ‘why didn’t you scream’. It keeps women silent,” she said. “He raped me, whether I screamed or not.”

Judge Lewis Kaplan also became impatient with the attorney and warned him about his line of questioning.

Ms Carroll will return to the stand on Monday morning when the trial continues.

Mr Trump has so far skipped the trial, instead choosing to hold a rally in New Hampshire on Thursday where he hit out at President Joe Biden.

This came the same day that Mike Pence gave hours of testimony before the federal grand jury investigating Mr Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.