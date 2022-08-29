Trump news – live: Ex-president’s prosecution over Mar-a-Lago could lead to ‘riots in the streets,’ says Graham
South Carolina senator also levels allegation of ‘double standards’ by investigators
Senator Lindsey Graham on Sunday warned against “riots in the street” if former president Donald Trump is prosecuted over the handling of classified documents found from his Mar-a-Lago home during the FBI raid.
“If there’s a prosecution of Donald Trump for mishandling classified information, after the Clinton debacle… there’ll be riots in the streets,” he told Fox News, in an apparent reference to the controversy surrounding Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server, uncovered after 2012 terror attacks in Libya that left four Americans dead.
Mr Graham levelled allegations of “double standards” by the investigators in probing matters against Mr Trump, with the aim of “getting him”.
“Most Republicans, including me, believes when it comes to Trump, there is no law. It’s all about getting him,” he said. “There is a double standard when it comes to Trump.”
The South Carolina senator also claimed that the FBI was told to “back off” investigating Hunter Biden’s laptop in a bid to “make sure the story didn’t break before the 2020 election”.
Ashley Biden’s stolen diary ended up with Project Veritas. Two pleaded guilty
The Justice Department’s announcement that two Florida residents had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to transport Ashley Biden’s stolen diary and other stolen items across state lines is the latest chapter in a long-running saga of attempts from Trump and his allies to dig up embarrassing information about President Joe Biden and his children.
Andrew Feinberg reports:
How Ashley Biden’s stolen diary ended up with a media group
Abortion rights and Democrats’ fight to control the Senate
Senator Bernie Sanders said on Sunday that he believes Democrats have a “reasonable chance” of maintaining control of the Senate in the fallout from the US Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the constitutional right to abortion care, and the wave of state-level anti-abortion laws that have followed.
“That decision is going to reverberate very poorly for Republicans who think that women do not have a right to control their own bodies,” he told ABC’s This Week.
Democratic campaigns are spending heavily on abortion rights messaging – and linking Republicans to draconian laws on reproductive health and bodily autonomy – in the weeks ahead of midterm elections. DNC chair Jaime Harrison told CBS’s Face the Nation that abortion rights will be “extremely important” in November.
While some GOP candidates are now softening their hardline anti-abortion agendas, Republican-led efforts to restrict abortion access and criminalise care are going in effect across the US, where abortion is outlawed in 12 states and more than 20 million women have lost access to care in the two months after the Supreme Court ruling.
Beto O’Rourke hospitalised with bacteria infection, postpones campaign events
Democratic candidate for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke has suspended his campaign events after being hospitalized with a bacterial infection, he announced on Sunday.
“While my symptoms have improved, I will be resting at home in El Paso in accordance with the doctors’ recommendations,” he said.
He was discharged from the hospital, according to his campaign.
‘No question’ there are strains of authoritarianism in GOP, Republican governor says
Maryland’s Republican Governor Larry Hogan said there is “no question” when asked whether there are strains of authoritarianism in the GOP.
“I’m one of the ones speaking out,” he said.
Officials and experts are meanwhile sounding the alarm over a surge in Republican-led efforts to subvert democratic elections and a wave of candidates who denied 2020 election results and promoted conspiracy theories.
Bernie Sanders criticises ‘Republicans squawking’ over debt relief while supporting corporate tax breaks
Bernie Sanders rebuked GOP criticism of Joe Biden’s plan to cancel up to $20,000 in federal student debt per borrower, contrasting their outrage with their support for Donald Trump’s 2017 tax plan that slashed the corporate tax rate from from 35 per cent to 21 per cent.
“I don’t hear any of these Republicans squawking when we give massive tax breaks to billionaires,” the Vermont progressive senator told ABC’s This Week on Sunday.
“I know it is shocking … to some Republicans that the government actually, on occasion, do something to benefit working families and low-income people,” he said. “Suddenly when we do something for working people, it is a terrible idea.”
‘Evolving and deepening’ antidemocratic threats could ignite election chaos, officials and experts warn
Election experts and secretaries of state are sounding the alarm, warning that an explosion of legislation – and a wave of prominent election deniers running for office to put it in place – give antidemocratic actors the tools to do what spurious attempts to overturn the 2020 results could not, and with a greater chance of success.
“The perverse creativity of election subversion is growing,” according to one expert.
The Independent’s Alex Woodward reports:
GOP governor says ‘we don’t know’ if FBI search was ‘witch hunt’ or ‘serious federal felonies'
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, among Republican critics of Donald Trump, echoed other GOP officials calling for “transparency” into the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago.
But he has sought to distance himself from full-throated defence of the former president, and has not echoed their allegations that the investigation was politically motivated. He previously called GOP reactions “just reactions” and said the search was justified.
“I think some Republicans are saying, ‘without you showing us more to it, we don’t – we think it may be political,” he told CBS’s Face the Nation on Sunday.
“On the one hand, it could be, as some Republicans think, just, you know, just a political witch hunt,” he said. “On the other hand, it could be really serious, you know, federal felonies. We don’t know that yet.”
Safety of ‘significant’ number of witnesses at stake in releasing information about FBI raid, DOJ says
The Justice Department has warned a federal magistrate judge that the safety of a “significant” number of witnesses would be endangered by forcing federal prosecutors to further reveal parts of an affidavit which led to the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago.
The warning came on Friday, in the form of a previously sealed memo explaining the redactions that officials made to the document.
Prosecutors warn that “the materials marked for redaction must remain sealed to protect the safety and privacy of a signficant number of civilian witnesses”.
The Independent’s John Bowden reports from Washington:
ICYMI: Judge to appoint third-party lawyer to review FBI raid evidence
A federal judge in Florida has suggested that she might be inclined to grant Trump his request to have a “special master” review documents seized by the FBI at Mar-a-Lago
Judge Aileen M Cannon signalled on Saturday that she agreed with Trump’s legal team to appoint an impartial third-party lawyer to review the documents. However, she added that her order “should not be construed as a final determination on plaintiff’s motion”.
She gave the government until Tuesday to present its arguments in the case and scheduled a court hearing on Thursday.
