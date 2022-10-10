✕ Close Former US president Donald Trump claims he can declassify top secret documents just ‘by thinking about it’

Donald Trump claimed yesterday that former president George HW Bush “took millions and millions of documents to a former bowling alley pieced together with what was then an old and broken Chinese restaurant”.

“They put them together. And it had a broken front door and broken windows. Other than that it was quite secure,” the former president said.

Mr Trump also accused Democrats of “locking up their political opponents, spying on their political rivals, silencing dissent and using the full force of government law enforcement and the media, the fake media, to try and crush our movement”.

During a rally in Nevada over the weekend, Mr Trump said that “every freedom-loving American needs to understand the time to stand up to this growing tyranny is right now in this election.

Meanwhile, he also boasted about the size of the crowd that gathered to hear him speak on January 6 during a campaign rally.

“You know the biggest crowd I’ve ever seen? January 6. And you never hear that. They were there largely to protest a corrupt and rigged and stolen election.”