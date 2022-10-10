Trump news - live: Ex-president accuses George HW Bush of keeping ‘documents in a bowling alley’
Earlier in the weekend, Trump was the subject of a report alleging he wanted to trade the National Archives ‘in exchange for documents he believed would expose the Russia investigation’ as a ‘hoax’
Former US president Donald Trump claims he can declassify top secret documents just ‘by thinking about it’
Donald Trump claimed yesterday that former president George HW Bush “took millions and millions of documents to a former bowling alley pieced together with what was then an old and broken Chinese restaurant”.
“They put them together. And it had a broken front door and broken windows. Other than that it was quite secure,” the former president said.
Mr Trump also accused Democrats of “locking up their political opponents, spying on their political rivals, silencing dissent and using the full force of government law enforcement and the media, the fake media, to try and crush our movement”.
During a rally in Nevada over the weekend, Mr Trump said that “every freedom-loving American needs to understand the time to stand up to this growing tyranny is right now in this election.
Meanwhile, he also boasted about the size of the crowd that gathered to hear him speak on January 6 during a campaign rally.
“You know the biggest crowd I’ve ever seen? January 6. And you never hear that. They were there largely to protest a corrupt and rigged and stolen election.”
Donald Trump accuses George HW Bush of hiding classified documents
He also questioned why Bush, among other presidents, was not being prosecuted. Bush died in 2018.
Mr Trump’s accusation prompted Bush’s son to react to him on Twitter. Jeb Bush wrote: “I am so confused. My dad enjoyed a good Chinese meal and enjoyed the challenge of 7 10 split. What the heck is up with you?” [A 7-10 split is when a bowler strikes all but the two rear pins.]
The 45th president of the United States is under investigation for keeping government documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
Russian analyst set to face trial on charges of lying to FBI
Five years after the term “Steele dossier” entered the political lexicon, a think tank analyst who contributed to research about Donald Trump and Russia goes on trial Tuesday for lying to the FBI about his sources of information.
Igor Danchenko is the third person to be prosecuted by Special Counsel John Durham, who was appointed to investigate the origins of “Crossfire Hurricane” — the designation given to the FBI’s 2016 probe into former president Trump’s Russia connections. It is also the first of Durham’s cases that delves deeply into the origins of the dossier that Trump derided as fake news and a political witch hunt.
Russian analyst set to face trial on charges of lying to FBI
A think tank analyst who played a major role in the creation of a flawed dossier about former President Donald Trump is scheduled to go on trial
Can Trump run again in the 2024 election?
Donald Trump made history in becoming the first president in US history to be impeached twice by the House of Representatives. But while losing to Joe Biden in November 2020 may have dented the one-term president’s pride and fuelled 18-months of lies about rigged ballot boxes, it now seems almost certain that Mr Trump will run again for the White House in 2024.
Can Trump run again in the 2024 election?
One-term president was cleared in two impeachment trials while in office
Trump wanted to trade Mar-a-Lago files for ‘sensitive’ documents about 2016 Russia probe: report
Former president Donald Trump tried to make a deal with the National Archive to trade classified documents he took to Mar-a-Lago in exchange for files that he believed would prove a 2016 investigation into his ties to Russia was a “hoax”, according to a new report.
In a piece published on Saturday, The New York Times claimed that Mr Trump discussed the deal with his advisers last year as the National Archives increased pressure on him to return a cache of top secret documents he took when he left the White House.
Trump wanted to trade Mar-a-Lago files for ‘sensitive’ Russia probe documents
Trump plotted to exchange classified documents for the FBI’s files on the investigation into his ties to Russia, a New York Times report claims
Trump accuses Biden of 'forcing' Putin into war with Ukraine
Donald Trump said that US president Joe Biden “almost forced” Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine.
In an interview with the right-wing network Real America’s Voice, Mr Trump stated that “they [Biden administration] actually taunted him [Putin]. If you really look at it, our country [US] then our so-called leadership [Joe Biden] taunted Putin.”
He continued: “I would listen, I would say, you know, they’re almost forcing him to go in with what they’re saying. The rhetoric was so dumb.”
Trump brags about how the ‘biggest crowd’ he’s ever had was on Jan 6
Amid reports that he only had 27 people at a rally in Washington DC this week, former president Donald Trump went on a tear on Saturday night about the media never shows the size of his crowds before declaring that his biggest crowd ever was on Jan 6.
“These corrupt people will never take a camera and turn it around and show them how many people are here,” said Trump, about the media, to his audience at a rally in Minden, Nevada. “They never do it. They’re corrupt.”
He went on to recall his crowd size at his “Save America” rally on January 6, which led to the insurrection at the Capitol.
“You know the biggest crowd I have ever seen? January 6. And you never hear that. It was the biggest. And they were there largely to protest a corrupt and rigged and stolen election... It was the biggest crowd, I believe, I have ever spoken to,” he said.
Only 27 people showed up to pro-Trump rally in Washington DC
Merely 27 people attended a pro-Trump rally in Washington DC this week.
Event organisers toldThe Daily Beast that the extremely low turnout at the rally on Capitol grounds was the result of several factors, but it was still a “success.”
“We put the word out, literally, about a week ago. We would have liked to have more people, but I would consider it a success,” John Paul Moran, founder of GOUSA, told the outlet.
Andrea Blanco reports.
Only 27 people showed up to pro-Trump rally in Washington DC
“We would have liked to have more people, but I would consider it a success,” event organiser John Paul Moran told The Daily Beast
Lindsey Graham told former police officer that Capitol rioters should be 'shot in head'
Republican senator Lindsey Graham told a former police officer who was severely injured in the attack on the Capitol that he should have shot Trump-supporting rioters in the head, according to a new book.
The claim is one of a series of stunning revelations contained in former Capitol police officer Michael Fanone’s upcoming memoir Hold the Line.
Mr Fanone writes that he met Mr Graham, a key Trump ally, four months after the deadly siege in May 2021.
According to Politico, who obtained an advanced copy of the book, the South Carolina senator told him: “You guys should have shot them all in the head. We gave you guys guns, and you should have used them. I don’t understand why that didn’t happen.”
Bevan Hurley has more.
Lindsey Graham told former police officer that Capitol rioters should be shot in head
“We gave you guys guns, and you should have used them,” the GOP Senator reportedly told Michael Fanone
