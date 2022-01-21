Trump news - live: Giuliani accused of fake elector plot as Lara Trump pressures DeSantis to back ex-president
Rudy Giuliani and other Trump campaign officials were involved in overseeing efforts in December 2020 to put forward illegitimate electors in seven states, according to various reports.
Both CNN and The Washington Post reported the news on Thursday, which itself comes just days after Mr Giuliani was issued a subpoena by the House select committee investigating the 6 January Capitol riot.
The illegitimate electors were put forward in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin - all states Mr Trump lost in 2020.
Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara, has put pressure on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to back the former President if he chooses to run for the White House again in 2024.
After asserting there was no “bad blood” between the pair on Fox Business Network, she went on to encourage Mr DeSantis to back her father-in-law.
“Well, let’s give him another opportunity,” Ms Trump suggested. “Perhaps he did not mean exactly how those words are being interpreted. Let’s wait and see. I have not spoken to Ron DeSantis myself about that.”
Some reports claim that Mr Trump is growing increasingly frustrated over the Governor’s refusal to rule out a 2024 Presidential bid of his own.
Ivanka Trump ‘frustrated and annoyed’ by latest legal compliance requests
As Former President Donald Trump’s legal troubles continue to mount, his daughter Ivanka is seemingly growing frustrated at being dragged into such investigations due to her time working with her father.
According to a new report in The Daily Beast, Ms Trump’s displeasure stems from the fact that the New York Attorney General, Letitia James, is seeking testimony from her, while the Select Committee Investigating the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol is also asking for cooperation.
“Whether it’s the lawmakers on Capitol Hill plumbing the depths of last year’s failed coup, or prosecutors in New York putting former President Donald Trump’s sprawling family business under a microscope, investigators working very different probes are increasingly looking to pressure the same person: Ivanka Trump,” The Beast noted.
The outlet also spoke to one source who has known Ivanka for years, who said: “She is somebody who, to her core, believes she still has so much to offer the world...to be hassled with investigation after investigation is not where she wanted to be at this chapter in her life.”
ICYMI - Giuliani oversaw state effort to send fake electors to declare Trump victory in 2020
Rudy Giuliani and other Trump campaign officials were involved in overseeing efforts in December 2020 to put forward illegitimate electors in seven states, according to US media reports.
The news comes just days after the House select committee investigating the 6 January Capitol riot issued a subpoena to Mr Giuliani.
CNN and The Washington Post, citing party leaders and campaign officials who wished to remain anonymous, reported on Thursday on the steps the Trump campaign had taken to try and overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 US presidential elections.
An anonymous Trump campaign staffer with knowledge of the matter told CNN that Mr Giuliani was “calling the shots”. The former Mayor of New York City reportedly participated in at least one call between Trump campaign officials and GOP state officials.
Maroosha Muzaffar reports:
Rudy Giuliani oversaw efforts to send fake electors to declare Trump victory in 2020
The news comes days after Mr Giuliani was handed over a subpoena from the House select committee
Lara Trump puts pressure on DeSantis to back Trump in 2024: ‘Give him another opportunity’
Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump has put pressure on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to back the former president if he chooses to run for the White House again in 2024.
After Ms Trump claimed that there’s no “bad blood” between Mr Trump and Mr DeSantis, Fox Business Network host Stu Varney said, “DeSantis says asking him to support Trump in 2024 is too much to ask. He’s denying your father-in-law support”.
“Well, let’s give him another opportunity,” Ms Trump suggested. “Perhaps he did not mean exactly how those words are being interpreted. Let’s wait and see. I have not spoken to Ron DeSantis myself about that.”
Gustaf Kilander reports:
Lara Trump puts pressure on DeSantis to back Trump in 2024
‘I’m sure the two of them are going to be together at some point to discuss things,’ daughter-in-law says
Man charged with sedition jailed until trial
A judge on Thursday refused to release from prison a member of the far-right militia group Oath Keepers.
Eleven members of the group were charged with seditious conspiracy over allegations they helped plan the 6 January insurrection.
Magistrate Judge John Boyle concluded that 63-year-old Edward Vallejo posed a danger to the community and will remain behind bars until his trial.
Prosecutors argued that Mr Vallejo coordinated “quick reaction force” teams that kept guns at a hotel in nearby Arlington, Virginia, and were prepared to bring the weapons into Washington.
Hannity urged White House aides to end ‘stolen election talk’
Fox News host Sean Hannity sent a post-Capitol riot text message to then-White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany urging her and other top aides to Donald Trump to stop “stolen election talk” and keep “crazy people” away from him.
Mr Hannity’s 7 January message laid out what Ms McEnany called a “playbook” for conversations with the former president during his final days in office.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
New Sean Hannity texts to White House aides after Jan 6 revealed
Fox News host Sean Hannity sent a post-Capitol riot text message to then-White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany urging her and other top aides to then-president Donald Trump to stop “stolen election talk” and keep “crazy people” away from him.
Ivanka Trump a critical figure, says Raskin
We are closing in on the target, said Rep Jamie Raskin, hours after the US congressional panel asked the daughter of the former president and one-time White House adviser Ivanka Trump to voluntarily testify about last year’s Capitol riot.
“Ivanka Trump is a critical figure because she was there. We believe she was there when [Donald] Trump was trying to twist Mike Pence’s arm. She was also a key figure to pull Trump back, apparently,” he told MSNBC.
“She could, perhaps, complete the portrait on what happened on 6 January,” Mr Raskin said.
ICYMI: Trump did not want to tweet ‘stay peaceful’ during Capitol riot
Former president Donald Trump initially refused to tweet the words “stay peaceful” when his supporters laid siege at the Capitol building on 6 January last year, according to a former aide.
The anonymous source told CNN that Mr Trump was “very reluctant to put out anything when it [the Capitol riot] was unfolding”.
It took Mr Trump almost 20 minutes to urge people to stay peaceful as the unprecedented chaos ensued, in which lawmakers scrambled to save their lives.“Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful,” he finally tweeted.
Shweta Sharma reports.
Trump did not want to tweet ‘stay peaceful’ during 6 January riot, ex-aide says
Aide says Donald Trump did not want to tweet the words ‘stay peaceful’ and was ‘letting it play out’
Trump defends ‘perfect’ Georgia phone call as prosecutor calls for grand jury
Donald Trump insists he “didn’t say anything wrong” on a phone call with Georgia’s top elections official in which the former president appeared to pressure him to “find” votes that would overturn Joe Biden’s definitive victory in the state.
“My phone call to the Secretary of State of Georgia was perfect, perhaps even more so than my call with the Ukrainian President, if that’s possible,” the former president said in a statement through his spokesperson.
“I knew there were large numbers of people on the line, including numerous lawyers for both sides,” he said. “Although I assumed the call may have been inappropriately, and perhaps illegally, recorded, I was not informed of that. I didn’t say anything wrong in the call, made while I was president on behalf of the United States of America, to look into the massive voter fraud which took place in Georgia.”
The Independent’s Alex Woodward has the full story.
Trump defends ‘perfect’ Georgia phone call as prosecutor requests special grand jury
Former president lashes out at Fulton County probe and amplifies baseless election fraud claims
Trump tries to twist Biden’s words to justify his 2020 election claims
Despite failing to support his claim multiple times, Donald Trump tried to twist president Joe Biden’s words to falsely argue that the 2020 election was fraudulent.
“President Biden admitted yesterday, in his own very different way, that the 2020 election may very well have been a fraud, which I know it was,” the former president said in a statement on 20 January, the anniversary of his last day in office.
During his first press conference of 2022, Mr Biden was asked if he believes the upcoming midterms will be fairly conducted.
The president responded saying: “it all depends on whether or not we’re able to make the case to the American people that some of this is being set up to try to alter the outcome of the election”.
Gustaf Kilander has more.
Trump tries to twist Biden’s words to falsely argue that 2020 election was ‘a fraud’
President ‘absolutely is not predicting that the 2022 elections would be illegitimate,’ press secretary says
Rudy Giuliani led Trump officials in effort to overturn election - report
Rudy Giuliani, former president Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, led campaign officials in an effort in December 2020 to put forward illegitimate electors from seven states where Mr Trump had lost, it has been reported.
Sources told CNN that members of Mr Trump’s campaign team were far more involved than previously known in the plan, a part of the broader initiative to overturn Joe Biden’s presidential victory.
The House panel investigating the Capitol riot have issued a subpoena to Mr Giuliani.
