Rudy Giuliani and other Trump campaign officials were involved in overseeing efforts in December 2020 to put forward illegitimate electors in seven states, according to various reports.

Both CNN and The Washington Post reported the news on Thursday, which itself comes just days after Mr Giuliani was issued a subpoena by the House select committee investigating the 6 January Capitol riot.

The illegitimate electors were put forward in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New Mexico, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin - all states Mr Trump lost in 2020.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara, has put pressure on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to back the former President if he chooses to run for the White House again in 2024.

After asserting there was no “bad blood” between the pair on Fox Business Network, she went on to encourage Mr DeSantis to back her father-in-law.

“Well, let’s give him another opportunity,” Ms Trump suggested. “Perhaps he did not mean exactly how those words are being interpreted. Let’s wait and see. I have not spoken to Ron DeSantis myself about that.”

Some reports claim that Mr Trump is growing increasingly frustrated over the Governor’s refusal to rule out a 2024 Presidential bid of his own.