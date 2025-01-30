Trump administration live: RFK Jr returns to Senate as trio of president’s controversial picks face hearings
RFK Jr, Tulsi Gabbard and Kash Patel’s hearings are expected to go ahead despite the deadly mid-air collision in Washington, DC
Robert F Kennedy Jr has returned to Capitol Hill as a raft of Donald Trump’s controversial picks prepare to face Senate confirmation hearings.
The 71-year-old will face the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee as he hopes to persuade lawmakers to confirm him as Health and Human Services secretary. It marks his second hearing in as many days after facing the Senate Finance Committee Wednesday – where he was grilled by Democrats on historical statements he made about AIDS and Covid-19.
FBI director pick Kash Patel, Director of National Intelligence nominee Tulsi Gabbard and Ambassador to the United Nations hopeful Elise Stefanik are among other hearings scheduled for Thursday.
The meetings are expected to go ahead despite an American Airlines plane and U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter colliding in Washington, DC late on Wednesday, with officials believing that all 67 people aboard the separate aircraft had died.
The president, who was fully briefed on the situation on Wednesday evening, said on his Truth Social platform that the crash “should have been prevented,” as he lamented over the victims on what he called a “terrible night”.
Kash Patel: Durbin brings up Patel's 'enemies list' of members of deep state
Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dick Durbin begins his opening statement by discussing Kash Patel's 2024 book, Government Gangsters, which he claims includes an “enemies list” appendix featuring 60 “members of the deep state.”
Durbin reviews Patel's previous statements, noting that Patel asserted the FBI had been planning the January 6 Capitol riot “for over a year.”
He also highlights Patel's work on the “J6 Prison Choir” album, which includes a spoken word feature by now-President Donald Trump.
Gabbard hearing begins with moment of silence for D.C. plane crash victime
RFK Jr’s second confirmation hearing begins
Robert F Kennedy Jr is now appearing before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, known as HELP.
It’s a crucial day for both Kennedy and the committee chairman, Republican Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, who could be an all-important swing vote for confirmation.
Cassidy closely questioned Kennedy yesterday before the Senate’s Finance Committee, while his Republican colleagues gave the nominee a warmer reception.
It’s close quarters today, with senators, aides, reporters, and Kennedy’s supporters packed into the 5th-floor hearing room of a Senate office building.
Grassley praises Patel and decries ‘false smears’ against him
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley states that Kash Patel has endured “unfounded attacks” and “false smears."
He emphasizes that Patel possesses “precisely the qualifications we need at this time when the FBI is not being respected by our public.”
Grassley highlights Patel’s experience in managing extensive intelligence and defense bureaucracies while promoting government transparency.
“Public trust in the FBI is low,” Grassley remarked, reiterating Republican assertions that the agency has been employed in recent years as a political weapon. “It’s your job to restore the public trust and return the FBI to its core mission of fighting crime.”
“Mr Patel, I know you know this but it’s your job to restore the public trust and return the FBI to its core mission of fighting crime. Your extensive background gives you a unique position to make this happen. Mr. Patel’s career has been a study in fighting unpopular but righteous causes, exposing corruption, and putting America first.”
With reporting from the AP
Tulsi Gabbard has troubling history with Russia that will likely be focus of hearing
Richard Hall and Andrew Feinberg write:
Even before Gabbard left the Democratic Party, ingratiated herself with Donald Trump and secured his nomination to become director of National Intelligence, she was known as a prolific peddler of Russian propaganda.
In almost every foreign conflict in which Russia had a hand, Gabbard backed Moscow and railed against the US. Her past promotion of Kremlin propaganda has provoked significant opposition on both sides of the aisle to her nomination.
Tulsi Gabbard’s history with Russia is even more concerning than you think
One expert says her views are ‘so wildly fringe that her potential appointment as DNI is genuinely alarming’, Richard Hall and Andrew Feinberg write
The two Senators to watch during Gabbard's confirmation
Tulsi Gabbard's confirmation to be Director of National Intelligence will likely hinge on two Republican senators' votes in the Senate Intelligence Committee.
Many Republicans will likely vote for Gabbard out of deference to President Donald Trump. That would include Chairman Tom Cotton, who, despite his hawkishness toward Russia, would likely not want to cross Trump.
But keep an eye on some Republicans with more conventional foreign policy. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine is a long-time member of the Senate Intelligence Committee who last week voted against Pete Hegseth's confirmation to be Secretary of Defense.
Sen. Todd Young of Indiana, another Republican with traditional views of a robust foreign policy, will likely be another person to watch.
Traditionally, the Intelligence Committee votes behind closed doors because of the sensitive nature of their work. But if Gabbard emerges without unanimous consensus from the committee, that might give permission for other wobbly Republicans like Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, or Mitch McConnell to vote no.
In pictures: Kash Patel arrives for Senate confirmation hearing
Grassley pays respect to air crash victims at start of Patel hearing
Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley takes a pause at the start of Kash Patel's hearing to be FBI Director: “I'd like to say that our prayers are with the victims of the tragedy at Reagan airport...Congress will work with the administration and get to the bottom of this.”
Big day getting underway on Capitol Hill
For those just joining us, here’s what we’re expecting on Capitol Hill this morning courtesy of James Liddell.
Robert F Kenedy Jr, Tulsi Gabbard and Kash Patel are among Donald Trump’s controversial, high-ranking picks will face Senators in their indivdiual confirmation hearings today.
Daniel Driscoll is set to be considered as secretary of the Army; Kash Patel as FBI director, Tulsi Gabbard as National Intelligence director; RFK Jr (again, today facing the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee after facing the Senate Finance Committee yesterday); Elise Stefanik as Ambassador to the United Nations; and Russell Vought as director of Office of Management Budget.
