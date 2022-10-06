Trump news – live: Trump gloats over GOP opponent’s exit, as Proud Boys leader pleads guilty
Federal agents reportedly believe they also have enough evidence to charge Hunter Biden with tax crimes
Former US president Donald Trump claims he can declassify top secret documents just ‘by thinking about it’
A Proud Boys leader has pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy over the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.
Jeremy Bertino is the first member of the far-right group to make a guilty plea on those charges. He also accepted charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a prohibited person before US District Court Judge Tim Kelly on Thursday.
Meanwhile, federal agents believe they have sufficient evidence to charge Hunter Biden with tax crimes and making false statements to purchase a firearm, The Washington Post reports.
The Post reported on Thursday that investigators probing the activities of Joe Biden’s son believe they had gathered enough evidence some several months ago, and that the decision now rests in the hands of local US attorneys.
Senator Ben Sasse of Nebraska one of seven Republican Senators who voted to convict Donald Trump for his role in the January 6 riot, announced he would resign from the Senate to serve as president of the University of Florida.
The University of Florida, which is based in Gainesville, announced him as the sole finalist for its position as president.
Mr Trump gloated about it on Truth Social, writing, “Great news for the United States Senate, and our Country itself. Liddle’ Ben Sasse, the lightweight Senator from the great State of Nebraska, will be resigning. If he knew he was going to resign so early in his term, why did he run in the first place? But it’s still great news! The University of Florida will soon regret their decision to hire him as their President….”
What has Hunter Biden been accused of, and what comes next?
The Washington Post reported stunning news on Thursday — federal investigators believe they have a chargeable case against Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden.
Even more interestingly, they have felt that the case is sufficient to go to court for the past several months, according to the Post.
John Bowden has the story.
What has Hunter Biden been accused of, and what comes next?
Issue could hound his father – the president – into 2024
Trump mocks Ben Sasse and brands him ‘lightweight'
The former president attacked the US Senator from Nebraska, who is one of just seven Republicans who voted to convict Trump over the January 6 insurrection.
“Great news for the United States Senate, and our Country itself. Liddle’ Ben Sasse, the lightweight Senator from the great State of Nebraska, will be resigning,” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social.
“If he knew he was going to resign so early in his term, why did he run in the first place? But it’s still great news! The University of Florida will soon regret their decision to hire him as their President….”
Ben Sasse, one of seven Republicans who voted to convict Trump, to resign from the Senate
Nebraska lawmaker was simultaneously a critic of the former president but also someone who frequently voted with him.
Eric Garcia has the story for The Independent.
Ben Sasse, one of seven Republican Senators who voted to convict Trump, to resign
Nebraska lawmaker was simultaneously a critic of the former president but also someone who frequently voted with him
Ben Sasse to announce he is leaving US Senate, says report
Ben Sasse, one of only seven GOP US Senators to vote to convict Donald Trump for his role in the January 6 riot, is set to announce he is standing down, according to a report.
Mr Sasse, a Senator from Nebraska, is expected to take up a job at the University of Florida, according to Politico.
He has been a regular critic of the former president during his two terms on the job.
Geraldo Rivera warns DeSantis will ‘feel the wrath of Latino voters’
Fox News political commentator Geraldo Rivera has sent a scathing message to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after his political stunt involving Venezuelan migrants.
Rivera took to Twitter and predicted that Mr DeSantis will face serious consequences at the ballot box for sending two flights of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard last month.
“Governor DeSantis will soon feel the wrath of Florida’s Latino voters outraged by his toying with the lives of those Venezuelan refugees he exploited,” Rivera tweeted in reference to the more than 40 migrants who were told they were being sent to Boston to obtain work papers through a programme sponsored by the Florida government.
Andrea Blanco has more here:
Geraldo Rivera warns DeSantis will ‘soon feel the wrath of Latino voters’
Fox News commentator predicted that Florida’s governor will face consequences at the polls
Elon Musk doubles down on ‘pro-Putin’ tweets after challenge from Lindsey Graham
Elon Musk has doubled down on his “pro-Putin” tweets after US senator Lindsey Graham called the Tesla billionaire’s comments on the Ukraine invasion “dumb” on Twitter.
“With all due respect to Elon Musk – and I do respect him – I would suggest he needs to understand the facts of the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” Mr Graham said in a Twitter thread on Wednesday.
“Suggesting we end the Russian invasion by simply giving Russia parts of Ukraine – after all the suffering – is dumb. It is also an affront to the bravery of the Ukrainians fighting to defend their homeland,” he added.
Keep reading the full report from Maroosha Muzaffar:
Elon Musk doubles down on ‘pro-Putin’ tweets after challenge from Lindsey Graham
US senator says Musk’s suggestions are ‘dumb’ and calls for revisiting an electric vehicle tax
Herschel Walker’s son strikes out at father on Twitter in wake of latest scandal
Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s son, Christian Walker, who has become ensnared in his father’s latest scandal after it was reported by The Daily Beast that the Republican nominee allegedly paid for the abortion of a woman he later reportedly had a child with, had some choice words for the former football player.
“Wear a condom, damn,” tweeted the 23-year-old social media influencer, who has been taking to Twitter in recent days to air his grievances about his father and the scandals that have plagued his campaign in recent weeks.
Mr Walker, who has been endorsed by former president Donald Trump, has run on a platform of family first values and has repeatedly voiced his support for a pro-life agenda.
Haberman believes Trump is going to become more ‘overt’ in racist attacks
While promoting her newly released book about Donald Trump on CNN, New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman confided in Don Lemon that she believes the former president’s racist attacks are likely only going to get worse.
Ms Haberman made her remarks while appearing on Don Lemon Tonight, after the CNN host brought up the recent incident in which the ex-president made a racist comment about his former cabinet member, cabinet official Elaine Chao, where he called her Coco Chow.
“Are we going to see more of this, you think?” Mr Lemon asked the veteran White House reporter, to which she responded, “I think so”.
“He’s leaning into it pretty aggressively. He has been much more since he left office. He was doing things like this in office as we know, but he seems to be leaning into racist statements,” said Ms Haberman.
Mr Lemon pointed out that during Trump’s tenure in the White House, he had come out and called the then-president racist, a comment that he was widely criticised for, as he pointed out on Wednesday night. He then put the question to Ms Haberman, pointedly asking: “Do you believe that he’s racist?”
In response, Ms Haberman said everything except outright agreeing with the CNN host.
“I’ve gotten this question a lot in the last couple of days. I think that he has made a series of racist statements over a very long period of time, and he has incorporated racial paranoia into his public persona and his political persona for decades now,” she said, adding that she’d uncovered certain “pieces of information” in her reporting of Confidence Man. “His backers will say, no, no, no. He’s being misunderstood. How many times is someone misunderstanding him?”
Liz Cheney says she’d be voting Democrat if she lived in Arizona
As GOP nominees in Arizona for secretary of state and governor have put denying the results of the 2020 election at the front of their campaigns, Republican Liz Cheney has said that it would motivate her - who has voted Republican “for almost 40 years” - to vote for a Democrat if she lived in the southwest state.
“I don’t know that I have ever voted for a Democrat,” said Ms Cheney while speaking Wednesday night at an event at Arizona State University. “But if I lived in Arizona now, I absolutely would ... for governor and for secretary of state.”
Ms Cheney urged voters to steer clear of placing their ballot with Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake and Mark Finchem, the GOP nominee for secretary of state, both of whom have closely aligned their campaigns and platforms with Donald Trump, who has graced each of them with his endorsement.
“If you care about democracy and you care about the survival of our republic, then you need to understand — we all have to understand — that we cannot give people power who have told us that they will not honour elections,” said Rep Cheney.
Donald Trump Jr stumps for JD Vance in Ohio
Republican Senate candidate JD Vance got a leg up from his MAGA-endorsed base on Wednesday night after Donald Trump Jr parachuted into Ohio for an event to prop up the Hillbilly Elegy author.
“(Vance is) someone that’s outside of that establishment mold of Washington, DC,” Trump Jr said at an event in Columbus. “I think we’ve seen that you can get results from that. You’re not going to get results from the establishment − on either side, frankly.”
Mr Vance’s Democratic rival in the race, Rep Tim Ryan, took to Twitter to air his grievances about the former president’s son stumping in the state for the Donald Trump-endorsed candidate, calling him a “right-wing mouthpiece”.
“Right-wing mouthpiece Donald Trump Jr. is in Ohio TODAY campaigning with JD Vance. Republicans are so terrified of losing here, they’re pulling out all the stops in a last-ditch effort to defeat us. Bring it on, Don. Will you help us raise $50K toward our Rapid Response Fund,” tweeted Mr Ryan.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies