Trump news - live: Audio released of Trump taking credit for saving Ron DeSantis’s campaign
The former president is also seeking $475m in punitive damages in a defamation lawsuit against CNN
Former US president Donald Trump claims he can declassify top secret documents just ‘by thinking about it’
Donald Trump claimed in newly-released audio that Ron DeSantis likely wouldn’t be governor at all had it not been for his endorsement, according to CNN.
New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman shared the clip, a product of one of her interviews with Mr Trump, in which the ex-president can be heard saying: “He was at 3 per cent.”
“He came to me, he said, ‘I’d love your endorsement,’” the former president says. “I said, ‘Ron, you’re at 3 per cent. You can’t win.’ He said, ‘If you endorse me, I can.’”
Meanwhile, lawyers for Donald Trump have asked the Supreme Court to step in on the case surrounding the classified documents recovered from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.
Legal experts have also spoken out strongly against Mr Trump after he filed a $475m lawsuit against CNN for defamation, describing his case as “garbage” and “not worth the paper it’s written on”.
Attorneys representing the one-term president claim in the lawsuit that, “CNN’s campaign of dissuasion in the form of libel and slander against the Plaintiff has only escalated in recent months as CNN fears the Plaintiff will run for president in 2024.”
Trump ally walks back abortion comment
A spokesman for Kari Lake said Tuesday the Republican candidate for Arizona governor didn't mean to suggest abortion should be legal, saying she's not calling for changes to the state’s near-total abortion ban.
The headache for Ms Lake’s campaign is a result of her telling a radio station — during her first expansive interview about abortion rights as a candidate — that she wanted the practice to be “rare but legal” and “rare but safe”.
Polls indicate that the governor’s race in the southwestern swing state is deadlocked, with Ms Lake’s Democratic opponent leading her by just 0.1 percentage points in a FiveThirtyEight poll average.
Read more:
Kari Lake walks back 'rare and legal' abortion comment
A spokesman for Kari Lake says the Republican candidate for Arizona governor didn’t mean to suggest abortion should be legal
Pete Buttigieg mocks Trump ally for saying he ‘emasculates’ people by promoting electric cars
Pete Buttigieg has hit back at Marjorie Taylor Greene after she accused him of trying to “emasculate” people by encouraging them to opt for electric cars over carbon dioxide emitting vehicles.
“I literally don’t even understand what that means,” Mr Buttigieg said during an interview with Fox News. “My sense of manhood is not connected to whether or not my vehicle is fuelled by gasoline or whether it’s fuelled by electricity.”
Read more about the latest homophobic slurs that Ms Greene is reaching towards to please her far-right base:
Buttigieg mocks Greene for saying he ‘emasculates’ people for promoting EVs
‘I literally don’t even understand what that means,’ the transportation secretary said
Trump takes credit for DeSantis winning governor election in new Maggie Haberman audio
Donald Trump says in newly-released audio that Ron DeSantis likely wouldn’t be governor at all had it not been for his endorsement.
The audio clip was released to CNN on Wednesday by New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman, the product of one of her interviews with Mr Trump. Haberman released the audio as part of a press tour for her book, Confidence Man, which published on Tuesday.
In the clip, Mr Trump is heard calmly describing to Haberman how he rescued Mr DeSantis’s gubernatorial came from the brink of defeat.
Read more:
Trump takes credit for DeSantis becoming governor in new Maggie Haberman audio
Audio could deepen feud between two top GOP rivals
Maine’s Republican governor says he’d veto 15-week abortion ban
In another blow to Republican unity around the issue of abortion, Maine’s Gov Paul LePage said on Tuesday that he’d veto legislation in his state seeking to ban abortions after 15 weeks into the pregnancy.
The statement is significant given that Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has introduced a bill that would ban the practice nationwide at that same standard. Republicans have fractured as a party in the wake of the decision by the Supreme Court to overturn Roe vs Wade, with no unified consensus emerging regarding what the GOP’s stance should be.
Read more about Mr LePage's rejection of his own party's legislation:
Republican LePage says he would veto 15-week abortion ban
Former Gov. Paul LePage says he’d veto a bill banning abortions at 15 weeks — news that's disappointing to anti-abortion groups
Nearly 50-point split between partisan groups approval ratings of FBI, CIA, new poll finds
Nearly half of Americans believe that federal agencies, such as the Federal Bureau of Investigations and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), are doing good or excellent jobs, a new poll from Gallup released on Wednesday found.
The poll found that the two federal agencies had experienced a recovery from findings released two years earlier, which Americans viewed much less favourably. For instance, in 2021, the CIA had an approval rating of 41 per cent, now up to 52 per cent, while the FBI went from 44 per cent last year to 50 per cent this year.
By comparison, in 2019, those two agencies had 60 per cent and 57 per cent positive job ratings, respectively.
Those positive job ratings, however, split along party lines, as the recent poll found that Democrats have a significantly more favourable view of the FBI and the CIA than their Republican counterparts (79 per cent of Dems and 29 per cent of Republican respondents say the FBI is doing a good job).
The report notes that these findings track, as Republicans have become increasingly critical of the FBI since the probe into Russian election interference in the 2016 election kicked off in 2017 and more recently after federal agents raided the former president’s Mar-a-Lago residence in connection with an investigation into his handling of classified documents.
John Bowden has more below:
Who is Ron DeSantis?
Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor who some believe arrived in the governor’s mansion as a result of his endorsement from then-president Donald Trump - including the former president himself - is running for reelection, albeit this time without the endorsement of the acting commander-in-chief.
Unlike last time, however, the 44-year-old Republican governor’s political star is rising. He is now not only favoured to win reelection in the upcoming midterms, but has also been floated as a likely challenger on the GOP ticket for the 2024 presidential election to the very man who helped him get to where he is today.
Here, Andrew Buncombe, the chief US correspondent of The Independent, explains why the Sunshine State governor’s rising prominence in the Republican Party is something that people should be paying close attention to.
Statesman or culture warrior - Who is Ron DeSantis this week?
Florida governor knows how he handles Hurricane Ian could determine his political future, writes Andrew Buncombe
Trump told Haberman that he thinks he’d win ‘very easily’ against anybody in 2024
In one of the interviews from September 2021 between former President Donald Trump and New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, he confessed to the journalist that he believes he’d ‘very easily win against anybody’ if he were remount a campaign for the White House in 2024.
The revelation came from an audio snippet that Ms Haberman shared on MSNBC while promoting her new book, Confidence Man, which was released on Tuesday.
MSNBC host Alex Wagner introduces the clip, shared with the news outlet exclusively, by saying that Mr Trump’s had come after Ms Haberman had asked about Florida Gov Ron DeSantis - “potentially his greatest opponent if he should run again in 2024,” as Ms Wagner described him.
“Well has he said to you that he wouldn’t run if you ran?” Ms Haberman can be heard asking as the audio clip from last year begins playing.
“I didn’t - I never asked him, but if - if - Let’s put it this way: I think I’d win very easily against anybody,” replies Mr Trump, before interrupting Ms Haberman to add: “I’m at 98 per cent in the approval.”
Buttigieg mocks Greene for saying he ‘emasculates’ people by promoting electric cars
Pete Buttigieg has hit back at Marjorie Taylor Greene after she accused him of trying to “emasculate” people by encouraging them to opt for electric cars over carbon dioxide emitting vehicles.
The Georgia congresswoman levelled the offensive remark at “Democrats like Pete Buttigieg” while she was stumping in Michigan over the weekend alongside former President Donald Trump, who held the campaign-style rally where he once again voiced his unproven allegation that the 2020 election was stolen and simultaneously endorsed several Republicans in the November midterms.
The transportation secretary struggled to hide a look of bemusement when the quote was read back to him by Fox News host Neil Cavuto on Tuesday night.
“I literally don’t even understand what that means,” said Mr Buttigieg. “My sense of manhood is not connected to whether or not my vehicle is fuelled by gasoline or whether it’s fuelled by electricity,” he said, before calling it “a strange thing to say”.
Read the full report from The Independent below:
Buttigieg mocks Greene for saying he ‘emasculates’ people for promoting EVs
‘I literally don’t even understand what that means,’ the transportation secretary said
Observers fret Elon Musk buyout could turn Twitter into ‘supercharged engine of radicalisation’
The news that Elon Musk has reprised his original $44bn offer to buy Twitter has sent shock waves through Silicon Valley, Wall Street and, of course, sparking plenty of discussion on the app itself.
Few observers were pleased to learn that the mercurial billionaire was once again nearing completion for his takeover of the influential media platform, with many left worrying he would empower right-wing forces on the site.
Josh Marcus has more here:
Observers fret Musk could turn Twitter into ‘supercharged engine of radicalisation’
Many observers worried about changes coming to social platform
