Trump backs off Nato threats if European members pay ‘fair share’: Latest updates

Donald Trump has said that he will keep the US in Nato provided European countries “play fair” and “pay their fair share”.

The former president made the remarks in an interview with Nigel Farage on GB News and appeared to have softened his rhetoric since he said in February that he could “encourage” Vladimir Putin’s Russia to “do whatever the hell they want” to Nato countries who did not meet their financial obligations to the mutual defence pact.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s former trade adviser Peter Navarro has surrendered to the authorities at a prison facility in Florida to begin a four-month jail sentence, nearly four years after he tried to help the former president unlawfully remain in office after losing the 2020 election.

In New York, the former president’s attorneys told an appeals court that he has failed to find a backer to cover his $464m bond following the civil fraud judgment against him, branding the task a “practical impossibility”, which raises the possibility that New York attorney general Letitia James can begin seizing his assets.

Michael Cohen, adult film star Stormy Daniels and ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal have meanwhile been cleared to testify against him in a separate hush-money trial next month.