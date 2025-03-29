Trump news today: Danish foreign minister hits back over U.S. rhetoric on Greenland after Vance visit
Vice president says U.S. hopes to strike ‘Donald Trump-style’ deal with Greenlanders
Vice President JD Vance said during his visit to Greenland on Friday that he doesn’t believe military action will ever be needed on the island amid President Donald Trump’s claims that the U.S. requires control of the semi-autonomous Danish territory.
Denmark’s foreign minister, Lars Løkke Rasmussen, scolded the Trump administration's rhetoric, taking issue with its “tone” while emphasizing a commitment to Arctic security and cooperation with the U.S.
"Many accusations and many allegations have been made. And, of course, we are open to criticism," said Rasmussen.
"But let me be completely honest: we do not appreciate the tone in which it is being delivered. This is not how you speak to your close allies.”
Meanwhile, Trump has signed an executive order threatening the Smithsonian Institution with loss of federal funding over programs that contain what he calls “divisive narratives” and “improper ideology.”
The president said there has been a “concerted and widespread” effort to rewrite American history by replacing “objective facts” with a “distorted narrative driven by ideology rather than truth.”
His order instructs Vance to “remove improper ideology” from the Smithsonian’s museums, education and research centers, and the National Zoo.
After being forced out, top FDA vaccine expert blasts RFK Jr
A top Federal Drug Administration (FDA) official resigned from his post Friday, marking the third high-ranking employee to leave the agency this year amid a worsening outbreak of measles.
Dr Peter Marks, the director for the agency’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, submitted his resignation letter to FDA Acting Commissioner Sara Brenner, citing Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F Kennedy’s “misinformation and lies” on vaccines.
Michelle Del Rey reports.
Top FDA vaccine expert blasts RFK Jr. as he’s forced out
Trump commutes sentence of Ozy Media co-founder Carlos Watson
Donald Trump has commuted the sentence of Carlos Watson, co-founder of Ozy Media, shortly before he was due to report to prison to serve a 10-year sentence in a financial conspiracy case.
Mike Bedigan reports.
Trump commutes sentence of Ozy Media co-founder Carlos Watson
Trump to meet Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa today
Reuters reports that President Donald Trump will meet with Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa in Florida on Saturday, according to a White House official.
The meeting comes ahead of a tight runoff election on April 13 that will pit Noboa against leftist Luisa Gonzalez.
Noboa, 37, was elected in 2023 to serve out the remainder of his predecessor's term, making promises to combat drug gangs that have roiled the previously calm South American country.
Trump has prioritized combating fentanyl, which is responsible for around 70,000 deaths annually in the United States, by imposing tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China as a key focus of his second term in office.
White House officials provided no details about the meeting or whether Trump and Noboa would address reporters. Trump arrived at his golf club in West Palm Beach on Saturday morning, and it was unclear if Noboa would join him there.
Ecuadorean officials have informed Trump's allies of their interest in hosting a U.S. military base and have shown interest in establishing a bilateral free trade agreement similar to those already in place with Colombia and Peru, Reuters reported earlier in March.
Watch: Trump continues to insist U.S. 'needs' Greenland
Trump insists US ‘needs’ Greenland for international security
IN FOCUS: Why plans are already in motion for a Trump third term – no matter what the law says
Alex Hannaford writes:
When Donald Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon said, “I’m a firm believer that President Trump will run and win again in 2028,” last week, it should have been a surprise, but it wasn’t. “We’re working on it. … We’ll see what the definition of term limit is”, the disheveled Bannon told NewsNation. It wasn’t the first time he had mentioned it either. The president’s adviser, who went to prison for refusing to testify before a congressional committee about the 6 January insurrection, suggested it in December. Then, he argued that Trump could circumvent the 22nd Amendment, which codifies the two-term limit because the word “consecutive” is not in the text of the document.
Trump has been making his feelings clear too. Shortly after his election victory last November, the president told congressional Republicans: “I suspect I won’t be running again unless you say ‘He’s so good we’ve got to figure something else out’.”
Read on...
Why plans are already in motion for a Trump third term – no matter what the law says
Vietnamese dad came to U.S. at 5. He’s been held for a month by ICE after routine check-in
A woman in California is worried her husband, who is Vietnamese, may be deported after he was unexpectedly taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
The woman, who only gave her first name — Khanhi — to KABC for fear that providing her husband's identity could harm his immigration case, said she was afraid that her husband and the father of their toddler may be expelled from the U.S. after ICE detained him in February during what was supposed to be a routine check-in.
Graig Graziosi reports.
Vietnamese dad came to the U.S. at 5, but ICE may deport him after routine check-in
Voice of America employees offered buyouts as judge blocks it from being shut down
A federal judge in New York City granted a temporary restraining order on Friday to several Voice of America journalists attempting to stop the Trump administration from shutting down the international broadcaster on the grounds that the move is unlawful and unconstitutional.
Meanwhile, as the judge issued his order blocking the administration from dismantling VOA, the network’s employees suddenly received an email from the Office of Human Resources customer service team offering an opportunity to reapply to the administration’s “Fork in the Road” deferred resignation program.
Justin Baragona has the details.
Trump admin offers Voice of America employees buyouts as judge blocks shutdown
‘Change your tone’: Denmark hits back at Trump over Greenland future
Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen has criticized the Trump administration's approach to Denmark and Greenland, taking issue with its "tone" while emphasizing Denmark's commitment to Arctic security and cooperation with the US.
Rasmussen’s remarks, shared in a social media video, followed US Vice President JD Vance’s visit to Greenland, a strategically important island.
"Many accusations and many allegations have been made. And, of course, we are open to criticism," Mr Rasmussen said, speaking in English.
"But let me be completely honest: we do not appreciate the tone in which it is being delivered. This is not how you speak to your close allies.
"And I still consider Denmark and the United States to be close allies."
Read on...
Denmark hits back at Trump over Greenland future: ‘Change your tone’
Trump tells advisers to be more aggressive in trade war, mulls universal tariff, report says
The Washington Post reports that President Donald Trump is urging senior advisers to adopt a more aggressive stance on tariffs as the administration prepares for a major escalation in its global trade war, citing four individuals familiar with the matter.
Despite worries from allies on Wall Street and Capitol Hill about the impact of tariffs and calls for a more measured approach, Trump continues to advocate for sweeping trade actions under the belief that it will be beneficial for the American economy.
He believes they will both generate trillions of dollars in government revenue and revitalize domestic manufacturing.
Economists warn that sweeping tariffs on imported goods will ramp up inflation, and those costs will hurt American consumers. The stock market has fallen with each restatement of the president’s wishes.
The Post reports that the president has repeatedly told his advisers that he wants to increase trade measures against U.S. trade partners and allies, and in recent days, he has revived the idea of a universal tariff that would apply to most imports, regardless of their country of origin.
Trump regrets not implementing broader tariffs during his first term and has blamed advisers for holding him back from doing so, the Post said, adding that it remains unclear how seriously the concept of a universal tariff is being considered.
On Friday, the president said that he was open to negotiating deals with countries to avoid the new levies on imports; however, those agreements would need to be discussed after his administration announces reciprocal tariffs on April 2 — which he has dubbed “Liberation Day.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments