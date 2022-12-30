✕ Close What we know about Donald Trump’s tax returns

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump’s tax returns have been released to the public, placing the former president’s finances and business practices in the spotlight as he is also facing calls to be criminally charged in connection to the January 6 Capitol riot.

The partially redacted returns from 2015 to 2020 amount to nearly 6,000 pages of what a preliminarily study appears to show as legal but creative accounting strategies to keep his federal tax contributions as low as possible.

An accompanying report by the committee points to what it considers a pattern of questionable claims regarding professional expenses, charitable deductions, what may be “disguised gifts” to his adult children, and canny use of real estate write-offs in New York.

Mr Trump was also revealed to have foreign bank accounts in China, the UK, Ireland, and St Maarten, and in his first year in office paid more in tax abroad than in the US.

The former president has reacted angrily to the publication of the returns warning that such a precedent will lead to “horrible things for so many people” and cause divisions in the US to “grow far worse”.

Follow our rolling coverage of what we know so far