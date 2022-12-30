Trump news – live: Trump tax returns reveal web of losses, write-offs, ‘disguised gifts’ and little charity
Former president’s tax returns also show he had bank accounts in China, the UK, and Ireland
What we know about Donald Trump’s tax returns
Donald Trump’s tax returns have been released to the public, placing the former president’s finances and business practices in the spotlight as he is also facing calls to be criminally charged in connection to the January 6 Capitol riot.
The partially redacted returns from 2015 to 2020 amount to nearly 6,000 pages of what a preliminarily study appears to show as legal but creative accounting strategies to keep his federal tax contributions as low as possible.
An accompanying report by the committee points to what it considers a pattern of questionable claims regarding professional expenses, charitable deductions, what may be “disguised gifts” to his adult children, and canny use of real estate write-offs in New York.
Mr Trump was also revealed to have foreign bank accounts in China, the UK, Ireland, and St Maarten, and in his first year in office paid more in tax abroad than in the US.
The former president has reacted angrily to the publication of the returns warning that such a precedent will lead to “horrible things for so many people” and cause divisions in the US to “grow far worse”.
Despite warnings, Kushner, Melania and other Trump insiders claimed Jan 6 violence was a ‘shock’
Top Trump administration aides claim they were surprised that protests at the US Capitol turned violent on January 6, 2021, despite law enforcement agencies warning of such a possibility in advance.
The claims came in newly released transcripts of interviews conducted by the House committee investigating the attack with numerous top advisors to then-president Donald Trump.
Richard Hall has the story.
Was Trump negatively impacted by his own tax law?
The tax law President Donald Trump signed into law in late 2017, and which took effect the next year, put him at an advantage at tax time through some of the provisions it contained such as the scaling back of the alternative minimum tax on high earners, The New York Times reports.
However, one provision drastically reduced the income tax deductions Mr Trump could claim in 2018 and beyond — limits that Republican lawmakers placed on deductions for state and local taxes paid, known as SALT.
The SALT deduction disproportionately hit higher earners in high-tax cities and states such as New York. In 2019, Mr Trump reported paying $8.4m in state and local taxes and would have previously been eligible for a large deduction. However, thanks to SALT he was only able to deduct $10,000 of those taxes on his federal income tax return.
Some of that loss may have been mitigated by other provisions in the law intended to favour the wealthy.
Trump spent $1m bailing out Donald Jr’s failed business
Former president Donald Trump bailed out his son Donald Trump Jr’s failed business to the tune of $1m in 2018, according to the former president’s tax returns released on Friday, The New York Times reported.
In 2010, the former president’s eldest son started Titan Atlas Manufacturing, which provided cast panels for prefabricated homes. But the company quickly ran into hard times.
Eric Garcia reports.
Watch: Trump said he paid ‘millions’ in federal income taxes in years he only paid $750
Foreign accounts, Melania’s modelling, no charity in 2020: All the revelations from the Trump tax returns
The tax returns are not only for Mr Trump’s personal finances with his wife Melania but also for his businesses. As a result, it will take time for news outlets, including The Independent, to comb through them.
Eric Garcia is creating a rolling list of the most interesting revelations from the former president’s tax returns.
Jan 6 transcripts: Feisty exchange between Raskin and Giuliani
There was a blunt exchange between Rudy Giuliani and Rep Jamie Raskin during the former’s interview with the January 6 select committee.
When asked how long Mr Giuliani will “maintain the fiction” that the election was stolen, the former mayor of New York responds by saying that he has the right to disagree with the Supreme Court in the same way that the Maryland Democrat would disagree if the court overturned Roe v Wade.
Mr Raskin replied: Absolutely. I’m bot going to ... storm the Capitol or I’m not going to storm the Supreme Court...”
How did Trump get away with paying so little tax? Did he break the law?
Joe Sommerlad writes:
The sheer complexity of the former property mogul’s business empire means it will take time to pore over the nearly 6,000 pages of figures in detail but what is immediately clear is that he actively pursued legal but creative accounting strategies to ensure his federal tax contributions were kept as low as possible.
Mark Meadows won’t face voter fraud charges
Meanwhile, Biden takes a break and golfs in St Croix
After almost two years in office, President Joe Biden is having his tenth game of golf while on vacation in St Croix in the US Virgin Islands.
By one count Donald Trump had played golf 165 times by the same point in his presidency.
What did we learn from Thursday’s January 6 transcripts release?
Destroyed documents. Suggestions of pardoning violent rioters. Quiet talks among cabinet officials about whether then-President Donald Trump should be removed from office.
Interview transcripts released by House investigators in recent days — more than 100 so far — give further insight into the 6 January 2021 insurrection and the weeks leading up to it, as Trump tried to overturn his defeat in the presidential election. The nine-member committee conducted more than 1,000 interviews, and the lawmakers are gradually releasing hundreds of transcripts after issuing a final report last week. The panel will dissolve on 3 January 2023 when the new Republican-led House is sworn in.
While some of the witnesses were more forthcoming than others, the interviews altogether tell the full story of Trump’s unprecedented scheming, the bloody chaos of the attack on the Capitol and the fears of lawmakers and the former president’s own aides as he tried to upend democracy and the popular will.
Some highlights from the interview transcripts released so far:
