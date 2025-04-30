Trump says kids may only get ‘2 dolls instead of 30’ due to possible toy shortage over trade war with China: Live updates
President tries to deflect blame to predecessor as new GDP figures show U.S. economy contracted for first time in three years
President Donald Trump is trying to deflect blame as Wall Street fell on news that the U.S. economy shrank for the first time in three years, in Q1 2025. Trump claimed it was because of the Biden “Overhang” and had nothing to do with the panic over his tariffs and trade war.
During the 2024 campaign, the now-president would take credit for a booming stock market under his predecessor, Joe Biden, saying that it was because of expectations he would win the election. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 have had their worst performance in the first 100 days of an administration since 1973.
Answering a question from The Independent at today’s Cabinet meeting, the president even laid the groundwork to blame Biden for next quarter’s economic data.
On Tuesday, during a rally in Michigan that marked his 100th day in office, Trump warned, “nothing will stop me” as he reveled in his use of executive power to reshape the government.
Trump also tussled with ABC News journalist Terry Moran in a heated interview broadcast Tuesday evening, which devolved into the president stating the reporter was “not being very nice.”
Even El Salvador’s president questioned Trump team on if migrants being sent were actually gang members: report
El Salvador President Nayib Bukele asked the Trump administration for evidence that the 238 Venezuelans deported to his country’s maximum-security prison last month were actually part of a notorious gang, according to a report.
While Bukele and President Donald Trump appeared to be on the same page at last month’s meeting in the Oval Office, Bukele privately “expressed concern” about who the Trump administration sent to El Salvador’s Terrorism Confinement Center, known as CECOT, according to The New York Times.
Read more from Rhian Lubin here:
What you need to know as Federal student loans in default will be sent to collections next week
The Trump administration will end the last piece of pandemic-era student loan relief and send defaulted student loans to collections starting May 5.
This comes after President Donald Trump paused student loan repayment due to the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. President Joe Biden went on to extend this relief, and student loan repayments didn’t resume until October 2023. Even then, borrowers still weren’t penalized for late payments until last fall.
Now, the estimated 5 million people with federal student loans in default could see their wages garnished and their federal payments reduced as their loans are sent to collections.
Here’s what you need to know about your defaulted student loans:
Federal student loans in default will be sent to collections next week. What to know
After being dropped from White House Correspondents’ Dinner, Amber Ruffin says she feels ‘less welcome’ under Trump
Amber Ruffin has said she feels “less welcome” in the United States due to President Trump’s actions in the first 100 days of his second term.
The 46-year-old comedian was disinvited from performing at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner last month following pressure from the Trump administration.
The day after White House Deputy Chief of Staff Taylor Budowich posted a clip of Ruffin referring to members of the Trump administration as “murderers” and called her a “second rate comedian,” the president of the White House Correspondents' Association, Eugene Daniels, sent out a message to colleagues announcing that Ruffin would no longer be performing and that the comedy portion of the evening would be axed.
Kevin E G Perry reports.
Comedian Amber Ruffin reacts to being dropped from White House Correspondents’ Dinner
US citizen and lawyer gets DHS letter telling him to get out of America
Adam Peña, a California attorney and citizen of the United States, says he was “stunned” to receive a self-deportation email from the Department of Homeland Security in early April, ordering him to leave within seven days.
Peña, born in El Paso, Texas, received a notice of self-deportation on April 10 in which DHS informed him his parole was ending and he had seven days to “leave the United States.”
Ariana Baio has the details.
US citizen and lawyer gets DHS letter telling him to self-deport
Watch: Trump says kids will have to make do with fewer, more expensive dolls due to tariffs
Senate to vote on bill to rein in Trump tariffs, as economy shrinks for first time in three years
The Senate was scheduled to vote later on Wednesday on a resolution to block a range of President Donald Trump's tariffs, just hours after the federal government reported that the nation's economy contracted for the first time in three years amid the chaos created by the president's tariff policies.
The measure, introduced by Democratic Senator Ron Wyden as a privileged resolution requiring a vote by the Republican-led chamber, would terminate the national emergency that Trump declared as the basis for 10% global tariffs on U.S. trading partners and higher reciprocal tariffs on 57 trading partners, including the European Union.
At least two Republicans were expected to support the resolution. Just weeks ago, four Senate Republicans joined Democrats to pass a similar bill that aimed to terminate new tariffs on Canada. Republicans currently hold a 53-47 majority.
"I don't expect a big difference from what we saw last time," Senate Majority Leader John Thune told reporters.
The resolution is co-sponsored by Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, a vocal critic of Trump's tariff policy. Senator Susan Collins of Maine also indicated that she intends to support the measure.
“It's not perfect. I think it's too broad. But it sends the message that I want to send - that we really need to be far more discriminatory in imposing these tariffs and not treat allies like Canada the way we treat adversaries like China,” Collins told reporters.
With reporting from Reuters
Mexico taking 55 people a day for ‘humanitarian reasons’ after they were booted from U.S.
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum revealed that her country is taking in an average of 55 foreign nationals every day since U.S. President Donald Trump took office.
Just as he did during his first term, Trump has again directed Immigration and Customs Enforcement to round up migrants — including those who have been maintaining agreed-upon check-ins with the federal government — and deport them.
Since January 20, the Trump administration has removed 38,757 migrants to Mexico. The majority of those individuals are Mexican nationals, but they aren't the only people Mexico was expecting to care for in the wake of Trump's deportations.
Graig Graziosi reports.
Mexico is taking 55 people per day for ‘humanitarian reasons’ after deportation
Duffy: ‘People will lose their lives’ unless US adopts new air traffic control system
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy asserted on Wednesday that “people will lose their lives” unless the United States invests in a new air traffic control system.
Duffy raised extreme concerns about the U.S.’s “aging” air traffic control infrastructure during a televized cabinet meeting, after President Donald Trump said he would ask Congress for funding toward the new system.
“If we don’t build a brand new system, there’s going to be failures and people will lose their lives,” Duffy said.
Ariana Baio reports.
Transportation secretary warns US needs a new air traffic control system
Poll: More than half of Americans say Trump is a ‘dangerous dictator'
A majority of Americans believe that President Donald Trump is a “dangerous dictator,” according to a new poll, with sharp divisions across party lines.
Fifty-two percent of all Americans agree that Trump is a “dangerous dictator whose power should be limited before he destroys American democracy,” according to the survey conducted by the nonpartisan Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI).
Gustaf Kilander looks at the numbers.
More than half of Americans say Trump is a ‘dangerous dictator’, poll finds
Trump tariffs: President says children will have to make do with less
President Donald Trump appeared to suggest that Americans should prepare to have less and for it to cost more, when asked about the impact of his tariffs on imports from China.
In response to a question following his Cabinet meeting today, the president said: “They made a trillion dollars with Biden selling us stuff. Much of it we don't need. Somebody said, 'oh, the shelves are gonna be open.' Well, maybe the children will have two dolls instead of 30 dolls, and maybe the two dolls will cost a couple of bucks more.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments