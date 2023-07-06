Trump news – live: Trump calls special prosecutor a ‘crackhead’ in response to White House cocaine discovery
All the latest developments from the 2024 campaign trail as the former president’s legal troubles build
CNN plays tape of Trump appearing to show off classified military documents
Most presidents, current and former, typically spend America’s Independence Day celebrating the values of US society that bring its citizens together, joining in the festive and unifying themes of the national holiday. And then there’s Donald Trump.
The former president spent July 4 fuming at his enemies on Truth Social, resharing a vulgar message aimed at President Joe Biden and the tens of millions of Americans who voted for him in 2020.
““F**k Biden and f**k you for voting for him”, read the post.
Later, he continued his holiday rant by branding the president a “very dangerous idiot in the White House”.
He also posted a bizarre image of himself imposed into the Revolutionary War, prompting social media users to suggest he is more like Benedict Arnold – the infamous US traitor – than the Founding Fathers.
In other Trumpworld news, the company planning to merge with Truth Social has reached an $18m settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC) announced the tentative settlement on Monday, ending an SEC probe looking into whether it held talks with Truth Social’s parent company before going public – a violation of regulations.
White powder found at White House confirmed as cocaine
The white, powdery substance that prompted a brief evacuation of the White House over the weekend has been confirmed to be cocaine by laboratory testing, The Independent has learned.
Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC.
Tests show white powder found at White House is cocaine
The discovery of the white powdery substance prompted a brief evacuation of the White House on Sunday
Trump posted what he said was Obama's address, prosecutors say. An armed man was soon arrested there
Former President Donald Trump posted on his social media platform what he claimed was the home address of former President Barack Obama on the same day that a man with guns in his van was arrested near the property, federal prosecutors said Wednesday in revealing new details about the case.
Exonerated member of 'Central Park Five' wins primary, nearly assuring seat on NYC Council
Yusef Salaam, one of the exonerated “Central Park Five,” has won the Democratic primary, all but assuring him a seat on the New York City Council. It’s an improbable feat for a political novice who was wrongly accused, convicted and imprisoned as a teenager for the rape and beating of a white jogger in Central Park.
Why aren’t there more women in the GOP 2024 field?
As Republicans keep jumping into the 2024 race for president, one demographic group seems notably lacking: women.
More than a dozen candidates are seeking the nomination, including several long shots who announced their bids in recent weeks, in what is the party’s most diverse presidential field ever. Yet Nikki Haley, a former U.N. ambassador and South Carolina governor, is the only woman among the bunch.
Voices: Florida man Ron DeSantis has no juice
Eric Garcia writes:
After the 2022 midterm elections, Florida Gov DeSantis emerged as nearly bulletproof. As he likes to tell voters on the stump, his nearly 20-point re-election victory served as a bright spot in an otherwise rough election night for Republicans.
But despite kicking off his 2024 presidential campaign in a glitchy Twitter conversation with SpaceX executive Elon Musk, the former GOP golden boy has failed to launch. His candidacy has been riddled with stories of awkward retail politicking and losing endorsements to former president Donald Trump. Now there is also evidence that his campaign is on the downturn.
ICYMI: Trump leaned on Arizona governor to flip state’s election results after 2020 loss, report says
Donald Trump reportedly tried to push Arizona Governor Doug Ducey to flip the state’s 2020 election results in his favour, according to a new report.
The latest allegations against Mr Trump claim the former president wanted Mr Ducey to find enough votes to overturn his loss, according to The Washington Post.
Anonymous sources, “familiar” with the call, toldThe Post that the former president also tasked his vice president Mike Pence with calling Mr Ducey and pushing him to find evidence back Mr Trump’s false claims of voter fraud.
Mr Pence reportedly called Mr Ducey several times to discuss the election but did not follow up on Mr Trump’s alleged demands.
Voices: Forget everything else, these four states will decide the presidency
Eric Garcia writes:
The intelligent folks at Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics compiled a list of four swing states. The list does not mean that these are the only states where candidates should campaign. But it is to say that these are the most evenly split states. Let’s take a look...
Man arrested near Obama home threatened other prominent lawmakers, officials say
The armed man arrested near the home of former President Barack Obama also threatened other lawmakers, according to federal prosecutors.
Taylor Taranto, 37, was arrested in the Kalorama neighbourhood of Washington DC on 29 June after making online threats against Mr Obama. Materials to make Molotov cocktails were located in his vehicle. Mr Taranto is also alleged to have suggested that he was going to attempt to enter Mr Obama’s home via “tunnels”.
Gustaf Kilander has the details.
