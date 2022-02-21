Trump news - live: Ex-president’s social media app to launch as judge says ‘plausible’ he incited Jan 6 riot
Donald Trump’s new social media venture — Truth Social — is set to launch in Apple’s App Store on Monday.
It comes as Fox News reported that the former president’s fundraising committees raked in $7.2 million in January. It was also reported that Mr Trump’s Save America PAC, Save America JFC (joint fundraising committee) and MAGA PAC report ending January with a massive $123.8 million cash in hand.
Meanwhile, in a letter to Congress on Friday, the US National Archives and Records Administration revealed that the former president brought several boxes that contained classified information to his Florida residence.
David Ferriero, the archivist of the United States said: “NARA has identified items marked as classified national security information within the boxes.”
Democratic US Representative Carolyn Maloney said in a statement that “these new revelations deepen my concern about former President Trump’s flagrant disregard for federal records laws and the potential impact on our historical record”.
And on Thursday last week, a New York judge — Justice Arthur Engoron — ruled in favour of Attorney General Letitia James and said that Mr Trump and two of his adult children must answer questions under oath in the state attorney general’s civil probe into their family company’s business.
Trump’s days are ‘numbered,’ Glen Kirschner says
American attorney and former US Army prosecutor Glenn Kirschner predicted that the former president “will be indicted” and that his “days are numbered”.
On Thursday, Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron said that Mr Trump and his two adult children must comply with Attorney General Letitia James’ subpoena and must answer questions under oath.
On his Twitter, Mr Kirschner said: “Donald Trump will be indicted. I’m not sure which jurisdiction will indict him first but he will be indicted.”
The former US Army prosecutor said that the “investigative circle continues to tighten around Donald Trump” and that “his days are numbered”.He added: “It’s coming, it’s coming. It’s not coming quickly enough but Justice is coming.”
Donald Trump’s fundraising committees rake in $7.2m
In January, Donald Trump’s fundraising committees raised as much as $7.2m, Fox Business reported on Sunday — the highest such amount reported by any former president.
Taylor Budowich, communications director for the former president and the Save America PAC, was quoted as saying: “2022 is here and President Donald J Trump’s political organisations are positioned to carry his America First message into battleground races across the nation.”
In January, Mr Trump’s Save America PAC, Save America (joint fundraising committee) and MAGA PAC had collectively raised $123.8m, Fox reported.
Mr Budowich continued: “Unlike any Republican before him, [Donald Trump] continues to bring in an unprecedented number of new dollars and new donors into the movement, an effort that benefits candidates and causes up and down the ballot.”
In a letter to the Congress on Friday, the Archivist of the United States confirmed that Donald Trump brought boxes of documents that contained classified information to his Mar-a-Lago residence.
Earlier this month, the National Archives and Records Administration had retrieved 15 boxes from Mr Trump’s Florida residence and said that these “should have been transferred to NARA from the White House at the end of the Trump Administration in January 2021.”
Former US President Donald Trump is set to launch his new social media venture — Truth Social — on Monday.
The app will be made available for public use from today, posts from an executive on a test version of the app suggested, Sunday.
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live blog ahead of the launch of Donald Trump’s ‘Truth Social’ app on Monday.
