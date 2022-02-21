✕ Close Hilary Clinton knocks Donald Trump being in 'trouble'

Donald Trump’s new social media venture — Truth Social — is set to launch in Apple’s App Store on Monday.

It comes as Fox News reported that the former president’s fundraising committees raked in $7.2 million in January. It was also reported that Mr Trump’s Save America PAC, Save America JFC (joint fundraising committee) and MAGA PAC report ending January with a massive $123.8 million cash in hand.

Meanwhile, in a letter to Congress on Friday, the US National Archives and Records Administration revealed that the former president brought several boxes that contained classified information to his Florida residence.

David Ferriero, the archivist of the United States said: “NARA has identified items marked as classified national security information within the boxes.”

Democratic US Representative Carolyn Maloney said in a statement that “these new revelations deepen my concern about former President Trump’s flagrant disregard for federal records laws and the potential impact on our historical record”.

And on Thursday last week, a New York judge — Justice Arthur Engoron — ruled in favour of Attorney General Letitia James and said that Mr Trump and two of his adult children must answer questions under oath in the state attorney general’s civil probe into their family company’s business.