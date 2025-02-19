Trump live updates: President blames Ukraine for Russia invasion as he claims Kyiv ‘could have made a deal’
President sparks fresh alarm over US intervention before he and Elon Musk take part in Fox News interview with Sean Hannity
Donald Trump sparked fresh concern over the Ukraine war during a press conference at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday by declaring the country “should never have started” the conflict, even though its territory was invaded by Russian troops acting on Vladimir Putin’s orders three years ago, not vice versa.
The president further dismissed Ukrainian anger over its being denied a place at talks between U.S. and Russian negotiators in Saudi Arabia.
“I hear they’re upset about not having a seat. Well, they’ve had a seat for three years," Trump said, also deriding his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky’s poll ratings and suggesting he “may” meet Putin before the end of February.
Later, the president and “first buddy” Elon Musk took part in a primetime Fox News interview in which host Sean Hannity mused it was like “interviewing two brothers”.
Musk discussed “Trump Derangement Syndrome” among their detractors and claimed his friends behaved like he had “rabies” when the president’s name was mentioned.
Trump conceded that Congress should have to codify “a lot of” his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) executive orders, adding: “The beauty is, we have four years – that's why I like doing it right at the beginning.”
Trump and Elon Musk awkwardly likened to ‘two brothers’ as they seek to justify DOGE cuts in joint Fox interview
Later, an uncharacteristically subdued Trump was at times silent as he seemed to reluctantly share the limelight with wealthy Republican donor turned unpaid White House aide Elon Musk in an interview with Fox News personality Sean Hannity on Tuesday evening.
The SpaceX founder used the primetime slot to try to justify the sweeping cuts his so-called “Department of Government Efficiency” has attempted to make over Trump’s first month in office as a needed corrective to a recalcitrant civil service that is resisting the president’s demands.
Musk, who appeared alongside the 47th president during a joint interview taped last week for Hannity’s eponymous program, described his role in the Trump administration as “tech support” and as a sort of enforcer for Trump’s will against non-compliant government workers.
Trump in turn effusively described Musk as “a leader” who “gets it done” during the softball sit-down with Hannity, leading the partisan personality to describe the unlikely pair as remarkably fraternal.
There was plenty more about their relationship:
Here’s a full report from Andrew Feinberg.
Trump and Musk awkwardly called ‘two brothers’ in joint Fox News interview
The president has previously been trolled with claims that he is only a co-president – or that Musk himself is the one really in charge
Trump blames Ukraine for ‘starting’ Russian invasion of their country
Good morning!
Donald Trump sparked fresh concern over the Ukraine war during a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida yesterday by declaring the country “should never have started” the conflict, even though it was the one invaded by Russian troops acting on Vladimir Putin’s orders.
The president further dismissed Ukrainian anger over its being denied a seat at the table at talks between U.S. and Russian negotiators in Saudi Arabia.
“I hear they’re upset about not having a seat. Well, they’ve had a seat for three years," Trump said, also deriding his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky’s poll ratings and suggesting he “may” meet Putin before the end of February.
Trump accuses Ukraine of ‘starting war’ with Russia – and blames Zelensky not Putin
‘You should have never started it, you could have made a deal,’ Trump says
Former Social Security commissioner flames Musk’s 19-year-old DOGE ‘nitwits’
The former commissioner of the Social Security Administration on Tuesday ripped into “co-presidents” Donald Trump and Elon Musk, along with DOGE’s band of “19-year-old nitwits,” and called them the “biggest threat” to the continued existence of the 90-year-old program so critical to millions of Americans.
Coming in April... Trump threatens 25% tax on cars, microchips and drugs
President Donald Trump said Tuesday he would unilaterally impose 25 percent import taxes on American purchases of automobiles, pharmaceuticals and microchips as early as April 1 despite fears that doing so would supercharge inflation rates he promised to tame during his campaign for the presidency last year.
Speaking during an impromptu press conference at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump was asked about the rates of tariffs he plans to impose in pursuit of what he has called “reciprocity” in trade and in an effort to force manufacturers to bring their facilities back to the U.S.
Andrew Feinberg has the story.
Trump threatens 25% tax on cars, microchips and drugs starting in April
The import taxes would have an immediate impact on inflation rates, which Trump has promised to bring down
A former ambassador under Donald Trump's first administration has claimed that the UK jails more people for Carla Sands, former US ambassador to Denmark, interrupted BBC Newsnight host Victoria Derbyshire to declare that more people are in prison for "speaking what they thought was right or had interest online" in the UK than in all of Vladimir Putin's nation. Article 10 of the Human Rights Act, applicable to England, Scotland, and Wales, protects the right to hold opinions and express them freely without government interference. Public authorities may restrict this right if they can show that their action is lawful, necessary and proportionate in order to protect concerns such as national security or prevent disorder or crime. In Russia, anti-war activists have been jailed and detained.
Trump calls for ‘radical transparency’ from government
Donald Trump has issued a presidential memorandum calling for "radical transparency requirements" from the government, which he suggested could reduce wasteful spending.
The order outlined the oversight functions of the Office of Management and Budget, while the memo requires the government to detail the "waste, fraud and abuse" that's found as the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), overseen by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, looks to cut government spending.
DOGE has often fallen short of the administration's promises of transparency. Musk has taken questions from journalists only once since becoming Trump's most powerful adviser, and he's claimed it's illegal to name people who are working for him.
Sometimes DOGE staff members have demanded access to sensitive government databases with little explanation.
As he lays out plans for agency, RFK Jr appears to threaten HHS staff who won’t ‘embrace’ his ideas
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. warned agency staff to either “embrace” the Trump administration’s changes or plan to retire.
In his first address since being sworn in, Kennedy outlined his vision for the department he now leads at HHS headquarters on Tuesday, days after hundreds of probationary employees were terminated. Those layoffs, part of a Department of Government Efficiency-led effort to reduce spending in part by shrinking the federal workforce, include an estimated 1,300 purged from the Center for Disease Control — 10 percent of its workforce.
Kelly Rissman reports.
RFK Jr appears to threaten staff HHS staff who won’t ‘embrace’ his ideas
The newly sworn-in HHS Secretary laid out his plans for the department, including investigating potential causes of chronic disease: ‘Nothing is going to be off limits’
How politicians and industry leaders responded to Trump’s IVF order
President Donald Trump made a major decision for in vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments as he signed executive order to expand access and reduce the costs of IVF.
Welcoming the decision, Barbara Collura, president of Resolve, the National Infertility Association, said that what the White House put out "looks extremely promising".
"The biggest barriers for people to building their families are the out-of-pocket costs, the lack of insurance coverage for this care," she said.
Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth, a Democrat, said: "Donald Trump's executive order does nothing to expand access to IVF. In fact, he's the reason IVF is at risk in the first place."
Duckworth said if Trump is going to follow through on his campaign promise to provide free IVF, he can start by supporting her legislation that would require insurance plans to cover IVF.
