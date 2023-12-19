Trump prosecutors considered obstruction charges months before Jack Smith’s appointment - live
It remains unclear if the prosecutors were considering bringing charges against Trump at the time or just against people close to the former president
Related video: Trump says there are ‘bird cemeteries’ under windmills
Federal prosecutors in Washington, DC were considering obstruction charges linked to Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election months before Special Counsel Jack Smith took charge of the investigation.
A 27 September 2022 court filing which was recently unsealed reveals that prosecutors were looking at the charge after it had already been used against January 6 defendants. Prosecutors had been considering the charge since at least September last year and possibly as early as the spring of 2022, Politico notes.
It remains unclear if the prosecutors were considering bringing the charge against Mr Trump at the time or just against people close to the former president.
Meanwhile, a Vanity Fair interview with Donald Trump’s late first wife Ivana Trump has resurfaced in which she alleges that her former spouse used to keep a book of Adolf Hitler’s speeches in his bedside cabinet.
The article from September 1990 has reappeared in the wake of the Republican presidential contender coming under fire for suggesting that immigrants are “poisoning the blood of our country” during a speech in New Hampshire on Saturday evening, with some accusing him of borrowing from Hitler’s infamous “blood and soil” rhetoric.
‘The number one issue for young people is money, money, money'
Link Lauren, a 25-year-old TikTok influencer who has interviewed several 2024 candidates, agrees that the next election will be all about the economy.
“The number one issue for young people is money, money, money,” he told The Independent in an interview.
“We love mother nature, but we also have to eat,” he said, citing the skyrocketing cost of rent, food and other essentials as top of mind.
Mr Lauren’s TikTok channel pivoted from pop culture to politics around the time of Mr Trump’s CNN town hall in May, and quickly found a receptive audience for his spicy takes on Mr Biden, Hollywood and the mainstream press.
He told The Independent that his young audience are also hyper-engaged on immigration.
“People think, ‘Oh young people, they’re not so into the border’. But the migrant crisis is now affecting New York City, it’s affecting Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles,” he said. “They’re slashing funding for education, they’re slashing NYPD funding over the migrant crisis.”
GOP senator co-signs Trump’s extreme immigration rhetoric
A Republican senator from Alabama co-signed former president Donald Trump’s words about immigrants “poisoning the blood” of the United States, saying that the former president and Republican frontrunner for the party’s nomination for president did not go far enough.
Sen Tommy Tuberville told The Independent that Mr Trump’s words were too timid when discussing migrants arriving at the US-Mexico border.
“I’m mad he wasn’t tougher than that because you’re seeing what’s happening on the border? We’re being overrun,” Mr Tuberville told The Independent.
Mr Tuberville, who endorsed Mr Trump for re-election, made the remarks after Mr Trump spoke in New Hampshire about migration degrading the United States in extreme terms.
“They’re poisoning the blood of the country. That’s what they’ve done,” the former president said. “They poison mental institutions and prisons all over the world. Not just in South America. Not just the three or four countries we think about. But all over the world they’re coming into our country, from Africa, from Asia.”
Mr Tuberville has come under fire in the past for his defence of white nationalists serving in the US military, saying in response to a question from CNN host Kaitlan Collins that white nationalists are people who believe white people are superior, “Well, that’s some people’s opinion.”
Trump set to speak in Iowa
Tucker Carlson calls out DeSantis campaign as ‘nastiest’ and ‘stupidest’ people
Tucker Carlson has ripped in to Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign team as the “nastiest, stupidest” political operation he has ever seen.
Mr Carlson also blamed the Florida Governor’s flip-flop on opposition to Ukraine funding after being pressured by top GOP donor Ken Griffin during a live debate with podcaster Tim Pool at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest.
“You really get the sense that Ron DeSantis – who I liked as governor – the people who represent him online are the nastiest, the stupidest, and the most zero-sum people I’ve ever seen in my life,” Carlson said.
“And I don’t think that reflects him, but it’s like, this is kind of small ball.”
Pool, an influential far-right media figure, agreed that the DeSantis campaign’s repeated missteps reflected badly on him.
“Ron should have fired the people running his campaign a long time ago,” Pool said.
“The high heels, boot scandal. Who’s giving this guy advice and why does he keep taking it?” he added, referring to Mr DeSantis being roasted for wearing heel lifts.
Trump lawyer claims New York AG is ‘trying to kill’ ex-president
Donald Trump’s attorney has wildly claimed that New York Attorney General Letitia James is “trying to kill the Trump family, their organisation and the presidency”.
Lawyer Alina Habba, who is representing the former president in his New York civil fraud trial prosecuted by Ms James, made the inflammatory comments on stage at the four-day AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday.
“So I’m sure everybody has seen for the last 11 joyous weeks, I’ve been attacked and been attacking Miss Letitia James,” she said.
“The attorney general for the state of New York who is trying to kill the Trump family, their organisation and the presidency.”
Ms Habba did not provide any evidence to back up her wild claims. The Independent has reached out to AG James’s office for comment.
Ms Habba went on to say that the attorney general ran her election campaign on the promise that she would be “getting Trump”.
“She said ‘I’m going to turn every page on the Trump Organization. I’m going to go in there. I’m going to get Trump and I’m gonna go home’,” said Ms Habba.
“That’s what we’re dealing with.”
‘Growing up, I never really saw a path to owning a home'
Everywhere RFK Jr goes on the campaign trail, he talks about his plan to make housing affordable for younger voters through low-cost loans backed by Uncle Sam.
Holden Culotta told The Independent those ideas are resonating with other young people.
“Growing up, I never really saw a path to owning a home and no one around me in my age group did,” Mr Culotta says. “I think that’s a huge part of it, seeing a really detailed plan that’s going to address that.”
Trump judge dismantles fraud trial expert witness: ‘Lost all credibility’
The judge presiding over Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial tore into the former president’s star witness in a new court filing as he dismissed his latest attempt for a directed verdict in his favour.
In a scathing order issued on Monday, New York County Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron blasted testimony from New York University accounting professor Eli Bartov, who “lost all credibility” when he “doggedly” defended apparent misstatements in Mr Trump’s financial documents that are at the heart of the case.
The judge added that his testimony indicates that some people will say anything for “a million or so dollars”.
“Bartov is a tenured professor, but all that his testimony proves is that for a million or so dollars, some experts will say whatever you want them to say,” Judge Engoron wrote.
Mr Bartov was a final expert witness for the defence, whose testimony aimed to bolster arguments from Mr Trump’s team that the statements of financial condition did not evidence of fraud.
During his two days of testimony last week, the professor told the court that he had found no evidence of any fraud in the Trump Organization’s accounting practices and described the $250m lawsuit from New York Attorney General Letitia James as “absurd”.
“My main finding is that there is no evidence whatsoever of any accounting fraud,” he testified.
Prosecutors considered bringing obstruction months before Jack Smith’s appointment
Federal prosecutors in Washington, DC were considering obstruction charges linked to Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election months before Special Counsel Jack Smith took charge of the investigation.
A 27 September 2022 court filing which was recently unsealed reveals that prosecutors were looking at the charge after it had already been used against January 6 defendants. Prosecutors had been considering the charge since at least September last year and possibly as early as the spring of 2022, Politico notes.
It remains unclear if the prosecutors were considering bringing the charge against Mr Trump at the time or just against people close to the former president.
‘We also have to eat’
The 18-29-year-old demographic has historically been exercised to turn out by issues like foreign wars, climate change, threats to women’s reproductive rights, LGBT+ equality and police brutality.
But after 30-year high inflation and a federal minimum wage anchored at $7.25 per hour, many among Gen Z are feeling the pinch of financial hardship.
NYU student Olivia Archard, 20, told The Independent she senses a shift towards Gen Z prioritising their own personal finances out of grim necessity.
“There are people working extra jobs to put themselves through NYU,” she said. “People are having to hop the subway so they can save money to afford to eat. That is a reality for some students.”
Ms Archard grew up in New Hampshire in a Democratic-supporting family, and politics is a hot topic of conversation at NYU’s Global Liberal Studies where she is vice president.
She was surprised by RFK Jr’s high polling, and says his name had not come up during discussions about the election on campus.
“After looking into his policies more I can understand the appeal for many 18- to 29-years-olds. Policies that are targeting the economic institutions that are failing young people is a very smart move,” she said.
McConnell reacts to Trump anti-immigrant rhetoric by mentioning wife’s cabinet appointment
CNN’s Manu Raju asked Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday, “Are you comfortable with your party’s leading presidential candidate referring to legal immigrants as people who are poisoning the blood of our country?”
“That didn’t bother him when he appointed Elaine Chao Secretary of Transportation,” he said.
Mr McConnell has been married to Ms Chao since 1993.
But Mr McConnell chose not to address how Donald Trump previously spoke about Ms Chao.
Alex Woodward wrote in January that Mr Trump spent months unleashing “a string of thinly veiled racist comments about his former transportation secretary, the wife of his party’s Senate leader, to relative silence from other GOP officials ... Mr Trump has repeatedly used a racist nickname or some variation of ‘China-loving wife’ on his Truth Social account to describe Ms Chao, a Republican and the first Asian American woman to serve in a presidential cabinet”.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies