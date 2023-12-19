✕ Close Related video: Trump says there are ‘bird cemeteries’ under windmills

Federal prosecutors in Washington, DC were considering obstruction charges linked to Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election months before Special Counsel Jack Smith took charge of the investigation.

A 27 September 2022 court filing which was recently unsealed reveals that prosecutors were looking at the charge after it had already been used against January 6 defendants. Prosecutors had been considering the charge since at least September last year and possibly as early as the spring of 2022, Politico notes.

It remains unclear if the prosecutors were considering bringing the charge against Mr Trump at the time or just against people close to the former president.

Meanwhile, a Vanity Fair interview with Donald Trump’s late first wife Ivana Trump has resurfaced in which she alleges that her former spouse used to keep a book of Adolf Hitler’s speeches in his bedside cabinet.

The article from September 1990 has reappeared in the wake of the Republican presidential contender coming under fire for suggesting that immigrants are “poisoning the blood of our country” during a speech in New Hampshire on Saturday evening, with some accusing him of borrowing from Hitler’s infamous “blood and soil” rhetoric.