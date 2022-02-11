Trump news – live: Former president ‘terrified’ of new book revealing he still talks to North Korean leader
Donald Trump is “terrified” of an upcoming book, his former communications director Alyssa Farah said, as it is expected to make revelations that the former president flushed documents down toilets and that he is still in touch with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un.
The book, Confidence Man, is set to be published in October and authored by The New York Times’s Maggie Haberman, who is known to have had access to the White House and Mr Trump’s inner circle over the years.
A US congressional committee has begun investigations into Mr Trump’s handling of administration documents after 15 boxes of records were transferred from his Florida resort to a federal agency.
Carolyn Maloney, chair for the House of Representatives Oversight Committee, said that she was “deeply concerned” as the documents “appear to have been removed from the White House in violation of the Presidential Records Act.”
In his statement over the saga, Mr Trump acknowledged that the boxes of records were delivered to the Archives following discussions he called collaborative.
The former president said he was told he “was under no obligation” to hand over any White House materials, without revealing who gave him that directive as it violated the law.
National security experts and former federal prosecutors have told The Independent the 15 boxes of records retrieved from former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence could pose a more perilous threat to his freedom and his plans for a 2024 presidential campaign than any investigation into his attempt to overturn the 2020 election.
The Independent’s Andrew Feinberg writes how Mr Trump’s own explanation could prove especially damning for him.
Jimmy Kimmel mocked former president Donald Trump on Thursday over recent accusations that his White House staff found clogged toilets as he reportedly tried to flush documents.
"I know that sounds like just a crude joke, but you know how Trump had a habit of tearing up the documents at the White House?" Kimmel said beginning his monologue
He went to introduce guest Arnold Schwarzenegger, again taking a dig by saying, former California governor "the host of Celebrity Apprentice who did not clog up the White House toilet."
"Today Mar-a-Cloggo put out a statement that said, ‘Also, another fake story that I flushed papers and documents down a White House toilet is categorically untrue, and simply made up by a reporter in order to get publicity for a mostly fictitious book,” he said.
Ex-White House communications director Alyssa Farah said on Thursday that her former boss is “terrified” of the potential revelations that could come from an upcoming book on his presidency and campaigns.
“I still talk to some folks in Trumpworld, the ones who have not engaged in criminality,” Ms Farah told co-hosts of The View on Thursday. “The former president is terrified of Maggie Haberman’s book. This is the first big anecdote, but there is quite a bit more to come.”
The book authored by The New York Times’s Maggie Haberman is set to be published in October. Haberman won the Pulitzer Prize in 2018 for her coverage of the Trump White House.
Read Joe Bowden’s full report.
