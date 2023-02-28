Trump news - live: Kimmel hits back at Trump censorship plot as ex-president beats DeSantis in GOP poll
Jimmy Kimmel has fired back at Donald Trump over the former president’s reported desire to censor the late-night TV host.
“In other words, President Karen demanded to speak to my manager,” Mr Kimmel said, pointing to a Rolling Stone report that claimed Mr Trump wanted Mr Kimmel’s bosses to get the TV personality to cut back on the jokes.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump holds a big lead over Ron DeSantis and other potential 2024 contenders, garnering support from 55 per cent of self-identified GOP voters, according to a new poll.
Also, veteran media tycoon Rupert Murdoch has admitted during a sworn deposition that top personalities at Fox News promoted a baseless narrative that the 2020 presidential election had been stolen from Mr Trump, according to a recent filing in a voting machine company’s billion-dollar lawsuit against the network.
The chair of the right-wing media empire said that hosts including Maria Bartiromo, Lou Dobbs, Sean Hannity and Jeanine Pirro “endorsed at times this false notion of a stolen election,” claims that former president and his allies continue to amplify as he seeks re-election in 2024.
“I would have liked us to be stronger in denouncing it in hindsight,” Mr Murdoch said, according to the court documents.
Read more:
Read more:
Poll shows Trump with big lead on DeSantis as Florida governor and other GOP hopefuls skip CPAC
Former president Donald Trump holds a commanding lead over a field of potential Republican primary challengers as the 2024 campaign season approaches, with Mr Trump garnering support from 55 per cent of self-identified GOP voters, a new Emerson College poll shows.
Mr Trump’s next closest rival in his quest for a rematch against President Joe Biden, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, only clocks in with support from a quarter of the hypothetical GOP primary electorate pulled in the survey of 1,060 voters. That’s four percentage points lower than the 29 per cent who said they’d support Mr DeSantis in a similar survey last month.
Only two other GOP figures, former vice president Mike Pence and ex-UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, managed to garner more than one per cent of support from respondents, with Mr Pence earning eight per cent of support and Ms Haley getting the nod from just five per cent of respondents.
Read more:
Poll shows Trump with big lead on DeSantis as other GOP hopefuls skip CPAC
Mr Trump still holds a commanding lead in a hypothetical GOP primary field
Read more:
Former Florida Gov Jeb Bush, most notable for his expensive failed 2016 presidential campaign which was one of many ground up and cast aside by the Trump machine, is wading into national GOP politics once again.
In an interview with Fox News’s Brian Kilmeade, he calls for current Florida Gov Ron DeSantis — currently polling competitively against Mr Trump — to run for president and block The Donald from office again.
Watch below:
ICYMI: Trump accuses prosecutors of ’trying to steal a second Presidential Election’
Former president Donald Trump has accused prosecutors who are investigating him of trying to steal the 2024 presidential election, repeaitng his lie that the 2020 contest was stolen.
“Crooked Democrat Prosecutors, many of them Racists in Reverse, are trying to steal a second Presidential Election. They did it in 2020, and we’re not going to let them do it again in 2024. MAGA!!!” the former president posted on his Truth Social platform on Monday morning.
Read more:
Trump accuses prosecutors of ’trying to steal a second Presidential Election’
The former president says ‘They did it in 2020, and we’re not going to let them do it again in 2024’
Latino Republicans push back on party’s immigration agenda
More than half of the residents in the slice of Miami that includes Little Havana were born abroad. And when Republican congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar ran for re-election last year, she won by 15 percentage points.
The GOP’s dominance of Florida’s 27th congressional district is emblematic of the party’s inroads with Latino voters in recent years in much of the US and especially in Florida. Those gains helped governor Ron DeSantis decisively win re-election last year and contributed to the GOP taking back control of the House of Representatives.
That strong showing, however, is leading to some tension as the newly emboldened Republicans in Washington aim to launch an aggressive agenda, particularly around immigration policy. Ms Salazar is among a handful of Republicans pushing back against a sweeping proposal being considered in the House that would restrict asylum at the US-Mexico border.
Here's more.
Latino Republicans push back on party's immigration agenda
The GOP’s dominance of Florida’s 27th congressional district is emblematic of the party’s inroads with Latino voters in recent years in much of the U.S. Those gains helped Gov. Ron DeSantis decisively win reelection last year and contributed to the GOP taking back control of the U.S. House
Jeb Bush, whose White House run was crushed by Trump, backs DeSantis for 2024
Former presidential candidate Jeb Bush said that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has the opportunity to run for president in 2024 in a bid to beat former president Donald Trump, who crushed Mr Bush in the 2016 Republican presidential primary.
Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade asked Mr Bush, himself a former Florida governor, whether 2024 offered his successor an opportunity to seek the White House.
“I think it is,” Mr Bush said. “He’s been a really effective governor. He’s young. I think we’re on the verge of a generational change in our politics. Kind of hope so.”
Read more:
Jeb Bush, whose White House run was crushed by Trump, backs DeSantis for 2024
The Florida governor is largely expected to announce his candidacy in the summer
Ted Cruz accused of hypocrisy over ‘political theatre’ jibe at Zelensky
Texas Republican senator Ted Cruz has been mocked for saying that Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky engages in political “theatre” because he wore a “sweatshirt and fatigues” during US president Joe Biden’s visit to Kyiv last week (despite this being Mr Zelensky’s customary attire since the war began).
The Recount, crying hypocrisy, notes that during a 2021 visit to the US-Mexico border in Mission, Texas, Mr Cruz himself chose to forego the usual suit and tie in favour of combat camouflage. Astonishing!
Gustaf Kilander has the details.
Ted Cruz border outfit mocked as he claims Zelensky’s t-shirt is political ‘theatre’
‘Ted Cruz goes to the border cosplaying as Che and is ferried around with other Republicans in a gunboat. But sure, tell more about costumes’
