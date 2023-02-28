✕ Close Related: Bryan Cranston says ‘Make America Great Again’ is racist slogan

Jimmy Kimmel has fired back at Donald Trump over the former president’s reported desire to censor the late-night TV host.

“In other words, President Karen demanded to speak to my manager,” Mr Kimmel said, pointing to a Rolling Stone report that claimed Mr Trump wanted Mr Kimmel’s bosses to get the TV personality to cut back on the jokes.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump holds a big lead over Ron DeSantis and other potential 2024 contenders, garnering support from 55 per cent of self-identified GOP voters, according to a new poll.

Also, veteran media tycoon Rupert Murdoch has admitted during a sworn deposition that top personalities at Fox News promoted a baseless narrative that the 2020 presidential election had been stolen from Mr Trump, according to a recent filing in a voting machine company’s billion-dollar lawsuit against the network.

The chair of the right-wing media empire said that hosts including Maria Bartiromo, Lou Dobbs, Sean Hannity and Jeanine Pirro “endorsed at times this false notion of a stolen election,” claims that former president and his allies continue to amplify as he seeks re-election in 2024.

“I would have liked us to be stronger in denouncing it in hindsight,” Mr Murdoch said, according to the court documents.