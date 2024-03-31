Trump takes to Truth Social on Easter Sunday to attack ‘crooked’ prosecutors and judges: Live
Former president and co-defendants argue failure to disqualify her now will result in errors during every single trial
Donald Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social on Sunday to wish a “happy Easter to all”, including all those he claimed were doing “everything possible” to put him in jail.
In a lengthy and all-capitalised post on Sunday afternoon, Mr Trump railed against some of his usual suspects, including DOJ special counsel Jack Smith and Georgia attorney Fani Willis.
“HAPPY EASTER TO ALL... INCLUDING THOSE MANY PEOPLE I COMPLETELY & TOTALLY DESPISE BECAUSE THEY WANT TO DESTROY AMERICA,” he wrote.
It comes as Republicans, led by the former president, are sounding off on Joe Biden after he issued a statement recognising Trans Visibility Day becasue it happened to coincide with Easter Sunday this year.
Created by a Michigan-based transgender activist, Rachel Crandall, in 2009, International Transgender Day of Visibility (often shortened to Trans Visibility Day) falls on March 31 every year. In 2024, that date coincidentally falls on Easter Sunday, which is determined annually by marking the first Sunday after the full moon occurring on or after the Spring Equinox.
President Biden marked the push for transgender rights with a statement recognising Trans Visibility Day on Friday that has immediately set off alarm bells on the far right.
Trump wishes ‘crooked, corrupt judges’ a happy Easter
Remember these? Donald Trump’s $399 ‘never surrender’ gold high-tops
The former president unveiled his new branded footwear at SneakerCon in Philadelphia last month.
Here’s everything you need to know about them:
Donald Trump sneakers: Everything we know about the $399 ‘never surrender’ high-tops
The former president unveiled his new ‘Never Surrender’ footwear at SneakerCon in Philadelphia on Saturday
Biden: My offer to play golf with Trump still stands
Trump’s mental acuity questioned on Fox News
Donald Trump’s mental acuity was questioned on Fox News by Democratic strategist, Jessica Tarlov, during a segment of The Five on Wednesday night.
Co-host Jeanine Pirro said, “You know, Jessica, Trump took a mental acuity test and aced it – why won’t Biden?”
Read what Ms Tarlov said in response:
Trump’s mental acuity questioned on Fox News
‘This mental acuity test... is something to give to people who have been in traumatic accidents,’ Democratic strategist says
‘I don’t think it should surprise anyone that I will not support him’
Senator Susan Collins of Maine shocked probably absolutely no one by saying on Thursday that she will not be voting for Donald Trump in November, The Portland Press Herald reported.
The five-term Republican senator, who previously endorsed Nikki Haley in the primary, says she “cannot support” the former president as makes a third run for the White House.
“I don’t think it should surprise anyone that I will not support him,” she said.
Ms Collins was one of the seven Republican senators who voted to convict Mr Trump at his second impeachment trial in January 2021 on charges that he incited the mob that stormed the US Capitol.
During a tour of a medical centre in Portland, Maine, she told media that she would not leave the Republican Party, unlike her colleague Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, who has mulled running an independent who caucuses with Republicans.
When asked about the other candidates in November’s election she said she is “not happy with President Biden’s administration” and laughed when asked about Robert F Kennedy Jr.
“Like many Mainers, I don’t like the choice that appears to be coming our way since I do not think either President Trump or President Biden should be president.
“I don’t know what I shall do. It’s a long ways between now and November.”
Republican Senator Todd Young of Indiana has also said he will not endorse Mr Trump.
Watch: Trump’s mental acuity questioned on Fox News
GOP lawmaker makes false claim about ‘illegal invaders’ at airport — guess who it actually was...
Republican Michigan state representative Matt Maddock posted two images on X on Wednesday night, writing: “Happening right now. Three busses just loaded up with illegal invaders at Detroit Metro. Anyone have any idea where they’re headed with their police escort?”
“We know this is happening,” he added. “100,000’s of illegals are pouring into our country. We know it’s happening in Michigan. Our own governor is offering money to take them in! Since we can’t trust the #FakeNews to investigate, citizens will. The process of investigating these issues takes time.”
Gustaf Kilander explains what was actually going on...
Republican lawmaker mistakes basketball team for ‘illegal invaders’
Representative Matt Maddock thought NCAA basketball team buses at Detroit Metro were ‘illegals’
ICYMI: Biden raises record $26m in one night for re-election campaign
Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and some big names from the entertainment world teamed up Thursday night to deliver a rousing New York embrace of President Joe Biden that hauled in a record-setting $26 million-plus for his reelection campaign.
The mood at Radio City Music Hall was electric as Obama praised Biden’s willingness to look for common ground and said, “That’s the kind of president I want.” Clinton said simply of the choices facing voters in 2024: “Stay with what works.”
Biden himself went straight at Donald Trump, saying his expected GOP rival’s ideas were “a little old and out of shape.”
Moderator Stephen Colbert, in an armchair conversation with the trio, called them “champion talkers” and joked that the three presidents had come to town “and not one of them is here to appear in court,” a dig at Trump’s many legal troubles.
The eye-popping fundraising haul was a major show of Democratic support for Biden at a time of persistently low poll numbers. The president will test the power of his campaign cash as he faces off with Trump, who proved with his 2016 win over Democrat Hillary Clinton that he didn’t need to raise the most money to seize the presidency.
During the nearly hourlong conversation, Obama and Clinton explained just how hard Biden’s job is. They spoke of loneliness and frustration over policies that work but aren’t immediately felt by the public. They gave an insider’s view of the office as they sought to explain why Biden was best for the job.
“It is a lonely seat,” said Obama, who had hitched a ride to New York on Air Force One with Biden.
The talk was by turns humorous and serious, ending with all three donning sunglasses in the mostly dark music hall, a nod to the trademark Ray-Ban sunglasses that Biden often wears.
The sold-out Radio City Music Hall event was a gilded exclamation mark on a recent burst of campaign travel by Biden, who has visited several political battlegrounds in the three weeks since his State of the Union address served as a rallying cry for his reelection bid. Thursday’s event also brought together more than three decades of Democratic leadership.
The music hall’s marquee advertised the big-dollar night as “An Evening with Joe Biden Barack Obama Bill Clinton.” NYPD officers lined surrounding streets as part of a heavy security presence.
Protesters angry at Biden’s handling of the war in Gaza and strong support of Israel briefly disrupted the show, drawing a pledge from Biden to keep working to stop civilian deaths, particularly of children. But he added, “Israel’s existence is at stake.” Hundreds more protested outside in the drizzling rain, many demanding a cease-fire and waving Palestinian flags.
Trump ‘threatens’ Biden with image of president bound and kidnapped in back of Maga truck
The former president has been heavily criticised on social media after he shared a video of Maga-branded pickup trucks that included an image of president Joe Biden kidnapped and bound in the back.
Mr Trump posted the video with little added commentary on Truth Social. It shows two passing trucks decked out with flags and messages including “Trump 2024”.
Read the full story here:
Trump ‘threatens’ Biden with image of president bound and kidnapped
Trump’s video shows an image of President Biden with his hands and feet tied on the back of a truck
Trump criticised for staying silent on Baltimore bridge collapse
Despite continuing to post attacks against Joe Biden on social media, including a problematic picture of him hogtied at the back of a Maga truck, Donald Trump has remained largely silent on the Baltimore bridge collapse.
Since Tuesday night when a cargo ship slammed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge, killing six people, all immigrants, the former president has only posted one clip of Sean Hannity criticising President Joe Biden for making only a brief remark and “making it all about himself by mentioning his personal connection”.
Mr Trump, who is usually known for his consistent and repeated posts on social media on any topic in the national news, is being criticised for remaining largely silent.
Republican strategist Scott Reed said this silence from Mr Trump is “a little weird,” journalist Mike Sington shared on Twitter.
“It was a national tragedy, it’s going to cost $2 billion, it’s going to screw up a lot of people’s lives and impact goods travelling around the world,” Mr Reed said, according to Mr Sington’s post on X.
“At a minimum, express sympathy toward the poor six men that died that were doing their jobs on the midnight shift, keeping commerce flowing.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies