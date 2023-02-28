Trump news - live: Trump launches attack on Buttigieg as Murdoch admits Fox ‘endorsed’ election fraud lie
Donald Trump has raged at the Georgia prosecutor overseeing a probe into his 2020 election interference in the state.
“Crooked Democrat Prosecutors, many of them Racists in Reverse, are trying to steal a second Presidential Election. They did it in 2020, and we’re not going to let them do it again in 2024. MAGA!!!” Mr Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.
Meanwhile, Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel has told CNN that a “loyalty pledge” might become a requirement for candidates taking part in the party’s presidential debates, which would compel the likes of Mr Trump to support the eventual winner if he himself is not nominated, a bid to avoid the damaging name-calling, animosity and ill-feeling that has toxified previous head-to-heads.
Ron DeSantis takes control of Disney World’s governing structure after ‘Don’t Say Gay’ feud
Ron DeSantis has taken over the governing structure for Disney World following a political battle between the corporate giant and Florida’s Republican governor and conservative state lawmakers over a controversial measure that opponents have derided as the state’s “Don’t Say Gay” law.
At an event on 27 February, the governor signed a bill that amounts to a state takeover of the Reedy Creek Improvement District, the governing body around Disney World properties in Bay Lake and Lake Buena Vista spanning 39 square miles and land across Orange and Osceola counties.
The district, implemented in 1967, allows Disney to effectively control its own land use and zoning rules and operate its own public services, including water, sanitation, emergency services and infrastructure maintenance.
Read more:
DeSantis takes over Disney World’s governing structure after ‘Don’t Say Gay’ feud
Florida’s governor installs top donors and allies to handpicked board with state control over Disney properties
Fox News refuses to air advert revealing how stars rejected Trump election fraud claims: ‘They lied to you’
Fox News reportedly rejected a television advert from a progressive advocacy group and political action committee that highlighted recently uncovered reactions from the network’s top stars and executives to Donald Trump’s bogus election fraud claims and conspiracy theories surrounding a voting machine company that is suing the network for defamation.
The ad from MoveOn addresses viewers directly while quoting from text messages and emails uncovered in the lawsuit, which revealed how network personalities and Rupert Murdoch shared their behind-the-scenes irritation with false claims while the network continued to amplify them.
“Texts show they lied to you about the 2020 election for profit,” the ad says.
Read more:
Fox News refuses to air ad with bombshell election fraud texts: ‘They lied to you’
Progressive political action committeee directly addresses viewers about recently uncovered messages showing how top stars and executives rejected conspiracy theories the network continued to air
Rupert Murdoch admits Fox News stars ‘endorsed’ bogus election fraud claims
Rupert Murdoch admitted during a sworn deposition that top personalities at Fox News promoted a baseless narrative that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump, according to a recent filing in a voting machine company’s billion-dollar lawsuit against the network.
The chair of the right-wing media empire said that hosts including Maria Bartiromo, Lou Dobbs, Sean Hannity and Jeanine Pirro “endorsed at times this false notion of a stolen election,” claims that former president and his allies continue to amplify as he seeks re-election to office in 2024.
“I would have liked us to be stronger in denouncing it in hindsight,” Mr Murdoch said, according to court documents.
Read more:
Rupert Murdoch admits Fox News stars ‘endorsed’ bogus election fraud claims
Right-wing media empire’s chairman gives sworn deposition in Dominion’s $1.6bn defamation lawsuit
DeSantis moves toward GOP presidential bid on his own terms
Republican presidential contenders typically fight for prime speaking slots at the Conservative Political Action Conference. But as conservative activists gather in suburban Washington this week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will be courting donors more than a thousand miles away in Texas and California.
The apparent CPAC snub is nothing new for DeSantis, who has emerged in the early phase of the 2024 presidential election as a leading contender for the GOP nomination even as he ignores many conventions of modern politics.
Read more in The Independent:
DeSantis moves toward GOP presidential bid on his own terms
Ron DeSantis has emerged as a political star early in the 2024 presidential election season even as he ignores many conventions of modern politics
How a Trump-appointed judge could revoke access to a commonly used abortion drug
Right-wing legal groups are mounting a major legal challenge against the FDA that could have enormous consequences for abortion access.
An imminent decision from US District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk that would block access to mifepristone, even temporarily, could significantly disrupt access to medication abortion nationwide.
Alex Woodward reports for The Independent:
How a Trump-appointed judge could revoke access to a commonly used abortion drug
Right-wing legal groups are mounting a major legal challenge against the FDA that could have enormous consequences for abortion access, Alex Woodward reports
More than three-quarters of voters in George Santos’ district say he should resign
More than three-quarters of voters in New York’s 3rd District want their member of Congress, George Santos, to resign, according to a new poll.
The survey found that 78 per cent of registered voters – including 89 per cent of Democrats, 72 per cent of independents and 71 per cent of Republicans – all want Mr Santos to resign.
The embattled GOP congressman has found a new home in the House among the chamber’s right wing, and has shown no signs of stepping aside amid looming criminal investigations into his conduct and scathing criticism from his colleagues.
Read more:
More than three-quarters of voters in George Santos’ district say he should resign
A majority of Democrats, Republicans and independents want the embattled freshman Republican to resign
Read more:
VOICES: Ron DeSantis steps onto the national stage – but avoids direct conflict with Trump
Eric Garcia writes for The Independent: “Conservatives will descend on the National Harbor this week for the Conservative Political Action Conference, better known by its initials: CPAC.
The gathering of Republicans serves as part sideshow, part game plan for the GOP, part spring break for local College Republican chapters across the country and part cattle call for presidential candidates. Indeed, former president Donald Trump made his official coming out as a viable conservative figure at the 2011 CPAC (with a little-known conservative gadfly from Texas named Ted Cruz serving as a warm-up act).”
“But one person will be conspicuously absent from the gathering: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Mr Trump’s most formidable potential challenger.”
Read more:
Ron DeSantis steps onto the national stage – but avoids direct conflict with Trump
DeSantis is skipping CPAC and avoiding direct contact with Trump. How long can he go without engaging?
Read more:
Trump attorneys say they won’t accept ‘faulty’ indictments in Georgia 2020 election probe
Attorneys for Donald Trump are insisting that comments made by the foreperson of a grand jury impanelled in Fulton County, Georgia to hear evidence of crimes committed by Donald Trump and his allies in the wake of the 2020 election have irreversably tainted the case against him.
It’s the latest effort by Mr Trump’s circle of allies to denigrate the integrity of those charged with investigating the multiple claims of wrongdoing that they face, and comes as cable news talking heads fretted over the weekend about whether Emily Kohrs had endangered the potential prosecution of Mr Trump or his advisers with remarks to several news outlets.
Read more from John Bowden:
Trump attorneys attack ‘faulty’ indictments in Georgia 2020 election probe
Fallout from grand jury foreperson’s remarks continues
