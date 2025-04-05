Trump news today: Thousands to protest at ‘Hands Off’ rally nationwide to push back on Trump and Musk agenda
Demonstrators on Saturday are calling for the Trump administration to get its ‘hands off’ Medicaid, Medicare, immigrants, and LGBTQ+ rights
Protesters are gathering at 1,200 “Hands Off” demonstrations across the country calling for the Trump administration to stop what organizers describe as “the most brazen power grab in modern history.”
Protesters are opposing the Department of Government Efficiency by staging demonstrations at the National Mall in Washington, D.C. as well at more than 1,000 places nationwide, asking for President Donald Trump and Elon Musk to get their “hands off” Medicaid, Medicare, public lands, immigrants, LGBTQ+ rights, cancer research and more.
DOGE has executed mass layoffs across the federal workforce, slashed contracts, and made strides to reduce the federal government’s real estate footprint. Meanwhile, in recent weeks, the administration ordered many immigrants to be deported from the U.S., cut funding for health programs, and taken steps to shutter federal agencies.
Groups advocating for civil rights, scientific progress, LGBTQ+ rights and veterans planned the event.
The demonstrations come one day after the stock market closed with a bloodbath on Friday as investors are spooked about the impact of Trump’s tariff plan that he unveiled Wednesday, which he dubbed “Liberation Day.”
“Big business is not worried about the Tariffs, because they know they are here to stay, but they are focused on the BIG, BEAUTIFUL DEAL, which will SUPERCHARGE our Economy,” he wrote on Truth Social Friday.
Trump rolled up to his golf course in Jupiter, Florida on Saturday morning.
