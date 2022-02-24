Liveupdated1645715614

Trump news – live: State Department has ‘no words’ after ex-president praises Putin’s attack on Ukraine

Follow latest updates here

Oliver O'Connell,Alisha Rahaman Sarkar,Sravasti Dasgupta
Thursday 24 February 2022 15:13
Comments

Ad trolls Trump over January 6 committee developments

As Vladimir Putin attacks Ukraine with ground forces and airstrikes, a State Department spokesperson said he had “no words” in response to praise for the Russian autocrat from Donald Trump.

Twice in two days, the former president has hailed Mr Putin as “smart” and blamed Joe Biden for what is happening.

“He [Mr Putin] was going to be satisfied with a piece and now he sees the weakness and the incompetence and the stupidity of this administration,” Mr Trump said while speaking with Fox News presenter Laura Ingraham. “As an American I am angry about it and I am saddened by it. And it all happened because of a rigged election.”

In another video clip from Wednesday night that was circulated on social media, Mr Trump can be heard saying: “Trump said Putin is smart. He’s taken over a country for $2 worth of sanctions. I’d say that’s pretty smart.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Mr Trump hailed Mr Putin as “savvy” and called his move on Ukraine “genius”.

Recommended

1645715614

Biden to speak on Ukraine

The White House has confirmed Joe Biden will address the nation on Ukraine in just over two hours’ time.

Andrew Naughtie24 February 2022 15:13
1645715609

Biden to speak on Ukraine

The White House has confirmed Joe Biden will address the nation on Ukraine in just over two hours’ time.

Andrew Naughtie24 February 2022 15:13
1645713342

ICYMI: Ivanka Trump talking to Jan 6 committee

Reports say that rather than flat-out refusing to cooperate as some of her father’s allies have done, Ivanka Trump is engaging with the select committee investigating the 6 January attack. Depending what information she chose to share and under what conditions, her participation would be a major breakthrough for the committee as various Trump allies essentially try to freeze it out.

Ivanka Trump in talks to cooperate with Jan 6 investigation

Testimony from ex-president’s daughter would mark major advance for congressional inquiry

Andrew Naughtie24 February 2022 14:35
1645711542

Analyst: GOP reaction to Ukraine invasion has roots in 2016

As much of the pro-Trump right either minimizes or almost approves of the Ukrainian invasion, journalist and historian Garrett M. Graff writes that the realignment of the GOP away from orthodox US internationalism began several years ago...

Here’s an AP deep dive into how the Republican Party’s new generation took their movement in a different direction.

Andrew Naughtie24 February 2022 14:05
1645709811

Trump’s GOP predecessor takes different line on Ukraine

George W. Bush, the last Republican to serve as president before Donald Trump, has put out a statement on what Russia is doing to its neighbouring country. It’s very different to the line the 45th president is taking, to put it mildly:

Andrew Naughtie24 February 2022 13:36
1645707342

State Department “speechless” after Trump’s Ukraine remarks

Speaking yesterday on the former president’s praise for Vladimir Putin as he ordered an invasion of Ukraine, State Department spokesperson Ned Price succinctly conveyed the mood in Foggy Bottom...

Read more:

State Department has ‘no words’ in reaction to Trump’s praise of Putin

‘Putin is now saying, ‘It’s independent,’ a large section of Ukraine. I said, ‘How smart is that?’ gushed former president Donald Trump

Andrew Naughtie24 February 2022 12:55
1645705242

Trump and Putin’s connection resonated round the world

Donald Trump’s affinity for Vladimir Putin was so self-evident that other world leaders explicitly referenced it as they went about their own domestic business. Here’s an example from Israel:

Andrew Naughtie24 February 2022 12:20
1645703450

ICYMI: Prosecutors resign from New York Trump investigation

Donald Trump got a rare piece of good news on the legal front yesterday when two prosecutors resigned from a long-running probe into his business dealings by the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

It is reported that there are doubts about the viability of a case against Mr Trump himself. The investigation (which is distinct from the probe being led by New York Attorney General Letitia James) has convened a grand jury to evaluate evidence, but has not presented any evidence to them for some time. The probe has apparently been stymied by the failure to “flip” senior Trump Organization employees against their boss.

Nathan Place has the story:

Two New York prosecutors investigating Trump have resigned, report says

Carey Dunne and Mark Pomerantz, who had been leading the Manhattan District Attorney’s probe of the former president’s business practices, abruptly stepped down on Wednesday

Andrew Naughtie24 February 2022 11:50
1645701110

Flashback: How Trump sided with Putin

As commentators, politicians and the State Department express their shock at Donald Trump’s praise for Vladimir Putin even as the Russian president attacks Ukraine, John Bowden has this rundown of key moments where the former president took Mr Putin’s side.

Five times Donald Trump looked to side with Russia against the US

Former president’s statements about Russia and Putin often clash with those of US officials

Andrew Naughtie24 February 2022 11:11
1645699550

Watch: Trump calls up Fox News as Ukraine invasion begins

Donald Trump called Fox News’s Laura Ingraham while she was on air last night to discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The ensuing conversation was bizarre even by the standards of the two people involved:

Andrew Naughtie24 February 2022 10:45

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in