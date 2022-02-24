Trump news – live: State Department has ‘no words’ after ex-president praises Putin’s attack on Ukraine
As Vladimir Putin attacks Ukraine with ground forces and airstrikes, a State Department spokesperson said he had “no words” in response to praise for the Russian autocrat from Donald Trump.
Twice in two days, the former president has hailed Mr Putin as “smart” and blamed Joe Biden for what is happening.
“He [Mr Putin] was going to be satisfied with a piece and now he sees the weakness and the incompetence and the stupidity of this administration,” Mr Trump said while speaking with Fox News presenter Laura Ingraham. “As an American I am angry about it and I am saddened by it. And it all happened because of a rigged election.”
In another video clip from Wednesday night that was circulated on social media, Mr Trump can be heard saying: “Trump said Putin is smart. He’s taken over a country for $2 worth of sanctions. I’d say that’s pretty smart.”
Earlier on Tuesday, Mr Trump hailed Mr Putin as “savvy” and called his move on Ukraine “genius”.
Biden to speak on Ukraine
The White House has confirmed Joe Biden will address the nation on Ukraine in just over two hours’ time.
ICYMI: Ivanka Trump talking to Jan 6 committee
Reports say that rather than flat-out refusing to cooperate as some of her father’s allies have done, Ivanka Trump is engaging with the select committee investigating the 6 January attack. Depending what information she chose to share and under what conditions, her participation would be a major breakthrough for the committee as various Trump allies essentially try to freeze it out.
Ivanka Trump in talks to cooperate with Jan 6 investigation
Testimony from ex-president’s daughter would mark major advance for congressional inquiry
Analyst: GOP reaction to Ukraine invasion has roots in 2016
As much of the pro-Trump right either minimizes or almost approves of the Ukrainian invasion, journalist and historian Garrett M. Graff writes that the realignment of the GOP away from orthodox US internationalism began several years ago...
Here’s an AP deep dive into how the Republican Party’s new generation took their movement in a different direction.
Trump’s GOP predecessor takes different line on Ukraine
George W. Bush, the last Republican to serve as president before Donald Trump, has put out a statement on what Russia is doing to its neighbouring country. It’s very different to the line the 45th president is taking, to put it mildly:
State Department “speechless” after Trump’s Ukraine remarks
Speaking yesterday on the former president’s praise for Vladimir Putin as he ordered an invasion of Ukraine, State Department spokesperson Ned Price succinctly conveyed the mood in Foggy Bottom...
Read more:
State Department has ‘no words’ in reaction to Trump’s praise of Putin
‘Putin is now saying, ‘It’s independent,’ a large section of Ukraine. I said, ‘How smart is that?’ gushed former president Donald Trump
Trump and Putin’s connection resonated round the world
Donald Trump’s affinity for Vladimir Putin was so self-evident that other world leaders explicitly referenced it as they went about their own domestic business. Here’s an example from Israel:
ICYMI: Prosecutors resign from New York Trump investigation
Donald Trump got a rare piece of good news on the legal front yesterday when two prosecutors resigned from a long-running probe into his business dealings by the Manhattan district attorney’s office.
It is reported that there are doubts about the viability of a case against Mr Trump himself. The investigation (which is distinct from the probe being led by New York Attorney General Letitia James) has convened a grand jury to evaluate evidence, but has not presented any evidence to them for some time. The probe has apparently been stymied by the failure to “flip” senior Trump Organization employees against their boss.
Nathan Place has the story:
Two New York prosecutors investigating Trump have resigned, report says
Carey Dunne and Mark Pomerantz, who had been leading the Manhattan District Attorney’s probe of the former president’s business practices, abruptly stepped down on Wednesday
Flashback: How Trump sided with Putin
As commentators, politicians and the State Department express their shock at Donald Trump’s praise for Vladimir Putin even as the Russian president attacks Ukraine, John Bowden has this rundown of key moments where the former president took Mr Putin’s side.
Five times Donald Trump looked to side with Russia against the US
Former president’s statements about Russia and Putin often clash with those of US officials
Watch: Trump calls up Fox News as Ukraine invasion begins
Donald Trump called Fox News’s Laura Ingraham while she was on air last night to discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The ensuing conversation was bizarre even by the standards of the two people involved:
