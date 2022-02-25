Trump news – live: Ex-president’s own national security adviser turns on him over Putin ‘genius’ comment
As Vladimir Putin attacks Ukraine with ground forces and airstrikes, a State Department spokesperson said he had “no words” in response to praise for the Russian autocrat from Donald Trump.
Twice in two days, the former president has hailed Mr Putin as “smart” and blamed Joe Biden for what is happening.
“He [Mr Putin] was going to be satisfied with a piece and now he sees the weakness and the incompetence and the stupidity of this administration,” Mr Trump said while speaking with Fox News presenter Laura Ingraham. “As an American I am angry about it and I am saddened by it. And it all happened because of a rigged election.”
In another video clip from Wednesday night that was circulated on social media, Mr Trump can be heard saying: “Trump said Putin is smart. He’s taken over a country for $2 worth of sanctions. I’d say that’s pretty smart.”
Earlier on Tuesday, Mr Trump hailed Mr Putin as “savvy” and called his move on Ukraine “genius”.
State Department spokesman Ned Price was left speechless by Donald Trump and Mike Pompeo’s praise of “genius” Vladimir Putin.
Asked for his reaction to the accolades for Mr Putin’s cleverness, strength and smartness, Mr Price said he had “no response”.
“In fact, I have no words,” Mr Price said.
‘That’s wonderful,’ the former president said when asked about Putin’s latest moves. ‘…I said, ‘How smart is that?’ And he’s gonna go in and be a peacekeeper….We could use that on our southern border’, writes Noah Berlatsky.
The kind of division happening in American politics right now is exactly what Putin wants, writes Jay Caruso in Washington, DC.
Two former presidents have issued harsh condemnations of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine - days after a third branded the dictator a “genius”.
George W Bush and Barack Obama released statements on Thursday, hours after Russia began its attack on multiple targets within Ukrainian territory, including its capital city.
Megan Sheets reports.
Ron DeSantis has been closing on Trump in the polls, but can he really challenge his Florida neighbours grip on the Republican Party? Richard Hall reports from CPAC.
President Joe Biden has insisted he never underestimated Vladimir Putin amid uncertainty over how his response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will affect his approval rating.
Mr Biden’s old remarks about Mr Putin were dredged up iduring a heated Q&A following his remarks on the invasion on Thursday - where he announced harsh new sanctions against the Russian leader and his allies.
The president was asked by Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy: “Did you underestimate Putin, and would you still describe him the way you did in the summer as a ‘worthy adversary?’”
Megan Sheets and John Bowden report.
Kimberly Guilfoyle lauds her ex-boss at CPAC
Kimberly Guilfoyle spoke at CPAC in Orlando this afternoon, and the theme of her speech is “President Trump was right”.
Ms Guilfoyle, who dates Mr Trump’s oldest son Don Jr, says what is happening in Ukraine is because of the weakness of the Biden administration and would not have happened under Trump’s leadership.
“We are at the risk of losing freedom and respect... and fear that people had from other countries about this country being strong,” Ms Guilfoyle said.
She blamed the “rigged election” for all of the US’s current problems, referring to the current president as “Bare shelves Biden”.
“Forget Miley Cyrus, the real wrecking ball is Joe Biden,” she said referring to the 2013 hit.
“Woke leftists are working overtime to strip us of our freedoms... Every major social media platform banned President Trump last year... No one is safe.”
“Twitter and Facebook are not the be all and end all. We have other platforms now...”
Ms Guilfoyle then plugged the former president’s Trump’s Truth Social platform.
“In 2022 the American people will retake Congress and will retire Nancy Pelosi,” said Ms Guilfoyle, saying they will send Speaker Pelosi back to San Francisco so she can “ruin” it some more.
Step two, she continued, is reclaiming the White House and returning President Trump to the Oval Office.
“I am confident that if we are lucky enough to have President Trump make that sacrifice, he will defeat Joe Biden for the second time!”
Ms Guilfoyle ended with call with a call to “Fight! Fight!” and “The Silent Majority is silent no more!...”
She finished with a resounding: “Make America Great Again!”
The speech given by DeSantis was at times ridiculous, yet also clearly a pitch for a presidential run in 2024 — and he delivered it convincingly, writes Holly Baxter.
Trump fans at CPAC ahead of his Saturday night speech
President Joe Biden acknowledged a wave of incoming turbulence for US gas prices and potentially other areas of the economy on Thursday but vowed that his administration would do “everything” it could to minimise the effects felt by Americans.
John Bowden reports.
