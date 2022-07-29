✕ Close 9/11 families launch ad criticising Trump for hosting Saudi golf tournament

Donald Trump is preparing to welcome the hugely contentious LIV Golf series to his resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, with both he and his son Eric set to join a pro-am round today.

The fact the league is backed by Saudi money has disgusted the families of 9/11 victims who have long called on the US government to make clear what it knows about the alleged role of Saudi Arabia in the attacks. In comments to ESPN, the former president called the attack “horrible” and said “Nobody’s gotten to the bottom of 9/11, unfortunately”.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump has threatened to sue CNN for branding him a liar and calling his unfounded claims about the 2020 election the “Big Lie”.

In an extended letter released last night, he claims that the network defamed him in its coverage of the 2016 and 2020 elections, the investigation into his ties to Russia, and the attack on the US Capitol.

Mr Trump has also lashed out at reports that the US Department of Justice is investigating his actions as he tried to subvert Joe Biden’s election victory, with Attorney General Merrick Garland confirming that the department has no qualms about any political blowback as a result of criminally indicting him.