Trump news – latest : Ex-president suggests 9/11 still a mystery amid fury over hosting LIV golf event
9/11 families launch ad criticising Trump for hosting Saudi golf tournament
Donald Trump is preparing to welcome the hugely contentious LIV Golf series to his resort in Bedminster, New Jersey, with both he and his son Eric set to join a pro-am round today.
The fact the league is backed by Saudi money has disgusted the families of 9/11 victims who have long called on the US government to make clear what it knows about the alleged role of Saudi Arabia in the attacks. In comments to ESPN, the former president called the attack “horrible” and said “Nobody’s gotten to the bottom of 9/11, unfortunately”.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump has threatened to sue CNN for branding him a liar and calling his unfounded claims about the 2020 election the “Big Lie”.
In an extended letter released last night, he claims that the network defamed him in its coverage of the 2016 and 2020 elections, the investigation into his ties to Russia, and the attack on the US Capitol.
Mr Trump has also lashed out at reports that the US Department of Justice is investigating his actions as he tried to subvert Joe Biden’s election victory, with Attorney General Merrick Garland confirming that the department has no qualms about any political blowback as a result of criminally indicting him.
Here's what is included in the monster spending deal agreed to by Democrats
Senator Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer shocked Washington on Wednesday when they announced they had reached an agreement on a spending bill to lower the cost of prescription drugs and combat climate change.
The legislation is significantly pared down from Democrats’ proposed Build Back Better spending package – which would have included everything from child care; an expanded child tax credit; hearing and dental coverage for Medicare; and home care for elderly people and people with disabilities.
Eric Garcia reports on what’s in the Inflation Reduction Act.
What's in Manchin and Schumer's climate and health care deal?
Tons of money for renewable energy, lease sales for drilling in Alaska and the Gulf of Mexico and prescription drug pricing.
ICYMI: Democrats reach deal on major climate and health care bill
Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia has reached an agreement with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer worth hundreds of billions of dollars to lower prescription drug prices, raise taxes, combat climate change and invest in renewable energy.
The bill represents a slimmer version of a massive domestic spending plan dubbed Build Back Better, which was a central pillar of Joe Biden’s first-term agenda.
Eric Garcia reports on what has been nicknamed “Build Back Manchin” — the Inflation Reduction Act.
Manchin says he has reached deal with Schumer on major climate and health care bill
Manchin billed the legislation as the Inflation Reduction Act.
Kushner alleges ex-White House chief of staff ‘shoved’ wife Ivanka Trump
Jared Kushner alleges in a new memoir that former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly shoved Ivanka Trump out of the way that the former Commander of US Southern Command had both a bullying demeanour and a “Jekyll-and-Hyde” persona.
Mr Kelly, a retired Marine Corps general, has rejected the allegation.
Gustaf Kilander has more on the allegation.
Jared Kushner alleges White House chief of staff 'shoved' Ivanka Trump out of the way
“To him, everything was a game of establishing dominance and control,” Kushner says of Kelly
Senate passes computer chips bill to challenge Chinese dominance
The Senate passed legislation to support research and development in the computer chips and semiconductor industry, with nearly every Democrat voting for the legislation and a large number of Republicans joining them. The bill’s passage tees up a vote in the House of Representatives.
The legislation is meant to support the manufacturing of semiconductor chips in the United States as a means for the US to compete with China and create jobs.
Eric Garcia reports from Capitol Hill.
Senate passes computer chips bill to be more competitive with China
The legislation passed on a bipartisan basis
Trump wanted to stay in power ‘at all costs’ says Jan 6 committee member
Donald Trump wanted to stay in power “at all costs” because he was making “millions” off of being president, a January 6 committee member has said.
Maryland Democrat Jamie Raskin appeared on Washington Journal on C-SPAN on Wednesday, saying that “to my mind, Donald Trump was really engaged in a lot of for-profit money-making activities in his administration, which would also explain his determination to stay in office at all costs”.
Gustaf Kilander reports on what else Mr Raskin had to say about the former president.
Raskin: Trump wanted to stay in power 'at all costs' because he was making 'millions'
“Donald Trump was engaged in bringing millions of dollars into his hotels and golf courses and other commercial licensing deals and so on from foreign governments,” said Maryland Democrat Jamie Raskin
Cassidy Hutchinson cooperating with Department of Justice probe, report says
Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson is cooperating with the Department of Justice’s criminal investigation into the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, according to a report.
Ms Hutchinson, a former top adviser to then-president Donald Trump’s White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, gave explosive testimony to the House committee that is also investigating the violent events of January 6 last month. Investigators from the Justice Department reached out to Ms Hutchinson after her testimony to the House committee, reports ABC News.
The outlet also reported that the “extent of her cooperation was not immediately clear.”
Graeme Massie reports.
Jan 6 witness Cassidy Hutchinson cooperating with DoJ probe, report says
Cassidy Hutchinson was a top adviser to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows
ICYMI: Biden compares his ‘quick recovery’ from Covid to Trump’s ‘severe’ illness
President Joe Biden has ended his five days of isolation after a positive Covid-19 test last week with a triumphant return to the Oval Office. He delivered remarks comparing his “quick recovery” to the “severe” illness faced by his predecessor just under two years ago.
Roughly 90 minutes after it was announced that he had twice tested negative for the coronavirus on Wednesday, Mr Biden emerged from the White House residence and strode triumphantly along the West Colonnade to the sound of “Hail to the Chef” before taking his place on a podium in the White House Rose Garden.
“Thankfully ... my symptoms were mild, my recovery was quick, and I’m feeling great,” he said, addressing an audience composed mainly of staffers from his administration.
Read more:
Biden compares his 'quick recovery' to Trump's 'severe' illness after negative test
‘Thankfully ... my symptoms were mild, my recovery was quick, and I'm feeling great’
Cheney ad calls out opponents’ stance on Trump’s ‘Big Lie’
Liz Cheney’s re-election campaign has launched a new ad contrasting her rejection of Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election with the stances taken by her primary opponents.
Ms Cheney, who was ousted from the House Republican leadership last year, is campaigning to remain as the lone Wyoming representative in the House, but she’s facing stiff competition from candidates who haven’t rejected former President Donald Trump.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Liz Cheney ad calls out opponents' stance on Trump's 'Big Lie'
‘We have to elect leaders who will take their oath of office seriously. Leaders who won’t simply say what they think people want to hear’
The tough words Trump never spoke
An original script for Donald Trump’s speech the day after the Capitol insurrection included tough talk ordering the Justice Department to “ensure all lawbreakers are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law’ and stating the rioters “do not represent me.” But those lines were crossed out with thick black lines, apparently by Trump, according to exhibits released by House investigators.
Virginia Rep. Elaine Luria, a Democratic member of the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack, tweeted out a short video Monday that included testimony from White House aides discussing Trump’s speech on Jan. 7 and a screenshot of the speech, with notes and with lines to be deleted.
The tough words Trump never spoke: Jan. 6 panel's new video
An original script for Donald Trump’s speech the day after the Capitol insurrection included lines ordering the Justice Department to “ensure all lawbreakers are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law’ and stating the rioters “do not represent me."
Trump lays out plan to fire career civil servants
Former president Donald Trump said on Tuesday that it should be easier to “fire rogue bureaucrats” while speaking at the America First Agenda Summit in Washington, DC.
“We need to make it much easier to fire rogue bureaucrats who are deliberately undermining democracy or at a minimum just want to keep their jobs,” he said while affirming his intent to fire non-loyalist federal government employees if he wins a second term in office.
Maroosha Muzaffar reports.
Trump lays out plan to fire civil servants and replace them with loyalists
‘We need to make it much easier to fire rogue bureaucrats deliberately undermining democracy’
