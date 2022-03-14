Donald Trump has spoken out against Time Warner Cable’s decision to drop One America News, a far-right TV station.

“I believe the people of this Country should protest the decision to eliminate OAN, a very important voice,” the former president said in a statement on Monday. “Demand that OAN be allowed to stay on the air. It is far bigger and more popular than anyone knows, and importantly, it represents the voice of a very large group of people!”

In recent months, multiple cable providers have axed OAN, an outspokenly pro-Trump network that has been accused of promoting right-wing conspiracy theories – including in a $1.6bn lawsuit by two voting machine companies, Smartmatic and Dominion Voting Systems.

On Monday, Mr Trump called on his supporters to save the channel, which he called “very popular and wonderful.”

“Between heavily indebted Time Warner, and Radical Left Comcast, which runs Xfinity, there is a virtual monopoly on news, thereby making what you hear from the LameStream Media largely FAKE, hence the name FAKE NEWS!” the ex-president wrote.

In January, DirecTV announced that it will not renew its contract with OAN – a decision that Mr Trump loudly protested as well.

“It is a very popular channel, far more popular than most would understand, and they are being treated horribly by the Radical Left lunatics running the networks,” the former president said of OAN. “Instead of being allowed to grow, their voice is being shuttered. Don’t let it happen, cancel DirecTV. If you feel infringed by what this Communist movement is doing, cancel DirecTV!”

This is a breaking news story. More to follow