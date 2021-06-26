✕ Close Trump not considering becoming House speaker in 2022

He may have been kicked off of Twitter, but Donald Trump has been anything but quiet since leaving office. Now he’s officially returning to the campaign trail for the first of his signature, raucous rallies since leaving the White House in disgrace in January, after his supporters stormed the US Capitol.

The event will be held in the town of Wellington, Ohio, southwest of Cleveland, and will mark the start of a multi-state tour that will feature a trip to the US - Mexico border and a rally in the former president’s new home state of Florida.

At the rally, Mr Trump is expected to go after Anthony Gonzalez, one of the 10 House Republicans who voted for his second impeachment, and back his primary challenger, former White House aide Max Miller.

The former president, who has been ramping up his media presence in recent days—bashing former allies like his vice-president Mike Pence and speaking about the GOP’s upcoming elections—may also use the event to further his ambitions for a political comeback in the 2024 presidential election. Mr Trump is still immensely popular with the GOP base, and this rally is a reminder.