Trump rally live: Trump speaks in Ohio amid claims he’ll announce 2024 run
Former president rumoured to be launching campaign a week after the midterm cycle ends
Donald Trump is speaking at a rally in Ohio for would-be Republican Senator JD Vance, who is fighting hard to keep the state’s open Senate seat in the Republican column – amid speculation that the former president is going to announce his own run for the White House in 2024.
Reports credited to Trump insiders have suggested he was planning to use the event to declare his candidacy a day before the midterm elections, despite senior Republicans pleading with him to wait until after polling day.
Mr Trump’s appearance comes after a raucuous rally in Florida yesterday. He delivered an incoherent speech in which he mocked Nancy Pelosi – leading the crowd to burst into a chant of “lock her up!” just days after the speaker’s husband was released from hospital after being violently attacked.
At the same rally, Mr Trump appeared to rein in his attacks on Florida Gov Ron DeSantis after a derisive new nickname for the Republican rising star angered the governor’s inner circle. He had earlier dismissed Mr DeSantis, widely considered a likely 2024 presidential candidate, as “Ron DeSanctimonious” at a rally in Pennsylvania, reportedly infuriating the governor’s staff. However, in Florida on Sunday, he told the crowd they should re-elect Mr DeSantis tomorrow.
Meanhwhile, one of the more noteworthy potential Republican candidates, Tom Cotton, has reportedly told aides and associates he will not be running after months spent laying the groundwork for a campaign.
‘Get ready’ for another presidential run, says Trump
Mr Trump hasn’t yet confirmed another presidential run, but he did give his strongest tease yet.
“In order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again. Get ready, that’s all I’m telling you – very soon.”
More on Trump’s ‘animal’ Pelosi comment
Here’s our full story on Mr Trump calling Nancy Pelosi an “animal”, courtesy of my colleague Abe Asher.
Trump falsely claims he gave speech in a tropical storm
As usual, Trump is making false claims at a rate that exceeds one reporter’s ability to fact check them. But this one is particularly odd:
For several minutes Mr Trump told the crowd that during his rally yesterday in Florida he had withstood a “tropical storm” to give his speech.
This is not true: Tropical Storm Nicole is not on track to make landfall until later this week, and the conditions during Mr Trump’s speech are commonly known as rain.
“It was like someone took a large pail of water and dropped it on my head,” he said.
Trump calls Nancy Pelosi ‘an animal’
Donald Trump has called Nancy Pelosi “an animal” just weeks after her husband was attacked in their family home in San Francisco.
Talking about a previous criminal defendant, he said: “This was an animal. Nancy Pelosi said, ‘please don’t call them animals, they’re human beings’. I said no, they’re animals. Of course I think she’s an animal too, you want to know the truth.”
The crowd cheered.
Trump’s speech has begun
Donald Trump is now speaking in Ohio, and our reporter Eric Garcia is watching.
So far Mr Trump has called on the state to re-elect Republican governor Mike DeWine, prompting boos from the crowd.
Trump calls Pelosi an animal after the assault on her husband
Former president Donald Trump called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi an animal as she spoke out about her husband’s brutal assault at their home in San Francisco.
Mr Trump made the remarks in Vandalia, Ohio during a rally when talking about immigrants who are in the United States illegally. He criticised Ms Pelosi when she said not to call immigrants animals.
“I think she's an animal, too,” he said. “She impeached me twice!”
Half of Trump’s Pennsylvania rally crowd empties out before he’s done speaking
Donald Trump is due up in minutes in Ohio, but his crowd a few nights ago was less than interested in the diatribe that he delivered that night.
That’s according to a Univision reporter, who was on scene for the rally in Latrobe on Saturday evening.
“Trump complained that ‘the media never turn the cameras around’ so I did and saw half the crowd at this PA rally had left thirty minutes before it ended,” Univision reporter Fabiola Galindo Sawao tweeted.
How and when to watch Donald Trump’s speech in Ohio
Donald Trump’s rally is underway in Ohio, with the president set to address his fans at 8 pm eastern.
The rally is being held in Dayton, and is expected to be attended by his chosen US Senate candidate, JD Vance, as well as the state’s Republican governor, Mike DeWine.
The Independent will carry Donald Trump’s remarks live on our Twitter and Facebook. Stay tuned.
Trump may announce 2024 run at Ohio rally tonight, upending midterm elections
Donald Trump is set to take the stage in a few hours for one last pre-midterms rally in Ohio, ostensibly in support of Senate candidate JD Vance.
But the ex-president is rumoured to be considering making a campaign announcement of his own tonight — his long-expected 2024 bid for the presidency.
“Stay tuned tomorrow night in the great state of Ohio,” he told fans on Sunday, speaking at a similar rally in Miami. “Stay tuned.”
According to The Hill’s Brett Samuels: “Confirming that Trump has talked with some aides about announcing a 2024 presidential bid as early as Monday night in Ohio, though nothing is set in stone. Some aides urging an early announcement, others saying wait til (at least) next week.”
Will Trump’s scandal-plagued Senate endorsements come back to bite the GOP?
Donald Trump’s efforts to reshape the Senate GOP caucus could end up being the reason that the Republican Party fails to take the upper chamber tomorrow.
Unfaltering loyalty to Mr Trump seems to have prevailed over traditional vetting procedures this time around, and as a result the GOP’s chances of breaking the Democratic Party’s Senate majority have wavered significantly while their opponents hungrily eye potential pickups in Ohio, Pennsylvania and North Carolina.
