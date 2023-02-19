Trump news - live: Fox News lawsuit reveals Trump was blocked from on-air call during Capitol riot
Donald Trump says he will visit East Palestine, Ohio, two weeks after a freight train laden with toxic materials derailed and leaked into the community.
“Biden and FEMA said they would not be sending federal aid to East Palestine. As soon as I announced that I’m going, he announced a team will go,” Mr Trump said on Truth Social.
Meanwhile, Tucker Carlson allegedly called former president Donald Trump a “demonic force” who could “destroy” him if he misstepped, in texts to his producer.
“He’s the undisputed world champion of that. He could easily destroy us if we play it wrong,” Carlson texted his Fox News producers, according to court filings in the Dominion defamation case. He called Mr Trump “a demonic force, a destroyer,” adding, “But he’s not going to destroy us.”
The $1.6bn defamation lawsuit against Fox News by Dominion Voting Systems over the network’s coverage of the 2020 presidential election has been termed as an assault on the First Amendment by the attorneys for the channel.
Fox News repeatedly broadcast lies about Mr Trump’s vote-rigging claims that it knew were “total bs”, Dominion Voting Systems said in a filing made public on Thursday.
Dominion wrote: “From the top down, Fox knew ‘the dominion stuff’ was ‘total bs’. Yet despite knowing the truth – or at minimum, recklessly disregarding that truth – Fox spread and endorsed these ‘outlandish voter fraud claims’ about Dominion even as it internally recognised the lies as ‘crazy’, ‘absurd’, and ‘shockingly reckless’”.
Republicans to adopt loyalty pledge for debate participants
Republican presidential candidates will be blocked from the debate stage this summer if they do not sign a pledge to support the GOP’s ultimate presidential nominee, according to draft language set to be adopted when the Republican National Committee meets next week.
The proposal sets up a potential clash with former President Donald Trump, who has raised the possibility of leaving the Republican Party and launching an independent candidacy if he does not win the GOP nomination outright. While RNC officials and Trump aides downplay that possibility, such a move could destroy the GOP’s White House aspirations in 2024 and raise existential questions about the party’s future.
“After the primary, it is imperative to the health and growth of our Republican Party, as well as the country, that we all come together and unite behind our nominee to defeat Joe Biden and the Democrats,” RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel said in a statement to The Associated Press when asked about the loyalty pledge.
As many as a dozen Republicans are expected to enter the 2024 presidential contest as the GOP braces for an all-out civil war in the months ahead.
Much of the party is eager to move past Trump and his divisive politics, but in reality, Republican leaders have few, if any, tools to control the former president given his popularity with the GOP’s most passionate voters. RNC leaders are hopeful that a loyalty pledge, while ultimately unenforceable, would generate some shared commitment to unity, albeit a fragile one, as the presidential primary season takes off.
Who is Fani Willis, the Georgia prosecutor who could take down Trump?
A phone call between Mr Trump and Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger was published by The Washington Post late at night on 3 January, 2021.
Hours later, Fani Willis would walk into her first day on the job as Fulton County’s district attorney, an office that is now spearheading a criminal investigation into Mr Trump, with the phone call serving as a central damning piece of evidence against him.
The closely watched case against the former president could result in racketeering charges similar to those that Ms Willis has made a career out of bringing against dozens of others.
Alex Woodward profiles Fulton County’s top law enforcement official for The Independent:
Who is Fani Willis, the Georgia prosecutor who could take down Trump
A district attorney with a long history of targeting organised crime gangs has the former president in her sights, Alex Woodward reports
The Georgia phone call that could bring down Donald Trump: ‘I need 11,000 votes. Give me a break’
By the end of 2024, Donald Trump could be facing two very different prospects: he could be sitting in the White House – or a Georgia prison.
That’s because, since February 2021, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been investigating the former president’s attempts to influence the state’s election results. In January, a grand jury convened by Ms Willis concluded its work, leaving the prosecutor in the unprecedented position of deciding whether Donald Trump will be the first former president in US history to be prosecuted for a criminal offence.
On Thursday, portions of the grand jury’s work became public, offering new clues about the former president’s fate in Georgia.
Read more on the backstory of the phone call below:
‘I need 11,000 votes’: The Georgia phone call that could bring down Donald Trump
Trump could be the first former president in US history to face criminal prosecution, depending on the decision of a Georgia prosecutor, Josh Marcus reports
Nikki Haley fires back at Don Lemon after CNN host claims she’s not in her ‘prime’
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has hit back at Don Lemon after the CNN host said that the former South Carolina governor was not “in her prime.”
Ms Haley, who announced her candidacy for the Republican nomination for president earlier this week, responded to Mr Lemon’s remarks on Friday on Fox News.
“This is something that I have faced all of my life. It was Don Lemon yesterday, it was Whoopi Goldberg the day before,” she said. “There will be somebody else tomorrow. I have always made the liberals’ heads explode. They can’t stand the fact that a minority conservative female would not be on the Democratic side, because they know I pull independents, they know I pull suburban women, they know I pull minorities over to what we are trying to do.”
Ms Haley announced her candidacy earlier this week, making her the first candidate to challenge former president Donald Trump for the nomination in 2024. Prior to that she won two term as governor South Carolina before Mr Trump nominated her to serve as the US ambassador to the United Nations.
Biden's Trump-focused campaign could be risky if GOP shifts
President Joe Biden built his 2020 White House run around promises to beat Donald Trump “like a drum.” As Biden gears up for an expected reelection campaign, he insists he can do it again.
But what if Trump isn’t next year’s Republican nominee?
Though the GOP primary race is only just beginning, a general election pitting Biden against any other Republican could look very different from one against Trump, with Democrats perhaps seeing enthusiasm to stop Trump at all cost evaporate.
Biden’s continually low approval ratings and polling showing that many Americans — even a majority of Democrats — don’t want him to seek a term that won’t end until he’s age 86 may also begin taking a bigger toll.
“I believe that, both for Biden and for Trump, going up against a new nominee would be more challenging than facing each other,” said Julián Castro, a former Obama administration housing chief who ran against Biden in the 2020 Democratic primary.
Romney, outspoken about his own party, weighs reelection run
He twice voted in favor of convicting former President Donald Trump in impeachment trials. He excoriated his fellow senators who objected to certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election. He even scolded New York Rep. George Santos for his audacity in grabbing a prominent seat at the State of the Union speech after admitting to fabricating much of his biography.
After four years in Washington, Republican Mitt Romney has established himself as a rare senator willing to publicly rebuke members of his own party.
But the Utah senator’s outspoken stances, along with his willingness to work with Democrats, have angered some Republicans in the deep-red state he represents and led them to cast about for someone to try to dethrone him a primary race next year.
The 75-year-old said he hasn’t made a decision on whether to run for reelection in 2024 and doesn’t expect to until the start of summer.
“I’m sort of keeping my mind open,” Romney said in an interview. “There’s no particular hurry. I’m doing what I would do if I’m running with staffing and resources, so it’s not like I have to make a formal announcement.”
Trump ridiculed for pretending he has been ‘exonerated’ by Georgia grand jury over his bid to overturn election
Donald Trump took to Truth Social to claim that he had received a “total exoneration” from the Georgia grand jury investigating his attempt to overturn the 2020 election results in the state.
“Thank you to the Special Grand Jury in the Great State of Georgia for your Patriotism & Courage. Total exoneration. The USA is very proud of you!!!” Mr Trump wrote on Thursday.
“The long awaited important sections of the Georgia report, which do not even mention President Trump’s name, have nothing to do with the President because President Trump did absolutely nothing wrong,” he claimed. “The President participated in two perfect phone calls regarding election integrity in Georgia, which he is entitled to do - in fact, as President, it was President Trump’s Constitutional duty to ensure election safety, security, and integrity.”
“Between the two calls, there were many officials and attorneys on the line, including the Secretary of State of Georgia, and no one objected, even slightly protested, or hung up. President Trump will always keep fighting for true and honest elections in America!” he wrote.
Twitter users were quick to mock his claims:
Trump ridiculed for pretending he has been ‘exonerated’ by Georgia grand jury
‘As dumb as he is, even he knows this is BS. But he is cunning enough to know the cultists will buy it’
Trump’s attorney hires his own attorney in classified documents probe
Former president Donald Trump’s attorney retained an attorney as prosecutors ramp up their probe into Mr Trump’s handling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, two sources told Reuters.
Evan Corcoran reportedly retained Michael Levy, a white-collar lawyer based in Washington. Mr Corcoran’s firm Silverman Thompson Slutkin & White hired Mr Levy to represent Mr Corcoran. Mr Levy is a principal at Ellerman Enzinna Levy
Mr Corcoran appeared in January before a grand jury for US Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into classified documents the former president took to his Palm Beach, Florida estate, a person familiar with the appearance told Reuters.
Kari Lake suffers another court defeat in baseless bid to overturn Arizona election results
Former Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake suffered another legal defeat when the Arizona Court of Appeals rejected her attempt to overturn November’s election results.
Ms Lake, whom former president Donald Trump endorsed, refused to concede to Democratic Governor Katie Hobbs.
Like Mr Trump, the former news anchor has claimed election fraud and sought to have the election results overturned.
But Chief Judge Kent Cattani issued the ruling saying the court found no such evidence of fraud.
‘Insane, lying, complete nut’: Fox News stars rejected election conspiracy theories while network pushed them
Top personalities, executives and producers at Fox News privately condemned “reckless” claims from election fraud conspiracy theorists they dismissed as “crazy” and “insane”.
But they were repeatedly invited on air on some of the most-watched cable news programmes in the country, where they amplified bogus statements about the 2020 presidential election and a voting machine company that has accused the network of defamation in a $1.6bn lawsuit.
A 192-page, partially redacted filing in Dominion Voting Systems’s lawsuit against Fox News reveals behind-the-scenes irritation with false claims made by Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, based on text messages, emails and depositions from programme hosts, producers and executives, including owner Rupert Murdoch.
